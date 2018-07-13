Rounds Report: The Strong Rally Of Galmed Is Reflective Of Aramchol's Prospects

This is a sample of the Integrated BioSci Rounds Report that we wish to share with all readers.

Stellar FDA due diligence to ameliorate the drug shortage, as the agency is delivering hopes to patients while unlocking value for bioscience investors.

The overall bioscience market traded with the strong confidence going into the weekend. Many equities under our coverage continue to rally and thereby procured increasing profits for shareholders.

It’s no surprise why so many annual reports end up in the garbage can. The text on the glossy pages is the understandable part, and that’s generally useless, and the numbers in the back are incomprehensible, and that’s supposed to be important. But there’s a way to get something out of an annual report in a few minutes, which is all the time I spend with one. - Peter Lynch

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 12, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $2.22 to conclude the session at $12.77 for +21.0% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Operating out of Tel Aviv, Israel, Galmed is focused on the development and commercialization of a novel molecule to service the lucrative $25B NASH market. The lead molecule - arachidyl amido cholanoic acid (Aramchol) - is the first-in-class once-daily oral medicine to potentially manage NASH. As a novel bile acid conjugate, Aramchol has an interesting mechanism of action (as depicted in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Aramchol mechanism of action. (Source: Galmed)

Already fast-tracked by the FDA, Aramchol is a liver-targeted SCD-1 modulator that alleviates fibrosis via the down-regulation of steatosis (i.e. fat formation). Moreover, it directly regulates the hepatic stellate cells (“HSC”) that, in and of itself, is the human collagen producing units. Interestingly, HSC suppression can lead to less collagen production (hence, less fibrosis or liver scarring). Furthermore, Aramchol demonstrated the reduction in liver steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis in multiple animal models. These strong efficacy and safety results are translated into the positive Phase 2a (ARREST) trial.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up by $1.86 (+1.6%) at $118.13. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.18 higher at $100.91 (for +1.1% gains). It’s seemingly that investors are heading into the weekend with strong confidence. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one, they think the price will rise.”

As featured in Table 1, the interesting transactions came from Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK). On July 11, 2018, the Director (Scott Fisher) bought 2.5K shares for $14.9K and thus increased his stakes to 4.0M shares. Back on July 03, the CEO, COB, and 10% owner (Dr. Phillip Frost) also purchased 10.0K shares for $47.5K and thereby raised his stake to 191.4M shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

Primed on the acquisition of a vast number of potentially winning assets, Opko is running multiple subsidiaries, including products, diagnostics, therapeutics, and strategic investments (as shown in Figure 3).

Figure 3: Business franchises of Opko (Source: Opko Health)

The pharmaceutical division centered around two key medicines: (1) Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease with associated vitamin D deficiency; (2) Varubi, a drug used to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea/vomiting (to launch by the partner, Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO)). The biologic business features a once-weekly human growth hormone injection - partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and is currently in Phase 3 study, and a long-acting factor VIIA for hemophilia (that is entering Phase 2a study).

As alluded, Opko made numerous acquisitions over the years. One of the most successful buyouts is Bio-Reference Laboratories (NASDAQ:BRLI), executed back on June 4, 2015. Bio-Reference positioned Opko as the nation’s third-largest clinical laboratory operator. Notably, the subsidiary enabled Opko with the focus on the core genetic testing business with 420 sales associates to drive growth and to leverage new products (including the proprietary 4Kscore prostate cancer diagnostic and Claros1 in-office immunoassay platform). We explicated in the prior Rounds Report:

Bio-Reference Laboratories was featured in our first site (“360,” the predecessor of Dr. Tran BioSci) and it’s one of our strongest buy recommendations that was acquired. We elucidated that diagnostic labs are lucrative businesses that generated substantial revenues. And, Bio-Reference was procuring over $832M sales as well as generated significant profits back on Oct. 2014. The $1.47B acquisition sent the shares sharply over 33% in a single day.

Since our initial recommendation (back on April 06 this year), Opko has catapulted from $3.06 to currently trading at $6.22 as of 3:44 pm ET (for over 102% profits). Whether the shares will continue its northbound trajectory remains. The fact that the insiders are “putting their money where their mouth is” deserves a consideration by investors.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 12, 2018, the FDA announced the increasing emphasis on alleviating the problem of medicine shortage. This is quite important, as physicians would have to ration drugs in shortage that, in and of itself, reduces the quality of care for us all. In addition, patients would have to resort to second-line molecules, which also deters patients from enjoying the best treatment that could be made available. Commenting on the catalyst, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) noted:

Lawmakers have recently urged us to develop new proposals for the actions that we believe could have a more enduring impact on solving these vulnerabilities. In that spirit, they’ve asked us to consider whether the FDA or other federal agencies may need additional authorities to help ensure that patients have continued access to their medicine. They have also asked us for recommendations on the policy steps we can implement to address the root causes that give rise to shortages. We are taking up this cause. Today, I’m announcing the formation of a new Drug Shortages Task Force. It will be led by Keagan Lenihan, the FDA’s associate commissioner for strategic initiatives. I’m charging the shortages task force to delve more deeply into the reasons why some shortages remain a persistent challenge. The charge to this new task force is to look for holistic solutions to addressing the underlying causes for these shortages.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the agency’s stellar due diligence to ensure public health on all fronts (be it through the H.R. 6294 Bill to assist the infectious disease innovators or the prevention of drug shortage as elucidated). Second, it signifies the increasing industry tailwinds for therapeutic and medical device developers.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market headed into the weekend with strong investors’ confidence. Many companies rallied to post further profits for investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals topped our featured list due to its aggressive appreciation backed by the strong fundamentals. Aramchol is a highly promising molecule that is most likely to deliver positive clinical outcomes in the foreseeable future, especially regarding its combination treatments to potentially service the highly lucrative NASH market.

That aside, Opko Health enjoyed strong insider purchases, thus warranting a consideration from investors. Despite that the stock has appreciated substantially from our initial recommendation, there are significant further upsides to this grower. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence (powering by Dr. Gottlieb and his team) to deliver hopes for patients while unlocking value for bioscience innovators.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 153%, 197%, 198%, 249%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.