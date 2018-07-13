Cigna Is Undervalued - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/12/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 12.

Bullish Calls

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): This is a growth utility stock with a nice yield. It's a buy.

Cigna (NYSE:CI): The stock is undervalued after the company's acquisition of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX).

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE): It's a buy, as the company's subscription-based model is good.

Hold Call

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX): It sells at 14 times earnings. Hold the stock.

Bearish Calls

Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile (NYSE:SQM): It's not an expensive stock, but lithium is not taking off, and hence, Cramer said he cannot recommend it.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX): "Remember, Lam on the conference call was not that bullish. They talked about the second half not being that great. Now, the stock has come down a great deal. It yields 2.5%, but not until it gets to 3% would I say we've got to buy. I think CEO Martin Anstice is fantastic, but the semi equipment stocks are not the right place to be at this point in the cycle."

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST): Drug delivery stocks don't interest Cramer.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR): Cramer prefers VMware (NYSE:VMW).

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up