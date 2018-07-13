Tilray IPO: 62% Revenue Growth Y/Y, But EV/2018 Forward Sales Is 42.5x

The company is trying to sell 9 million shares at $14-$16 per share.

With 50% revenue growth in 2018, the EV/ 2018 forward sales would be 42.5x, which is not expensive.

The company’s revenues increased by 62% to $20,5 million, and the gross margin also increased by 326% to $11 million.

39% of the total amount of assets is represented by cash and short-term investments.

Showing 62% revenue growth in 2017 and tons of cash in the balance sheet, Tilray (TLRY) seems very interesting a priori. With that, the medical cannabis company is trading at 42.5x 2018 forward sales, which seems low as compared to other peers operating in the same industry.

The underwriters are well-known, which is another beneficial feature of this new IPO:

Business Overview

Originally formed in March 2016 as Decatur Holdings, BV, a Dutch private limited liability, Tilray was recently incorporated in Delaware and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

The company focuses on the production of medical cannabis in Canada and Europe and the supply of high-quality cannabis products in Australia, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, South Africa, and Germany through agreements with established pharmaceutical distributors.

Operating in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry, the company seems very well positioned to capitalize on the strong industry growth. Tilray was one of the first operators to be licensed by Health Canada to cultivate and sell medical cannabis in Canada. In addition, the company was the first legal exporter of medical cannabis from North America to Africa, Australia, Europe, and South America. Also, the company is one of the first operators to be licensed to cultivate and process medical cannabis in Portugal.

Strengths and Brands

The company has grown at a large pace in the past and seems very well positioned to continue the growth in the near future. Several collaboration agreements and partnerships with large pharma corporations support this thesis. Check the following agreements:

- Collaboration agreement with Sandoz Canada, a division of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), to collaborate on the creation and sale of co-branded and co-developed non-combustible medical cannabis products.- Supply agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., Canada’s largest pharmacy chain with more than 1,200 pharmacies.- Binding letter of intent with Pharmasave, one of Canada’s leading independent pharmacy chains with more than 650 pharmacies.- Partnership agreement with Noweda, one of Germany’s largest pharmaceutical wholesalers, for Noweda’s purchase, storage, and distribution of Tilray medical products of cannabis products to pharmacies in Germany.

Company’s medical brad is called Tilray. It has three categories that correspond with particular chemical composition of each product: THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, and THC and CBD Balanced. The image below shows the products offered:

The company is also preparing other adult-use brands and products in anticipation of adult-use legalization in Canada and other countries. The following are the brands for which Tilray owns rights:

What’s the market opportunity?

The United Nations estimates that the global cannabis market, including the illicit market, equals $150 billion with 180 people being cannabis users. Read the following lines for further information:

It is beneficial that as countries legalise consumption of cannabis, the target market for Tilray should increase, which may lead to increases in the company’s revenues. In addition, the fact that a few players can produce and sell legally diminishes the cannabis offer, which should also benefit Tilray.

Employees and Facilities

The large amount of employees hired shows, first of all, that Tilray is a very serious business. In addition, it shows the high growth experienced by the company. Bear in mind that the company commenced operations in 2016, and as of June 4, 2018, the company has 330 employees all over the world. Have a look at the following lines for further information in this regard:

The expected production space by the end of 2018 is also large, approximately 912,000 square feet. Have a look at the lines below for more detailed information:

Assets: 39% is cash and short-term investments

On the assets front, it is beneficial that as of March 31, 2018, 39% of the total amount of assets is represented by cash and short-term investments. The company reported total amount of assets of $106 million including $50 million in property, plant and equipment as shown in the image below:

The amount of liabilities is also not very significant. As of March 31, 2018, the amount of liabilities was $64 million with $34 million debt to be paid to a related party, Privateer Holdings. There does not seem to be a lot of long-term debt from banks or financial institutions, which seems to be a beneficial feature.

The debt facilities received from Privateer Holdings are payable in less than a year. Other contractual obligations do not seem that significant:

Will Tilray use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt? Yes, it is not a beneficial feature. The company expects to use $37 million to repay the debt with Privateer Holdings, which controls the Board and is the founder company. $52.9 million will also be used to build cultivation and processing capacity as shown in the following lines:

With that, regarding the repayment of the debt, it seems very important to mention that the interest rates to be paid to Privateer Holdings is not high, 2.54%:

“As of June 30, 2018 there was approximately $37.0 million outstanding under the Privateer Holdings debt facilities and the interest rate was 2.54% for 2017 (which represented 2.4 times the mid-term Applicable Federal Rate). The Privateer Holdings debt facilities are payable on demand of Privateer Holdings.” Source: S-1/A

62% Revenue Growth y/y in 2017, But No Positive CFO

Regarding the balance sheet, the income statement is also very beneficial. In 2017, the company’s revenues increased by 62% to $20.5 million, and the gross margin also increased by 326% to $11 million.

Tilray reported net losses of -$7 million in both 2016 and 2017, which is not ideal. However, investors will not care about the bottom line if the revenues keep growing at the same pace in the near future.

Take a look at the image below for further details:

Like many other start-ups, the revenues are growing at high pace, but the cash flow from operations is negative. The company burnt $3.3 million in 2016 and $6 million in 2017 as shown in the image below. As said, in the case of negative net income, negative CFO is not that worrying either.

Cash in Hand after the IPO and Valuation

The total amount of cash expected after the IPO is equal to $99 million. Taking into account the repayment of Privateer debt facilities, the long term debt will be equal to $9 million. With that, the expected net debt will be equal to -$90 million.

After the conversion of preferred stock and taking into account Class 1 common stock and Class 2 common stock, the total amount of shares outstanding will be equal to approximately 91 million shares. If they are sold at $15, the market capitalization will be equal to $1.365 billion. With that, the enterprise value would be equal to $1.275 billion.

The following table shows expected capitalization after the IPO:

Assuming revenue growth of 50% in 2018, the revenues would be approximately $30 million, and the EV/ 2018 forward sales would be 42.5x.

Tilray did not mention any competitor in the prospectus. The following is what the company says in this regard:

Research on owler.com shows following list of public companies that could compete with Tilray. Their financial stats can help provide a valuation for Tilray:

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCPK:AMMJ), founded in 2013, with $2.90 million in revenues and revenue growth of 4.87%, is trading at 13x sales.

Maricann Group Inc (OTCQB:MRRCF), founded in 2013, with $2.09 million in revenues, is trading at 66x sales.

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC), with 60.9 million in revenues and revenue growth of 100%, is trading at 81.30x sales.

Medreleaf Corp (OTCPK:MEDFF), founded in 2013, with revenues of $34 million and EV/ sales is equal to 31x.

Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF), with $8.16 million in revenues, and revenue growth of 100%, is trading at 42x sales.

With these figures in mind, Tilray trading at 42.5x sales does not seem that expensive. Bear in mind that with 100% revenue growth, CGC is trading at 81.30x sales, and OGRMF is trading at 42x. The shares could be sold at higher valuations if the revenue growth continues at 60%. With that, retail investors will need to be very careful as the industry seems massively overvalued as compared to other industries. Can these companies continue to trade at 40x-80x sales for a long time?

List of Shareholders: This Is A Controlled Company

New shareholders should be aware of the large stake owned by Privateer Holdings. This company holds 100% of the total outstanding shares of Class 1 common stock, which provides three votes per share. Class 2 common stock gives the owner only one vote per share. Have a look at the image below:

With that, the shareholders should understand that Privateer will control the company after the offering. The following lines provide more details in this regard:

Will the Board of Directors be independent? No, according to the prospectus, for at least some period, the Board may not be independent, which may not be ideal for new shareholders. Read the following lines for further details:

Conclusion

Operating in an industry growing at a high pace and exhibiting 62% revenue growth y/y, Tilray is very tempting. The fact that the balance sheet is also very stable and shows a lot of cash in hand is also beneficial. With that, the company does not seem expensive as compared to other operators in the industry. In addition, the investors should take into account that the industry is trading at super high valuations of 40x-80x sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.