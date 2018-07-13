Gemphire: Is There More To This Strong Grower?

Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Day by day, and at the end of the day - if you live long enough - like most people, you will get out of life what you deserve. - Charlie Munger

We learned about Gemphire (NASDAQ:GEMP) through the intellectual generosity of a subscriber of Integrated BioSci Investing. Interestingly, the firm recently posted highly robust data for its Phase 2b (INDIGO-1) trial, which catapulted the stock over 80%. The elephant in the room is where the shares are heading.

According to the Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher), the market valuation of a stock will match its intrinsic value over 91% of the time in the long run. Hence, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of Gemphire to gauge whether there are further upsides. After all, the true value of an investment is best reflected in its fundamentals.

Figure 1: Gemphire stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Livonia, MI, Gemphire is focused on the innovation and commercialization of a novel therapeutic to service the cardiometabolic diseases such as dyslipidemia and NASH. Instead of developing multiple molecules, the company devoted its efforts to the advancement of one highly promising medicine for different conditions (see Figure 2). As a first-in-class, once-daily, oral drug, gemcabene can potentially be used to treat patients afflicted by various dyslipidemias and NAFLD/NASH.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Gemphire)

The aforesaid medicine works by enhancing the clearance of very low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs) in the blood. Concurrently, it inhibits the production of cholesterol and triglycerides in the liver, which is critical for NAFLD/NASH treatment. The dual mechanism of action enabled gemcabene to reduce plasma non-HDL-C, VLDL-C, LDL-C, apolipoprotein B, and triglycerides (as observed in early trial results).

Furthermore, the said medicine substantially lowers the high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and improves insulin sensitivity. It is hypothesized that the hsCRP reduction may be due to gemcabene’s ability to lower IL-6 expression, as well as its direct effects on suppressing transcription factors (C/EBP-β and NF-kB interaction with the CRP gene).

Defined as having a triglyceride (“TG”) level ≥500 mg/dL and <1500 mg/dL, patients afflicted by SHTG are initially recommended with diet and lifestyle modifications as part of the therapeutic lifestyle changes (“TLC”). If that fail, the next line treatment is with a lipid-lowering drug (i.e. statin). The management of TG is important because patients with a TG level higher than 500 mg/dL are at risk of developing the potentially lethal condition (pancreatitis).

On June 28, 2018, Gemphire reported the strong clinical data for the Phase 2b (INDIGO-1) trial that investigated the efficacy and safety of gemcabene in 90 patients suffering from SHTG. INDIGO-1 is a dose-ranging, 12-week, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial (see Figure 3). Per protocol, the patients were divided into one of three arms: gemcabene 300 mg (n=30), gemcabene 600 mg (n=30), or placebo (n=31) once daily.

And, patients are advised to continue their TLCs and statin therapy (if they are already on it). The primary endpoint measured the median percent change in TGs from baseline at week 12. The secondary endpoints include the changes in LDL‑C, hsCRP, apoB, non-HDL‑C, very-low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (VLDL-C), and total cholesterol.

Figure 3: INDIGO-1 design. (Source: Clinicaltrial.gov)

Per Figure 4, gemcabene cleared both its primary and secondary endpoints with flying colors. Accordingly, patients on the 600 mg gemcabene experienced a 47% decrease in TG versus only a 27% decline for those taking the sugar pill. The p-value of 0.0063 indicates the strong statistical significance. In absolute measurements, the treatment arm lowered the TG level to a median of 333 mg/dL compared to 538 mg/dL. Commenting on the development, the new President CEO (Dr. Steven Gullans) remarked:

We are pleased to reach this milestone of meeting both primary and multiple secondary endpoints and look forward to advancing gemcabene into Phase 3 trials. There are approximately 3.5M SHTG patients in the U.S. in need of lowering their TG levels below 500 mg/dL to reduce their risk of developing acute pancreatitis. Our once-daily tablet has demonstrated promising evidence of safety, efficacy and tolerability in more than 1.1K subjects thus far. Moreover, in prior studies 600 mg of gemcabene reduced LDL-C, hsCRP and other biomarkers that are typically elevated in a broad range of dyslipidemic conditions.

Figure 4: Key outcomes of INDIGO-1. (Source: Gemphire)

Among various catalysts powering the firm, we are most interested in the outcomes of INDIGO-1 as elucidated. The fact that both the primary and secondary endpoints were met with statistically significance potentially foretells favorable future outcomes for the NASH/NAFLD franchise (which has a much larger market size that we’ll later discuss). Enthused by the development, the CMO (Dr. Lee Golden) commented:

In patients treated with gemcabene 600 mg, 67% of patients achieved this goal. Gemcabene continues to demonstrate reductions in the overall atherogenic particle burden as well as inflammatory biomarkers. In particular, cardiometabolic patients, including mixed dyslipidemic patients, who often have NAFLD/NASH as well, showed greater reductions in lipid and inflammatory parameters. On a related note, we are pleased to report that both of our ongoing NAFLD/NASH proof-of-concept (“POC”) trials are dosing patients and remain on track to report data in late 2018 and early 2019. In addition, we are using the information from our INDIGO-1 trial, particularly the dose-finding results, together with the results from our previous Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, to finalize our Phase 3 trial plans. We expect to communicate more information regarding the structure and timing of our Phase 3 program once we have completed our End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, which we will request following the completion of the FDA’s review of the 2-year carcinogenicity study, which is currently in progress.

Financials Assessment

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Gemphire reported $7.2M ($0.58 per share) net losses compared to the $7.5M ($0.79 per share) decline for the same period a year prior. The research and development (R&D) spending for the respective periods came in at $5.0M and $5.3M. The main reason for the reduction was the lower clinical trial expenses (most likely relating to INDIGO-1 completion).

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Gemphire to incur significant losses for many years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to substantially improve the company’s prospects.

In viewing the balance sheet, there was $34.5M in cash and equivalent. Based on the $7.2M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into mid-2019 (prior to a public offering).

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuations within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per table 1, Gemphire is currently valued at only $113.4M in market cap, which is much lower than peers (hence, potentially indicating a favorable valuation).

Table 3: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Gemcabene can potentially tap into two key markets (dyslipidemia and NASH) that are correspondingly worth $13B and $20B, as estimated by Gemphire (see Figure 5). Similarly, Global data estimated that the NASH market across these major regions - USA, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - to grow at 45% CAGR from $618M in 2016 to $25.3B by 2026.

There are several firms racing to secure a molecule. Despite that other companies may have a safe and efficacious drug, we are most interested in the medicines being innovated by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and especially Madrigal Pharmaceuticals because they demonstrated highly promising data.

Figure 5: Gemcabene market. (Source: Gemphire)

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 70%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes.

With that being said, the main concern is if gemcabene can deliver positive clinical outcomes for its various franchises. It is also difficult for gemcabene to cut into the NASH market as other molecules like OCA will already take the “early mover advantage.” Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Final Remarks

Instead of innovating many molecules, Gemphire focuses on one stellar therapeutic (gemcabene). Powered by the sound underlying science and strong early clinical results, we expect the aforesaid drug to generate strong clinical outcomes for the various franchises going forward. The POC data for the NAFLD/NASH franchise in H2 2018 can give the share price another jump if the reporting will be positive as we anticipated. Last but not least, we recommend investors to check out other NASH innovators in our Specialty Report.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 153%, 197%, 198%, 249%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice. This research was a request from a subscriber of our marketplace service to assist our members in their own research.