Enough Trade War Talk: What Does Micron's Smart Money Think?

By K C Ma and Zachary Gunn

Just as I thought we finally finished our last trade war analysis on semi stocks and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), here comes Trump's new 200-page, $200-billion, 6,600 (about) items' tariffs list. Since I took the following words of one fellow SA poster, Bkirk, I proceeded to complete the current article.

Here is the proposed list for the 200 billion. It covers almost every product category with the obvious omission of electronics and semiconductors. Though, some items may be hit indirectly due to the number of raw materials targeted. I went through the whole thing; possibly of most interest in this item. I don't know enough however of the exact compounds used in memory MFG to say for sure….3818.00.00 Chemical elements doped for use in electronics, in the form of discs, wafers etc., chemical compounds doped for electronic use.

Since we have researched enough the "known unknown" about the trade war, it would be irresponsible of us to keep on writing anything about the "unknown unknown." Therefore, this may be a good time to examine how stockholders have digested the fundamental information released in the last ER. As Micron's institutional investors, including index funds, are large enough to exert a significant impact on the company's stock prices, we look to examine the historical predictive power of these major players' trades.

Let me first share with you the thought process of this post: We tracked the Micron stock performance after each shareholder group increased its investments in the company by a significant amount, a threshold level established by the historical standard. The stock performance that followed may provide a good clue if such a group has successfully predicted Micron's future moves smartly, and thus the smart money. In short, we want to find out which Micron's stockholder group has had the best timing ability in trading its stock, and maybe an average retail investor can learn from them.

Micron's Stockholders

In this section, we identified each Micron shareholder group using Bloomberg's definitions as they break out each party's stock holding from each company's 13F filings (Table 1). The SEC Form 13F, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is also known as "the Information Required of Institutional Investment Managers Form." It is a quarterly filing required of institutional investment managers with over $100 million in qualifying assets. Each entity files its quarterly 13F within 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter. The actual filing date can be different from company to company. Bloomberg updates the stock 13F filings, also named "ownership structure," on a weekly basis.

For example, on July 8, 2018, the following screen displayed the current Micron shareholder ownership structure. Institutions own 86.62% of Micron's outstanding shares (Table 3); investment advisers own 76.77% (Table 2-A), where individuals own the smallest, 0.40% (Table 2-B).

For the purpose of this article, we measured the return performance of several major shareholder groups on their Micron investments. We collected weekly ownership data for the period between January 2010 and July 1, 2018. As the performance of short sellers is also a focus point, their data has to start from 2014 because it is only available after 2014 from the SEC due to the implication of Regulation SHO. In Table 2, we showed the 7 major Micron shareholder groups which include insiders, individuals, institutions, investment advisers, hedge funds, brokerage house, and short sellers. From Table 4 to Table 9, we listed the largest four entities and their ownership in each shareholder group. In Micron's case, there are significant overlaps between the largest insiders and largest individual holdings as well as between investment advisers and institutions.

Micron's daily short volume was from FINRA short sale files, which averages at 2.31 million shares a day, representing around 8.41% of the daily trading volume. On average, institutions represent the largest group of shareholders with 88.71%, while approximately 17 insiders hold 0.67% of the shares outstanding (Table 10). Since Micron is the leading memory chip stock which is also the bellwether semiconductor stock, the combined institutional holding usually exceeds over 90% of outstanding shares.

Trigger Point: Significant Ownership Changes

Since most shareholder groups hold Micron on a regular basis, in order to see changes in shareholder investment sentiment, we also established a "trigger point" in terms of their holding changes to signal each group's sentiment changes. This is a threshold level that their holding has to be increased by in order to warrant the consideration of a significant change in their investment sentiment. The trigger point level of changes in holding is individually set by a historical average level plus one standard deviation. The logic is that there is always a "normal" (mean) level of Micron holding for each group. Whenever it is increased by a "statistically significant" amount, say one standard deviation, the investor group is assumed to be more bullish about Micron. One way to put this in perspective is that when investors increase their holding by one standard deviation over the normal level, it is equivalent to say that there is about 17.5% of the market participants who are more bullish than the investors in question (from a standard normal distribution). Accordingly, only after they increased their holding passing that trigger point, we started tracking the actual performance of their decisions.

We will illustrate the procedure with the following example: As Micron hedge fund holds 6.64% of the shares outstanding, with a standard deviation of 3.3%, whenever hedge fund managers' Micron holding exceeded 10% (6.64+3.30 = 9.94%), we will consider that hedge fund group made a significant bullish move on the stock. Then, we will start monitoring their returns in the 3 months after that point. Case in point, hedge funds have on average received 3.9% returns in the next 60 days, which is lower than the average Micron buy-and-hold long's 6.5%. Thus, we concluded that hedge fund shareholders do not have a better timing ability than an average Micron investor. As usual, all data used in this study can be provided to SA readers upon request.

At this point, in order to compute the performance properly, the difference between the actual timing of the trading and the reporting of the resulting position changes require some clarification. Since institutions are required to file their holdings within 45 calendar days after the end of each calendar quarter, the investment position changes obtained from a company's 13F filings could easily lag the actual times of the trades by a maximum of 75 days before the end of the calendar quarter. As a result, we may assume that the actual investment decision was made 38 days (midpoint) prior to the quarter end. That being said since the exact timing of the trade is not observable in real time, the public can only access the information after the 13F report has been filed. We elected to use the actual filing dates as the relevant event dates, which are the same as the public. At the event date, we examined the holding changes of each group. Only if the trigger point was reached, we tracked the Micron stock performance in the 3 months followed.

Smart Money

Using the methodology described above, we were able to identify three distinct groups of Micron stockholders who have consistently demonstrated superior timing ability, as indicated by the higher return performance for their decisions to increase holding on Micron. For the period between 2010 and June 2018, compared with the average Micron buy-and-hold and the average 60-day return of 6.5%, insiders have made 21%, investment advisers (mainly overlap with institutions) 15%, and institutions made 10.4% (Figure 1).

Not So Smart Money

On the other hand, if someone makes more money than average, someone else has to make less money than average. In this case, several passive groups such as pension funds and insurance companies have underperformed relative to the average Micron persistent longs. We were surprised at first that the typical active hedge fund managers, short sellers, and the more informed insiders did not do well. Then we realized that for such a well-covered and intensely monitored pseudo commodity stock like Micron, little market inefficiency could be explored by an average active manager.

Not All Shorts Are the Same

In general, Micron is never an easy stock to short. As one of the largest index fund components (NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Russell 1000) and the largest bellwether stock in the technology sector and semiconductor industry, Micron has produced over 450% in last eight years. Shorting Micron in the last eight years is just like shorting the tech sector after the 2008 market crash. What do you think the odds are that an average short seller can make money under this scenario? However, the average negative short return, which is -8%, says nothing about the fact that a skilled short seller can still make superior return in various pockets of opportunities.

Micron Smart Money Predicted Returns

Clearly, there have been significant differences in the performance among different Micron shareholders. Since they all invest in the same stock, the only reason has to be the difference in the timing of their investments. Using the three smart money's holding changes as a reliable indicator, we were able to weigh the three smart money timing patterns to estimate Micron's returns in the next three months. It appears that Micron has a 10-12% upside in the next three months (Figure 3 in black). Since we already did a couple of similar studies on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel (INTC), we included AMD's and INTC's smart money predicted performance for comparison (Figure 3 below).

In AMD's case, its smart money includes well-informed insiders, and active investors like institutions, and investment advisors. In contrast, in Intel's case, its smart money is mainly comprised of passive institutions, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, which allows it to produce a lower risk and return payoff.

It appears that both AMD and Intel have a different group of smart investors than that of Micron. Micron being Micron also suggests a middle-of-the-road positive future near-term return around 10.3%. Due to the medium risk/reward ratio, for Micron retail investors, it is still worthwhile to monitor the trading behavior of these three groups of smart money (Table 3-Table 9).

For the last eight years, Micron's insiders and institutions have earned three to four times of returns than an average Micron buy-and-hold investor. For obvious reasons, many active Micron stockholders such as hedge fund managers and short sellers did not make more money than an average Micron buy-and-hold investor. Just watching how Micron smart money trades, we were able to estimate that Micron should have a 10-12%% upside in the next three months, absent of a serious trade war impact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.