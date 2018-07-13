Rounds Report: Nephros Posts Strong Preliminary Financial Results For Q2

The overall bioscience market traded with a mixed sentiment for the day. Nevertheless, many equities under over coverage continued to rally.

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 11, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s assess the specific equities. That being said, Nephros (OTCQB:NEPH) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.06 to close the session at $0.65 for +10.1% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Nephros is a small medical device company based in South Orange NJ. As depicted in figure 2, the firm innovates and commercializes ultrafilters and an on-line mid-dilution hemodiafiltration system - for use with a blood dialysis machine to manage patients afflicted by end-stage renal disease. Despite its $41.4M (small) market cap, Nephros is operating at a growth inflection (as indicative by its significant earnings improvement). For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), the company recognized $958K in revenues (roughly 39% increase versus the same period a year prior). The total cash posted for the aforesaid period was $1.7M.

Figure 2: Business operation. (Source: Nephros)

On July 09, 2018, Nephros reported the preliminary financial results for Q2 2018. As we forecasted, the strong earnings should continue going forward. In specific, Nephros anticipated to generate $1.3M in revenues for the said quarter, thus representing a 57% improvement compared to the same period a year prior. In addition, the firm finished the quarter with $3.3M in cash (a mouthwatering 97% improvement from Q1 2018). Commenting on the development, the CFO (Andy Astor) enthused,

This is our best quarter to date. We are continuing to execute on our growth plan, with consistent annual revenue growth rates approximating 50% or more, and we remain confident in our $6M gross revenue target for 2018.

Furthermore, Nephros established a new subsidiary coined Specialty Renal Products (“SRP”). As a private, wholly-owned subsidiary of Nephros, SRP to develop and commercialize the hemodiafiltration system (“HDF”). And, the company will transition the HDF 510(“k”) clearances, intellectual property, and associated know-how to SRP. Thrilled with the fundamental improvements, the CEO (Daron Evans) commented,

We are excited about formally revamping our HDF business. Over the last year, we have continued to work on a more user-friendly design that we believe will improve the commercial viability of our HDF system. In the coming months, we intend to finalize these design changes. Subject to obtaining dedicated funding, we are aiming to return to the market with our updated HDF system within 18 months.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.34 (-0.29%) at $116.27. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.09 higher at $99.73 (for -0.09% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with a mixed sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 11, 2018, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) issued a statement that reflects the agency’s increasing emphasis to support gene therapy development. Back in 2017, we witnessed the approval of Luxturna of Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a gene therapy to treat a rare form of retinal blindness. Altogether, there are three approved gene therapies thus far. And yet, they might simply be glimpses of what’s to come. Accordingly to the Chief,

Last year, we announced our comprehensive policy framework for regenerative medicine, including a draft guidance that describes the expedited programs, such as the breakthrough therapy designation, and the regenerative medicine advanced therapy (“RMAT”) designation, that may be available to sponsors of these therapies. Today, we’re unveiling a complementary framework for the development, review and approval of gene therapies. In the past 12 months, we’ve seen three separate gene therapy products approved by the FDA. This reflects the rapid advancements in this field. An inflection point was reached with the development of vectors that could reliably deliver gene cassettes in vivo, into cells and human tissue. In the future, we expect this field to continue to expand, with the potential approval of new treatments for many debilitating diseases. These therapies hold great promise. Our new steps are aimed at fostering developments in this innovative field.

There are several ramifications to the aforementioned catalyst. First, it underlies the stellar FDA due diligence in delivering hopes to patients through innovative medicines like gene therapies. Second, it serves as the industry tailwinds for gene-based therapeutics innovators.

Companies to benefit from this development are those presented in our Specialty Report such as Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), Sangamo Therapeutics(NASDAQ: SGMO), Spark Therapeutics, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), Solid Biosciences(NASDAQ:SLDB), and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO).

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market traded with the mixed sentiment for the day. Nevertheless, many firms rallied to procure further profits. Nephros topped our featured list due to its aggressive appreciation backed by the strong fundamentals. The company is operating at a growth inflection, in which the upcoming quarterly earnings should be quite robust. The preliminary financial highlights presented are simply indications of what’s to come. That aside, we explicated the strong insider purchases from Novavax. With the significant accumulation, Novavax is worth a consideration by investors. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence is improving the investing fundamentals of the gene-based innovators while delivering hopes for countless patients.

