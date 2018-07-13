Canopy Buys Hiku In Push To Add Adult Brands

On Tuesday, after market close, Canopy (CGC) announced that it has agreed to acquire Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF) in an all-stock deal that values Hiku at $308 million on a fully diluted basis. Our initial thoughts are that Canopy paid a steep price for the assets that Hiku brings to the table. Most importantly, Canopy is paying hundreds of millions for an unproven concept that is likely to face intense competition after legalization. We have seen some questionable deals out of Canopy lately, including its buyout of BC Tweed JV partner and acquisition of Colombian cannabis company. We will discuss what did Canopy actually acquire and why we have concerns over the price it paid.

Steep Price

According to the announcement, Canopy will pay 0.046 of its own shares for each Hiku share which represents a price of C$1.91 for Hiku shareholders as of Tuesday. The offer price represents a 33% premium using 20-day VWAP for both stocks and a 20% premium based on the closing price on Tuesday. When the Hiku shares opened on Wednesday, they immediately traded up 20% and closed at C$1.75. Based on Canopy's closing share price of C$38.94 on Wednesday, the exchange ratio would imply an offer price of C$1.79, implying that the market is not overly concerned with the deal closing, unlike some other deals where we saw a large gap between implied offer price and target's trading price, including Aurora/MedReleaf and Hiku/WeedMD.

Despite the headline purchase price of $250 million, the real price for Canopy will be $308 million if you factor in all the options and warrants that are in the money. Hiku, similar to most cannabis companies, issued lavish stock options and warrants to its management, employees, and during previous financing rounds. Canopy has indirectly helped Hiku insiders to cash out on their options that are deeply in the money, in most cases.

Basic 140,642,701 Warrants 11,768,664 Stock Options 18,250,327 RSUs 1,469,640 Fully Diluted 172,131,332 Purchase Price $1.79 Acquisition Price $308,328,527

What Did Canopy Buy?

When we wrote our Discover Cannabis Series article back in May, "Hiku: The Starbucks Of Cannabis", our conclusion back then was that Hiku's strategy to focus on retailing and branding is inherently risky, given the proposed government regulation and the threat of e-commerce. For details on Hiku and its business overview, please refer to our article. However, we would like to discuss what did Canopy actually acquire in this transaction.

First of all, Canopy acquired about 5,000 kg of annual production capacity at Hiku's facility in B.C., but it is almost negligible, given the sheer size of Canopy. The production is definitely not the motivation for this transaction.

Moving on to the assets on Hiku's balance sheet. Canopy would be getting cash, inventory, and PPE of around $41 million. However, Canopy would also be taking on a debt of $11 million and will be paying a break fee of $10 million to WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF), which means that net assets for Hiku are merely $20 million. The hard assets include some coffee shops which are nothing but a few retail locations with very little sales to date. The shops Hiku operates now have nothing to do with cannabis, so shouldn't worth a lot.

(Hiku financial statements)

The last thing remaining at Hiku is this idea of becoming an iconic lifestyle brand in the cannabis space. Take a look at Hiku's investor presentation and you will get an idea of what we are talking about. Hiku constantly compares itself to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and retailers like Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF), while the company has yet to make a profit from its cannabis retail. There is nothing wrong with dreaming big, but paying $280 million for an aspiring brand that is yet to be proven seems overly priced in any metric.

(Investor Presentation)

Why Did Canopy Do This Deal?

We think the biggest driver for this deal is Canopy's desire to broaden its brands from medical-focused to lifestyle-focused brands that are better suited for the recreational market. Canopy is the market leader in medical cannabis with the largest registered user base. However, no one has a proven track record in the legal recreational market yet. The brands of Hiku, albeit unproven, do give Canopy more tools to deploy in the adult market. We have predicted that Canopy won't be acquiring any LPs for production capacities, but we also did not see this deal coming, given Canopy's existing portfolio of strong brands.

(Investor Presentation)

Hiku Chose Canopy over WeedMD

The true value of Hiku's brands is incredibly difficult to value at this point, but one thing we know for sure is that Hiku is very happy to sell itself rather than continuing to execute on its own. Hiku previously announced a merger with WeedMD but has decided to terminate the deal and pay a break fee of $10 million in favor of Canopy's offer. We have written on the previously announced merger of Hiku and WeedMD, and we were confused by the seemingly incongruent nature of Hiku and WeedMD's businesses. However, if Hiku management had more confidence in its own ability to execute, then it wouldn't have made the decision to sell. We think Hiku also realized that its strategy requires lots of resources with high execution risks. The offer to take out Hiku insiders along with all the options and warrants is an enticing offer. WeedMD, similar to Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF), got the short end of the stick and will likely suffer from waned investor interest amid the merger fallout.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, this transaction is unlikely to move the needle for Canopy, given its market capitalization of almost C$8 billion relative to the deal size. We understand that the management is trying to diversify its brand portfolio and potentially acquiring a potent future competitor in the adult market. However, we note that acquisitions of this nature are risky, and companies could be massively overpaying if the idea that Hiku represents does not play out accordingly. Luckily, this deal is dissimilar to Aurora's string of expensive acquisitions that are much bigger in size and carried much higher risks to its shareholders. Canopy is likely to digest this deal relatively easily no matter how it turns out in the end.

Author's Note: "Follow us" to receive our latest publications in the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.