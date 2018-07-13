A Better Buy: Bilibili Or Huya?

Though it is close, Bilibili may have a slight edge considering all factors but there is one big risk.

Huya has been taking all of the spotlight but there is another company named Bilibili to look at.

Since Huya's (NYSE:HUYA) May IPO, all eyes have been on the e-sports livestreaming company. Amidst the hype, another similar company named Bilibili (BILI) has gone under the radar. This article will dive into which company is a better buy.

Investment Thesis

Bilibili (or BILI as I will call it) is a slightly better buy than Huya because it has a higher profit ceiling and a cheaper valuation though it could be riskier.

Stickier Business Model?

Most investors lump these two companies together since both are recent Chinese tech IPOs who have livestreaming as a part of their business. But when you pull back the covers, the business models are different.

Huya makes 95% of its revenue from livestreaming gifts that users give content creators as a form of approval or appreciation. The other 5% comes from advertising. On the other hand, Bilibili makes 83% of its sales from mobile games and the remaining bit from livestreaming and advertising.

BILI has third-party game developers plug into its platform and create games that it can then market and distribute. The actual sales come from something similar to in-app purchases. However, long-term, the company does not want to be known as simply a gaming company. Rather, it has grander ambitions.

If Huya is Twitch, then BILI is YouTube. Similar to YouTube, almost all of BILI's content, 86% in fact, is generated by users. However, the monetization model is much different from Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) goldmine. Instead, picture Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) app-store mixed with YouTube's interface. That is the shape that BILI is taking.

BILI is also focused on a younger demographic than Huya. BILI's is most popular with teenagers 18 years and younger, termed Generation Z. About 82% of BILI's customer base is from this demographic, which the company boasts is the "future of online entertainment."

From a high-level, BILI's business seems stickier than Huya's. Huya is reliant on content creators that livestream their gameplay. If a competitor came in and gave these streamers more generous revenue-sharing agreements, what would stop them from switching platforms? In my mind, it is like a chicken and egg problem. Once Huya has reached a certain volume of watchers, how much leverage do the individual streamers have? In other words, are the streamers locked in because they are forced to stream on Huya because there are so many watchers or is Huya subject to the streamers since they create all of the content?

On the other hand, BILI has differentiation with the mobile games. If users really like a game that is exclusively distributed by BILI, then they will continue to use BILI. Only if a competitor can create a superior game will users jump-ship. It is difficult to tell which business model is stickier. So let's move on to some other factors.

Stickier Business Model Verdict: A tie between BILI and Huya

Higher Profitability Ceiling?

Both companies have experienced mind-boggling top-line growth. In Huya's latest quarter, revenue grew 111% to $134 million. That is versus BILI's latest sales growth of 104% to $138 million. And both companies are quickly becoming more profitable.

Huya's gross margin recently improved from 4%a year ago to almost 16%. While that improvement is noteworthy, BILI's gross margin expanded from 15% to 25%. What is crazy is that in 2015 BILI's gross margin was a staggeringly terrible -130% and at the end of 2016, it was -48%. So to post a 25% number in the latest quarter is quite impressive.

BILI Investor Presentation

BILI's higher gross margin is a result of its lower revenue-sharing costs. It will be difficult for Huya to ever have high gross margins because it inevitably has to pay out revenues to content creators. If Huya ever squeezes these content creators, they will most likely look elsewhere so it is a delicate balance. Whereas, since the vast majority of BILI's sales come from mobile games, it can pay out a smaller percentage of sales.

Think about it this way. If you are a mobile app developer, you can easily plug into the BILI ecosystem and have the company market your game versus trying it on your own. By using BILI, your game will instantly be in front of 78 million monthly active users. However, the same can be said for Huya. Content creators use Huya because of its 93 million monthly active users. Let's go a step further though. BILI can create games itself, which it has done in the past with one game. But Huya cannot really create original streaming unless it started signing streamers to exclusive Huya deals which, even then, would involve high revenue-sharing agreements.

Company Revenue Growth Gross Margin Operating Margin MAU's HUYA 111% 16% -1% 93 million BILI 104% 25% -1% 78 million

Huya Source: Financial Press Release

BILI Source: Financial Press Release

Profitability Ceiling Verdict: BILI wins by a hair

Better Valuation?

Both companies, as stated, have similar revenue bases and growth rates and BILI arguably has a better margin profile. With that said, let's take a look at valuation.

Huya has a market cap of $7.8 billion. Adding in cash from the IPO, the enterprise value comes out to about $7 billion. In comparison, BILI's market cap sits at $3.9 billion. Backing out cash, the enterprise value is about $3.3 billion.

Initially, these two valuations may be surprising. Why would BILI be trading for less than half of Huya if everything is so similar? Well, BILI's revenue is decelerating quickly. The high end of both companies' guidance is $159 million for next quarter, but for Huya that represents 116% year-over-year growth whereas only 71% growth for BILI. While neither company provides full-year guidance, it is likely that both companies will end the year with comparable sales. At the going trends, both will end 2018 with about $630 million in sales if Huya grows 111% on the year and BILI just 61%. This means, on a forward basis, Huya's EV/sales ratio is 11 and BILI's is around 5.

Considering the rapid deceleration in BILI's sales, the valuation might make more sense than I initially thought. However, taking into account BILI's stronger margin profile and the fact that Huya's revenue could surprise to the downside, BILI's current valuation has a somewhat larger margin of safety.

Valuation Verdict: BILI, but not by much

Risks

In my first article on Huya I explored some of its company-specific risks. To summarize, there is a supply-side issue that I touched on here as well. Huya is at the mercy of popular streamers when it comes to revenue-sharing. Those content creators have the leverage, meaning gross margins will never be very high.

To put the spotlight on BILI, there is the same risk. Plus, BILI's demographic is a double-edged sword. Yes, Gen Z is the future of online entertainment, but their consumer tastes are also likely to be fickle. The company has to continue impressing to stay relevant. There is also the chance that once those kids get older, they will "graduate" to other more age-appropriate platforms. In my opinion, it is not likely that BILI keeps mindshare as kids get older so there will be constant customer acquisition issues. Moreover, it is not as if this generation has a lot of disposable income. But mama and baba (mom and dad in Chinese) are likely covering the tab.

However, the biggest risk, the biggest elephant in the room, is BILI's reliance on one game in particular. The company didn't come right out and say it, but it is likely that a game called Fate/Grand Order made up close to 60% of revenue. It was launched in September of 2016 and it compromised almost 72% of mobile gaming revenues at the end of 2017. But the thing is that mobile gaming revenues made up 84% of total sales. Therefore, this one game made up 60% of sales. The vast popularity of this game caused revenue to explode in 2017 and brought a lot of Gen Z-ers into BILI's ecosystem, but it is dangerous to rely that heavily on one game. I am sure management, including BILI's President, 28 year old Yi Xu, who founded the company when he was 19, is aware of this dilemma. But so is the market. This is likely why the valuation is so much cheaper than Huya.

It's pretty simple. If Fate/Grand Order continues to succeed, BILI will look like a deal; if not, revenue might come in lower than expected. In the future, it is likely that BILI will create more of its own games as to reduce the reliance on certain exclusively licensed games. But in the meantime, we have to watch this situation.

Risk Verdict: Huya wins

To End

Comparing Huya and BILI ended up not being very simple. The differences in business model, margin profile, and valuation made the holistic picture somewhat unclear.

To recap which companies won each verdict:

Business model: Tie

Margin Profile: BILI

Valuation: BILI

Risk: Huya

By this count, BILI barely nudges out Huya. However, BILI's reliance on a single game may make some investors wary about this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.