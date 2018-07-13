Gazprom: May Be Worth Taking A Shot Despite Political Risks

Yesterday, just prior to the NATO Summit in Brussels, United States president Donald Trump accused Germany of being beholden to Russia because it buys huge quantities of energy from Russia. Regardless of your opinion on Trump or his policies, you do have to admit that he is correct about Germany purchasing large amounts of energy, primarily natural gas, from Russia. In fact, most of Continental Europe does, with Russian giant Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) having a near-monopoly over the natural gas trade on the continent. Gazprom itself also appears to be significantly undervalued at its current level, as it has been for quite some time. As undervalued large-cap companies are somewhat difficult to find in today's market, this naturally bears a look.

Gazprom is by far the world's largest producer of natural gas and the largest supplier of natural gas to not only Europe but to a good portion of the Eurasian supercontinent. However, in the case of just Europe, the company supplies roughly one-third of the natural gas supplied on the continent. However, some nations are much more dependent on the company's gas than others. In general, the Eastern and Central European nations receive a greater portion of their natural gas supply from Gazprom than do Western ones.

However, there are only a handful of nations that receive less than 20% of their gas consumption from Gazprom. Germany is not one of them, however, as that nation receives almost 50% of its annual gas usage from the Russian giant. The European Union as a whole is dependent enough on Gazprom that it has brought antitrust charges against it in the past but they were ultimately dismissed. President Trump was clearly not wrong when he said that Europe spends billions every year on Russian energy.

Gazprom is not only a supplier of natural gas to the European market, however. The company is also a supplier of natural gas to many of the Asian countries that used to be part of the Soviet Union. As we can see, its pipeline system stretches all across the continent.

The company is also in the process of becoming a significant supplier of natural gas to the Chinese market. On May 21, 2014, Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation entered into a $400 billion thirty-year contract in which Gazprom will supply the state-owned oil company with 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. This gas will be supplied through the Power of Siberia pipeline beginning next year. As I pointed out in an earlier article, this was in addition to the thirty billion cubic meters of gas that Gazprom has been supplying to China since 2015. Finally, Russia and China are in negotiations to construct another pipeline in the Far East to supply even more natural gas to China. This shows us that the company, while already quite dominant in its market, still has significant growth potential ahead of it.

Gazprom also has a tremendous reserve base. In fact, the company has the largest natural gas reserves of any company in the world, holding a total of 35.3554 trillion cubic meters of gas, 1.5956 billion tons of gas condensate, and 2.0453 billion tons of oil.

Please note that these figures were calculated using Russian standards, which some investors may find suspect. However, United States-based petroleum industry consulting firm DeGolyer and MacNaughton also conducts an audit of the company's reserves every year. While the figures that it came up with are smaller than what the Russian standards show, they are still quite massive. Here is what the firm came up with for Gazprom's 2P reserves.

To put these numbers in scale, this is far more barrels of oil equivalent than most reliable sources say are located in rich areas like the Bakken shale or Brazilian pre-salt. The company easily has sufficient reserves to stay around for a long time.

Despite the company's tremendous size and scope, it only has a market cap of approximately $55 billion. At its current price, this gives it a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, which is much lower than just about anything else in the market that is expected to survive over the next year. Additionally, at its current level, the stock boasts a dividend yield of 5.48%. The analyst consensus on the company is also quite positive, predicting that it will earn $1.50 per share this year and $1.47 per share next year, according to MarketWatch. That gives the stock a forward P/E of 3.13 at the current price. The stock is clearly very cheap by virtually any measure.

It is quite possible that the perceptions that many Western investors have regarding Russian companies and Russia, in general, contribute to this low stock price. These perceptions are perhaps not completely unfounded. The Russian government has more than a 50% ownership stake in Gazprom and the company is sometimes treated more like an agency of the Federation than as a profit-maximizing enterprise. Aleksey Razdolgin discussed this in an article that he recently published on this site on the company. In short, he believes that Russian contractors will frequently use Kremlin connections to strike deals with Gazprom that will benefit them at the expense of the broader shareholder base. There is certainly evidence of this as, for example, the Power of Siberia pipeline is more expensive than a much cheaper option like an extension of the Altai route that would have done the same job. In addition, the whole Nord Stream 2 pipeline appears to be an attempt by the Russian government to use natural gas as a weapon against the Ukraine. Nonetheless, the company is still profitable even with all these wasteful projects and is still cheap based solely on those profits.

Another very real risk is an escalation of Western sanctions against Russia. Thus far, the sanctions have not had much of an impact on Gazprom but President Trump recently threatened to impose sanctions against any party assisting in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This apparently was aimed at European contractors and not just Russian ones. In this sort of environment, it is quite conceivable that the American government will impose some sort of financial consequences against American stockholders of the company. While such consequences could likely be defeated in Court, it is still a risk that many do not want to take.

In conclusion, Gazprom is incredibly cheap by any measure and is especially so considering the tremendous scope of the company. It is likely that this is the case due to the political risks surrounding the company. Many of these may be overblown, however, and it may be worth taking a risk on the company.

