Ocean Yield ASA (OYIEF) CEO Lars Solbakken on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome everyone to the Second Quarter Presentation for Ocean Yield.

Ocean Yield declared a dividend of $0.1910 per share for the second quarter of 2018. This would give an annualized dividend of $0.7640 per share and a dividend yield of 8.8% per annum. We now declared the cash dividends for 20 consecutive quarters and have increased the dividend every quarter since our IPO in 2013.

EBITDA was $84.3 million versus $77.8 million in Q1. And if we adjust the EBITDA for finance leases effects, the EBITDA was $95.1 million versus $86.8 million in Q1. The main drivers behind the increase in EBITDA was additional vessels and higher contribution from Connector.

Net profit after tax was $35.1 million versus $33.3 million in Q1 and adjusted net profit was up to $37.9 million versus $33.9 million in Q1. EBITDA charter backlog has now increased to $3.6 billion with weighted average duration of 11.3 years.

If you look at recent events, we made an agreement recently to invest in four container vessels with long term charter contracts to CMB. We also have taken delivery recently of two handysize dry bulk carriers with long-term charters to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. Further we - now in early in July also took delivery of one Suezmax tanker the long term chartered to Nordic American Tankers and four container vessels to CMB.

During the second quarter we have signed a number of new loan agreements for the long-term financing of some of our recent transactions. So in total we have obtained new bank commitments for $330 million. We have also issued a new bond, five-year unsecured of nominal amount of NOK 750 million with a coupon of NIBOR plus 3.65 per annum.

In that connection we have also called and repaid in early July the outstanding amount of NOK 661 million on the outstanding bond loan OCY02. Further we also repaid on the OCY02 NOK 90 million in May.

Further we had a change of guarantor for five for our crude tankers from Okeanis Marine Holdings to Okeanis ECO Tankers Corp. in connection with Okeanis ECO Tankers during an IPO where they've raised $100 million in new equity and they listed the company on the Merkur Markets.

During the second quarter we have also sold our remaining bonds in American Shipping with net sales proceeds of $49.6 million.

We'll now have a look at our contract backlog is now $3.6 billion and it's getting more and more diversified. We now have 55 vessels spread across a number of segments. And as we make additional investments, we increase the diversification and thereby the risk in our portfolio.

Looking at our last transaction the acquisition of four container vessels, total amount $120 million. That is the net purchase price. Market value of the vessels are higher, so the net purchase price is about - little bit below 90% of the market value of the vessels.

Four vessels, 12-year charters to CMB which is a very old established Belgium shipping company funded more than 100 years ago. It’s floating interest rate lease where they have the options to buy back the vessels after 5, 7, 9, 10 and 12 years and this transaction increases our charter backlog by about $171 million. Its high-quality vessels built at Hanjin Heavy Industries in the Philippines in 2014.

Looking at the FPSO Dhirubhai, performance was very good in the second quarter with the utilization close to 100%. We also repaid the remaining debt on the units. In May we had $20 million remaining debt and we fully repaid that in May. That means that we will have a very strong cash flow now in the next following months. We have quite good contributions from Dhirubhai under the current contract, but very large portion of the cash flow has been used to repay the debt, now its debt free and we will then have much higher cash contribution.

If we look at the status of the current contract, the current contract expires 21/09/2018. No new contract has as expected not yet entered into as for today, and it's expected that the - any negotiations with Reliance will take place quite close to the expiry of the current contract.

There is a purchase option of $255 million at the end of the charter and we do not have any visibility with respect to the probability of Reliance exercising that option. We have a provision in our recounts for demobilization of $30 million. That is in case the purchase option is not exercised and we then would need to demobilize the vessel from the current fleet.

The Dhirubhai has been on contract to Reliance for now 10 years, and of course there are contractual issues during such a long charter period, and this will be subject to negotiations we expect at the expiry of the current firm contract.

We are also currently evaluating another opportunity outside India, but we are at the current stage not able to give any more specifics about that opportunity.

Book value of the Dhirubhai will be about $255 million at the end of charter. That also includes $9.8 million in goodwill related to that project, so that is total. If the purchase option is not exercised, there is a risk for impairment of the book value and that is in particular if the contract is not extended on the current field or we immediately have an alternative employment for the unit.

If we look at the quarterly EBITDA and net profit, quite nice increase in the EBITDA from Q1 to Q2. We get of course now the effect of additional vessels. We had five Interlink vessels delivered, the five dry bulk vessels on charter to Interlink delivered at the end of Q1. And we've also had two Louis Dreyfus vessels delivered during the second quarter which contributes positively to the EBITDA now in the second quarter, and then also higher contribution from the Connector which was dry docked in Q1.

We look at the net profit for quarter, it's also a nice increase in net profits from $33.3 million in Q1 to $35.1 million in Q2. If we look at adjusted EBITDA in net profits, the adjusted EBITDA for finance lease effects. We have now then increased the EBITDA from $86.8 million in Q1 to $95.1 million in Q2. So, quite substantial increase there, and then the adjusted net profit $37.9 million, up from $33.9 million in Q1. And so, the second quarter adjusted net profits is the highest ever for Ocean Yield.

If we look at earnings per share and dividend per share, we had in Q2 $0.2357 in adjusted earnings per share and we have a dividend of $0.1901 per share in dividend for this second quarter. This gives annualized earning sheet of 10.9% and 8.8% in annualized dividend yield, which should be quite attractive.

Then I will leave the floor to Eirik.

Eirik Eide

Thank you.

I will, as usual make some comments through the P&L and balance sheet and also touch upon some of the recent financings we have done in the second quarter. So, if we look at the total revenues $95.1 million during the quarter compared to $89.2 million in the first quarter. So, as Lars touched upon, we have taken delivery of another two dry bulk vessels, where one is chartered out to Louis Dreyfus and one is chartered out to Interlink Maritime.

The Interlink vessel was delivered on the 9th of April, and the Louis Dreyfus vessel on the 10th of April. Both vessels are accounted for as finance lease revenues, and in addition the Connector was fully employed during the second quarter which contributed positively with $7.9 million of revenues compared to $5 million in Q1.

So, overall operating revenues $69.8 million compared with $66.3 million in the previous quarter. Finance lease revenues $19.2 compared with $16.8, where the increase here is related to the two dry bulk vessels that we took delivery of in the second quarter and also the additional vessels that were delivered late in Q1.

Then, we have income from investments in associates, which you are aware are related to the six container ships. They were in line completely with the previous quarter and that gives us then total revenue of $95.1 million.

On operating expenses, $6.6 million compared with $6.4 million in the previous quarter. Of this, $2.4 million is related to the vessel, Connector, which is trading on a time charter contract. And the remaining $4.2 million is related to the FPSO Dhirubhai-1.

And that gives us then an EBITDA of $84.3 million which compares to $77.8 million in Q1. So, adjusted for the finance lease effects the underlying EBITDA was then $95.1 million compared to $86.8 million in the first quarter.

On financial income you see that this has been reduced quarter-on-quarter. It was $1 million now compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter and this is of course related to the sale of the American Shipping bonds that were completed during Q2.

Financial expenses, $21 million compared with $18.7, so a slight increase here. This is mainly due to increased long-term debt as a result of vessel deliveries. In addition, we have a small book loss related to the AMSC bonds of $400,000. Actually, we have a profit on the sale of the bonds, but according to IFRS, you must reverse any previous losses over other comprehensive income and then adjust to the actual sales price over the P&L, and then that actually reflects on the book loss of $400,000.

Then, we have some foreign exchange gains of $12.9 million. As you know, they are related to the movements in the U.S. dollar and NOK exchange share rates. Then we have change in fair value of financial instruments of $13.6 million negative. This is mainly related to the cross currency interest rate swaps which were in total negative with $14.8 million this quarter.

But if you look at the interest rate swaps that we have related to vessel financings, they were positive with $1.2 million. So that results than in a net negative change of $13.6 million. So that gives us then profit before tax of 36.9 and a net profit of 35.1 and earnings per share of $0.22.

So as usual we have given the adjustments to look at the adjusted net profit. So if, you then adjust for the nonrecurring items and also here we have adjusted for the loss on the AMSC bonds and the repurchase of bond debt in connection with the new bond issue. We have then an adjusted net profit of $37.9 million which compares to $33.9 million in Q1. So overall a very strong quarter on the P&L.

Moving on to the balance sheet a couple of items to comment on here. The two dry bulk vessels that we took delivery of those are reflected on the left hand side on the finance lease receivables. And you see that that number has now increased to $844 million. You can also note that the investments in AMSC bonds are now reduced to zero so that line is likely to disappear in the next quarterly report.

Cash and cash equivalents $266 million which is a fairly high figures, so I'll give some more details on that on the coming slides. Then book equity 946.3 and that gives us a book equity ratio of 36.1 compares to 37 in Q1.

Also on the debt side, you will see that long-term interest-bearing debt has moved from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and the increase there is mainly due to the new bond issue OCY05 and that will actually reduce then following the repayment of OCY02 that occurred after the end of the quarter. So that will reduce with about $83 million. So that brings us to total assets of 2.623 at the end of the quarter.

So as Lars mentioned, we have done - it's been a very active quarter on the financing side. We have completed four new loan facilities that includes the Interlink, Louis Dreyfus, NAT vessels and the first two VLCCs.

Then we are in the process of completing the financing for the last two VLCCs where we aim to do and export credit facility. And for the four container ships we have received credit approved offers from two banks. So we expect that this loan will be signed during the third quarter.

On the bond financing we completed a bond issue of $750 million in May and then exercised a call option on the bond which matures in March 2019. The coupon was NIBOR +3.65% with a five year tenor and the net outstanding after we repurchased $95 million approximately on the bond maturing next year than in connection with the issuance of the new bond was $661 million and that amount was repaid then on July 6. And then finally as I touched upon briefly we have also sold the bonds in American Shipping.

So looking at the remaining capital commitments and related financing, we have total committed amounts as of the second quarter of 514 million net of sellers credits. Including then the two facilities that we expect to sign during the third quarter, we expect to obtain bank financing in total of $487 million which gives then a net cash payment of $27 million to complete the existing investment new building program.

The remaining obligations that we have listed here are related to the three Suezmax vessels, the four VLCCs and the four container vessels. And as you know one Suezmax vessel and four container ships have just recently been delivered after the end of the quarter. So that reduces the overall CapEx amount from $514 million to about $351 million as of today.

Then finally on the liquidity position and the cash $266 million at the end of the quarter than we have available credit facilities of $41 million which gives us then a total available liquidity of $307 million. This is however a little bit inflated because of the 30-day call notice when you repurchase and settle an existing bond.

So if you adjust for that which was done then after the quarter end we have available liquidity of $224 million after the settlements of the bond. So fair amount of capital there still that we can deploy into new investments.

That summarizes my part, so I'll give the word back to Lars to summarize. Thank you.

Lars Solbakken

If we look at the outlook, I think we still have an ambition to continue to expand our portfolio. We have increased output volume quite considerably over the last few years. We now have 55 vessels and total assets in Ocean Yield of about $2.6 billion. But we still have ambition to build a larger portfolio and even more diversified portfolio to reduce the risk even further by further increasing the diversification. We feel that the market for new transactions are reasonable good. We have done more than $600 million in new transaction so far this year and we expect also to have an active autumn.

We have good access to capital markets illustrated by both the equity issue that we did in late February early March, and the recent bond transaction and also the - number of new bank facility show that we have very good access to bank financing. This puts us in a quite good position funding wise and of course funding - to have an attractive funding is key to be competitive with respect to new projects.

When we look at third quarter, I think it's also important to point out that as per the end of second quarter we still had 11 vessels that was not yet delivered. Five of those have now been delivered early July which will then also be contributing to the results in third quarter.

With respect to dividend, we intend to continue our policy of paying attractive dividends and with a priority now on stability in the dividend payments. We may have some volatility in earnings when we come to the end of the - firm contract for the Dhirubhai, but I think that the priority from Ocean Yield is to have stability in our dividend payments.

Key focus for third quarter will of course be to secure a positive outcome for Dhirubhai. There is not much news from last quarter. This is as expected. I think we have on - also earlier presentations that we do not expect to have much news to report before very close to the end of the contract. The new think that has come up is that, we have reported it in the future report that we are also looking at one specific opportunity outside India, but we are not able to basically give more details about that at the current stage.

Thank you, then we can open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Øyvind Hagen

Good morning. Øyvind on Nordea Markets. You mentioned with respect to the FPSO, you mentioned you have some contractual issues that will be settled over the next couple of quarters. Can you give some more details on what that is, I mean what kind of figures are we talking about?

Lars Solbakken

I think that we - this contract has of course been running for 10 years and there has been different interpretation of different clauses in the contract and different positions have been stated during that 10-year contract nothing has really materialized so far, but we find it prudent to mention that in the report that there has during this 10-year period been differences in the interpretation of the contract.

And I think that will also be more of that as we come to the end of the contract. That there is no dollar figure to put on these differences it's not materialized into specific claims with the dollar amount attached to them.

Øyvind Hagen

And also with the employment opportunities you mentioned, is it correct to - its only one more alternative outside of India. Are you looking at several other options or realistically is it just one alternative?

Lars Solbakken

Of course there has been interest over the last few years for Dhirubhai from outside India, but we have not been in a position to really - seriously follow those leads because of the purchase option that Reliance has on the unit. Now we're coming quite close to the end of the contract and what we mentioned in report is that there is one specific opportunity that we felt that we had to report. And then there is of course more general opportunities also that - but this was a specific opportunity.

Øyvind Hagen

Okay. Thank you.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Christopher, in Carnegie. I know you can't give much details but I have to ask anyway. Would this opportunity be in Africa or would you remain in Asia-Pacific?

Lars Solbakken

We will not comment on where it’s geographically is because I think then its speculations are very easily start with respect to which field it could be. We are bound by a confidentiality, so we cannot comment on this specific opportunity.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And if [indiscernible] is mainly producing gas on the current field, would it be an issue to switch to oil production or do you see it as a base case to remain on the gas field?

Lars Solbakken

It has very high gas capacity, but we can also use it for oil. So we have that flexibility.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And the production has been in decline for a long time on this field. How low could it go you know until Reliance would say basically let's abandon this field for now. Any signals from Reliance that they are ending?

Lars Solbakken

We see production of course on the field declining. There are two producing fields on the KG-D6 that is MA field that they’ll be one this producing on. Then with D1, D3, the question is, will they close down now at the end of the contract or do they continue to produce. There has been speculation that there could be certain incentives to continue to produce until that our cluster is up and running in mid-2020, but this is only speculation.

We don't know when - we don't have any visibility when they will close down. And they’re keeping their cards very close to their chest so they don't disclose any information but I think we will soon know because we’re now getting quite close to the end of the contract and discussions have to start quite soon.

Christopher Møllerløkken

A final question and that this is easier for you to control. You lowered to the increase in the dividend this time. Is that a fair assumption going forward or should we interpret the comment of stability in dividends as that level we had now for second quarter will be stable for sometime going forward?

Lars Solbakken

The dividend is decided every quarter by the Board and when we have a discussion about dividend, of course we have had priority all along on stability. We have increased it in every quarter that have taken down as we have come higher in the payout ratio. We have taken down the increase, but this is also when we set the dividend, we also of course see the uncertainty - and the lack of visibility of the earnings from Dhirubhai. And we definitely want to be conservative and not be too aggressive before we have more visibility with respect to future earnings from that unit.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

My question from the web. Why was the bonds in American Shipping Company sold, is this also a part of diversifying?

Lars Solbakken

The bonds - when we set up Ocean Yield in 2012, a part of the initial assets were $200 million in nominal value of bonds in American Shipping. In the refinancing last year, we have reduced the holding of bonds to $50 million and that was that we received and in fact substantial cash amount of $150 million. And we thought that that wasn't enough to immediately deploy into new projects.

So we have had a strategy of reducing that holding and we think that we can now better employ - those funds as equity into new projects. Anymore questions then.

Lars Solbakken

Then I would like to thank everybody for attending the presentation. Thank you.