Unjustified Fall In Bank Of The Ozarks' Share Price Provides Attractive Buying Opportunity

Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) is a bank with great fundamentals that has performed very well over the last decades. The market overreacted to a net interest margin decline during the second quarter and sent shares of the company lower, which provides an attractive entry point for long-term focused investors.

Banks borrow money and lend it out at higher rates, additionally they offer other services, depending on their focus. Banks are differing substantially in how good they are at generating returns with their business, how healthy their balance sheets look, etc.

Bank of the Ozarks, is one of the highest-quality banks in the US, and has recently been named the best performing regional bank for the eighth (!) year in a row. This award by S&P Global Market Intelligence compared the bank to 77 other regional banks in its asset size. This award shows that Bank of the Ozarks must be doing many things the right way. We can take a closer look at how the company keeps performing:

Source: Bank of the Ozarks' 10-K

The company was able to grow its net interest income at a massive pace over the last couple of years, which was a key factor for the 28% earnings per share growth rate between 2013 and 2017.

Net interest income primarily grew thanks to a strong loans and deposits growth rate:

Source: Bank of the Ozarks' 10-K

Loans grew at a massive pace over the last couple of years, reaching $16 billion at the end of 2017 (including purchased loans). Bank of the Ozarks' loan portfolio did not only grow organically, acquisitions were a factor for growth in the bank's loan portfolio as well. The majority of the bank's loans are generated organically, though, the ratio of organic (non-purchased) loans to purchased loans has actually expanded slightly over the last couple of years. This means that Bank of the Ozarks is getting less dependent on growth via acquisitions, asset growth is derived organically primarily.

The same holds true for the most recent quarter, during Q2 Bank of the Ozarks' loan portfolio hit $16.8 billion (up 10% year over year). Organic loan growth was very high, coming in at 29%, whereas purchased loans declined compared to the prior year's quarter. Bank of the Ozarks has therefore moved even more towards organic growth during the most recent months, which is a positive.

Bank of the Ozarks' excellent operating performance and great management are also visible when we look at the bank's expenses. The efficiency ratio measures the size of a company's expenses that are required to generate one dollar in revenue. A lower efficiency ratio is better, as this means that expenses are low relative to the revenues the company generates, which results in higher margins.

Bank of the Ozarks has one of the lowest efficiency ratios in the banking industry: During the most recent quarter the bank's efficiency ratio was just 35.2%, a 10 base point decline compared to the prior year's quarter. This compares very favorably to the efficiency ratios of most other banks, with major banks oftentimes reporting efficiency ratios in the 50%-60% range.

The Market Overreacted To Bank Of The Ozarks' Net Interest Margin Compression, Providing An Attractive Entry Point

On July 12 Bank of the Ozarks' shares lost about 9%, despite the fact that the company reported earnings that were in line with estimates. The sharp reaction by the market was blamed on a decline in the bank's net interest margin, which did indeed drop to 4.66% from 4.99% in Q2 2017.

This 33 base point drop sounds harsh, but is not surprising at all. During Q1 2018 the bank generated a net interest margin of 4.69%, which is relatively on par with the Q2 number. A 3 base point drop over the previous quarter is not very meaningful, this only had a marginal impact on the bank's profits -- otherwise Bank of the Ozarks would not have been able to meet the analyst consensus.

Declines in the spreads between short- and long-term rates are responsible for the small decline in Bank of the Ozarks' net interest margin, something that was evident for a couple of months.

To sum this up: The net interest margin compression compared to Q1 was only marginal, and spreads between short- and long-term rates have been declining for a while, so the small contraction in the bank's NIM shouldn't surprise anyone. The market nevertheless sent Bank of the Ozarks' shares lower, despite shares trading at an inexpensive valuation already. This provides for a compelling entry price:

OZRK PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With shares dropping to ~$42, they are now trading at just above 11 times this year's earnings (and at slightly less than 10 times next year's earnings). This is a steep discount versus the historic median earnings multiple of 15.5.

Bank Of The Ozarks Offers Strong Total Return Potential

If Bank of the Ozarks earns $4.30 during 2019, the current analyst consensus, a multiple expansion to a PE ratio of 12 would result in share prices of $52 by the end of 2019. This would mean total returns of ~27% over the next 18 months, and shares would still trade more than 20% below the historic median earnings multiple.

This shows that shares of the bank offer a lot of share price appreciation potential over the coming quarters and years. Bank of the Ozarks has produced total returns of 990% over the last decade (27% annually), shares thus have been a great long term investment. For long-term-oriented investors who purchase shares of this company while the valuation is well below average the total return outlook is very compelling.

Investors get a dividend yield of 1.9% right here, which is not overly high, but the dividend growth rate has been very attractive over the last couple of years:

OZRK Dividend data by YCharts

The dividend grew by ~21% annually over the last decade, and the dividend payout ratio is still very low, at roughly 20%. With strong earnings growth and a very low dividend payout ratio investors can expect double-digits dividend increases for a long time. Income investors with a long-term horizon might still be happy with Bank of the Ozarks as an income investment, despite the sub-2% initial dividend yield.

Bottom Line

Bank of the Ozarks is a very high-quality bank that trades at a hefty discount to the historic valuation. The market's overreaction to a foreseeable small decline in the bank's net interest margin provides a very attractive entry point.

Bank of the Ozarks has been a great long term investment in the past, and thanks to a fortress balance sheet -- the bank's equity ratio is 16% -- and solid loan quality (nonperforming assets were just 0.15% of assets during the most recent quarter) the bank is a low-risk investment.

Investors have the chance to benefit from multiple expansion, a double-digits earnings growth rate, and compelling dividend growth over the coming years. The combination makes shares look attractive right here, I believe.

