Is Tencent Holding Ltd. Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Investors should not focus on TTM P/E, but the future of the company and its projected earnings growth over the long term.

Tencent is the largest gaming company in the world - primed to ride the wave of e-sports worldwide with stakes in Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, and other developers.

Thesis

At first glance, looking at Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) ttm P/E standing at a little over 37, you'd hardly be thinking that this stock is undervalued. Furthermore, when investors look at Tencent, they may not realize how diverse the company actually is. While video games and e-sports are a prolific segment of the company as it's the largest gaming company in the world, many investors are unaware of the stakes held in other companies varying from online retailers, video game producers, and Tesla (TSLA). When accounting for TCEHY's dominant position in gaming with their other list of growth prospects, analysts estimate 30% growth annually in earnings over the next 5 years, which if comes to be true, will make today's price a bargain 5 years from now.

Video Games & E-Sports

Video games and e-sports have been gaining traction and are making their way into the mainstreams of varying cultures around the world. The global market is estimated to grow to $137.9 billion for 2018, thanks to 2.3 billion active global gamers. Tencent has been enjoying the successes of both League of Legends, Honour of Kings, and has a 40% stake in Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, which has become wildly popular in short order. Fortnite alone raked in over $300 million in May, which is more than double the $126 million it took in in February, just 3 months prior. Looking at all the aforementioned titles, each leads its respective categories of PC, mobile, and console. Source

WeChat's Untapped Revenue Potential

Tencent's forward P/E is under 27, which makes it quite a fair price today if you factor in its sheer dominance in video games alone. WeChat is perhaps the most valuable component of Tencent's digital empire, drawing over 1 billion people per month who use the messaging app, which is the most popular of its kind in China. WeChat is not just a messaging app though, it's an ecosystem in which users can watch videos, listen to music, and make digital payments even.

WeChat is chalked full of earning potential and according to Morgan Stanley's (MS) estimates, Facebook (FB) earns $30.10 daily from each user, whereas Tencent earns only $2.10. Tencent's advertising business exploded 55% to $1.6 billion in the first quarter and if WeChat can further monetize its platform there lies a windfall of cash to made. Furthermore, mobile may be responsible for 60% of total spending in China by 2021, which further strengthens WeChat's earnings potential.

Cloud Computing and Digital Payments

While Tencent has dominance in video games and as well as "the app" for the Chinese marketplace, they are also rapidly growing in their cloud computing segment and digital payments, which more than doubled year over year, growing 111%. This growth in the payment processing segment was due to the growth in offline commercial transaction volumes and consumer cash withdrawal fees. Cloud computing growth was driven largely by the offerings of advanced data analytics, AI technologies, and customized cloud solutions for a variety of industries, ranging from supermarkets to fashion retailers. Tencent is looking to continue to grow its cloud computing capabilities and expand overseas while continuing to grow domestically.

Investing In Others Rather Than Themselves

As mentioned above, Tencent has investments in a variety of other large, publicly traded stocks such as Tesla, Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and JD.com (JD); as well as investments in private companies such as Lyft and Flipkart. Looking at the three publicly traded companies, we see that over the past 2 years they have trounced the S&P and have certainly been favorable investments.

(Perceived) Risks

So why have more people not caught on to this stock, and why is it down over 10% YTD versus the S&P's nearly 4% gain? Source

Most recently there have been growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, but looking at the company's core business of WeChat and video games, they are not directly impacted by any tariffs and are practically immune to them. This spring, as seen in the chart above, a sharp drop occurred when the company announced its growth plans would sacrifice near term returns in favor of long term success. Investors weren't a fan of the shrinking bottom line, and after the stock rocketing to all-time highs, investors chose to lock in some large gains.

Conclusion

If Tencent can cash in on its long term growth plan, today's share price is an absolute bargain based solely on WeChat and its dominance in video games. Throw into the mix the untapped potential for both of the aforementioned items as well as the rapidly growing cloud computing, payments processing, and investments outside of the company, and you have one of the best deals around staring you square in the face. I will close with one of my favorite Warren Buffett quotes.

Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.

Plant the tree today and enjoy the shade Tencent will provide you 5 years from now - likely even decades.

