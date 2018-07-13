Baytex Merger: 3 Price Inefficiencies Opportunities

Three opportunities can materialize while the merger is progressing.

Valuing both companies and assessing different scenarios will help taking a quick decision, should any event happen.

The proposed merger between Baytex and Raging River will amplify share price inefficiencies.

The acquisition of Raging River (OTC:RRENF) by Baytex (BTE) in an all share transaction has been creating share price inefficiencies for both companies.

Since the acquisition/merger was announced on 18th June, the share prices of both companies have dropped.

Valuing both companies, comparing them, and assessing some scenarios favor quick decisions to profit from price volatility associated with the acquisition related events.

The comparison of assets and productions constitute a starting point before diving into the valuation and the scenarios on which opportunities will appear.

Reserves

The table below compares the reserves of both companies.

Reserves year end 2017 (MMboe) Baytex Raging River PDP reserves 100 35 1P reserves 256 82 2P reserves 432 107 Composition 2P reserves % Light oil: 15% Heavy oil: 36% NGL: 29% Gas: 20% Light oil: 88% Heavy oil: 6% NGL: 1% Gas: 5%

(Source: author, based on 2017 reserves reports)

Depending on which type of reserves we consider, Baytex would represent between 75% and 65% of the combined company.

However, at current oil prices, Raging River reserves are more valuable -relative to their size - as they contain almost exclusively light oil.

Production

This table summarizes the production profile for both oil producers.

Baytex Raging River Production 2018 (estimation) (boe/d) 70,000 24,000 Light oil 30% 88% Heavy Oil 36% 5% NGL 13% 0% Gas 21% 7%

(Source: author, based on Q1 2018 reports)

In line with the reserves, Baytex production would represent 74% of the combined company, by volume.

Baytex production is not the exact reflect of its reserves. Its production is oriented towards heavy oil. By contrast, Raging river is clearly a light oil producer and its production reflects its assets.

The same principle applies here: due to light oil production, Raging River's production is more valuable relative to its size.

Costs structure

The table below compares the total production costs and replacement costs between both oil companies.

Costs forecast FY 2018 (C$/boe) Baytex Raging River Royalties 10.36 5.64 Operating 10.9 10.97 Transport 1.4 1.41 G&A 1.72 1.05 Interests 3.95 1.28 Total Production Costs Q1 2018 (C$/boe) 28.33 20.35 PDP FD&A 2017 (C$/boe) 15.8 36.98 (For comparison with PDP FD&A: "depletion and depreciation" from income statement) 17.31 22.09 Realized prices to break-even (C$/boe) 44.13 57.33 Realized prices Q1 2018 before hedging 49.63 62.8 Realized prices Q1 2018 after hedging 42.96 61.42

(Source: author, based on Q1 2018 reports and company forecasts)

Raging River profits from lower total costs of production due to modest royalties and interests.

However, the replacement of the depleted production is an issue for Raging River with a PDP FD&A at C$36.98/boe against C$15.8/boe for Baytex. The Raging River PDP Recycle ratio 2017 at 0.98 reflects the high cost of replacing resources. When this ratio is below 1, the company, at current prices, will not get the money back it spent to replace produced resources. For comparison, Baytex PDP recycle ratio amounts to 1.4 in 2017.

These replacement costs may be inflated for Raging River by the expenses for the East Duvernay play and the higher 40% decline rate associated with a growing production in the Viking area.

As a result, Raging River needs to realize a higher price at C$57.33/boe to break-even while replacing the depleted production. In comparison, Baytex needs to realize a price of C$44.13/boe. These costs must be put in perspective considering that Raging River produces a higher value light oil than Baytex' heavy oil.

As a coincidence, with different cost structures, production profiles, and realized prices, both companies generate the same profit per boe, at about C$5/boe, with current prices and costs structure, before hedging.

In summary, Baytex would own about 75% of the combined production in terms of volumes and profits, should both companies decide to keep production flat and at current prices and costs.

Valuation Baytex and Raging River

The table below summarizes my valuation for both companies.

Baytex Raging River Market cap (C$ billions, C$4.59 Baytex, C$6.03 Raging River) 1.089 1.39 Net debt (C$ billions) 1.78 0.329 EV (C$ billions) 2.866 1.72 Production (boe/d) 70,000 24,118 EV/production (C$/boe/d) 40,942 71,316 Profits, after cash net back and PDP FD&A costs (C$ millions) 128 44 Multiple of profits 8 15 Valuation equity (Profits x multiple) (C$ billions) 1.024 0.66 valuation equity per share (C$/share) 4.32 2.85 EV/production based on my valuation equity (C$/boe/d) 40,028 41,175

(Source: author, based on company reports)

I have chosen a higher multiple of 15 for Raging River because of its low debt and its light oil production and assets .

My valuation of Baytex is slightly below the market price while I value Raging River at half of the market price.

Assessing the acquisition

Baytex will issue 315M shares in exchange of Raging River shares, which correspond to a ratio of 1.36x.

Before the deal was announced, Baytex share price was about C$5.5, meaning that the company was ready to pay (with shares) C$1.73B to acquire Raging River.

Adding the debt, it corresponds to a flowing barrel price of (C$1.73B + C$0.329B) / 24,000boe/d = C$85,791boe/d.

In the last couple of years, Raging River has acquired some light oil producers for a price between C$42,000boe/d and 60,000boe/d.

It looks like Baytex offers an expansive price for this acquisition, especially in the perspective of my Raging River valuation of C$660M against the purchase price of C$1.73B.

In addition, Baytex will pay with shares only - considering its debt, the company had no choice - and with a share price not especially overvalued, the deal does not seem attractive for Baytex shareholders.

The price variations and high volumes when the deal was announced as shown below demonstrates that shareholders of both companies did not express a high enthusiasm, to say the least.

BTE

BTE Volume

Whether these variations are justified does not really matter. The transaction creates volatility and price inefficiencies that can be exploited.

Valuing the combined company

In 2018, the combined company will produce 94,000 boe/d.

With 555M shares and C$2.1B net debt, EV would be at $3.76B, assuming a valuation at C$40,000 boe/d. The corresponding share price is C$3.

Another way to value the combined company consists of looking at the combined profits should the production stay flat.

Combined profits amount to C$44M + C$128M. Applying a 12x to the profits values the equity at C$2.064B for a corresponding share price of C$3.72.

For this acquisition to proceed, Raging River and Baytex shareholders must vote in favor of the deal at 66.67% and 50%, respectively.

The managements of Baytex and Raging River, owning respectively 1.39% and 6.21% of their respective company, will vote in favor of the merger. However, the outcome of the vote remains uncertain, especially considering the reaction of the market after the announcement.

Before getting into the opportunities, the table below summarizes the share prices and my estimations.

Baytex Raging River Combined company Share Price (C$) 4.59 6.03 Not yet My estimation share price (C$) 4.32 2.85 3 to 3.72

Opportunity 1: During the deal execution

Before the merger takes place, as the exchange rate of shares is already fixed, a strategy consists of waiting for the Baytex share price to drop to a price that would value the acquisition below C$60,000 boe/d. This would correspond to a Baytex share price of C$3.6 ($2.73).

This share price offers a margin of safety to my intrinsic value of Baytex, and the corresponding price paid for Raging River would not be inflated. This opportunity can be executed independently of the outcome of the acquisition.

Opportunity 1: Buy Baytex at C$3.6 ($2.73) independently of the merger progress.

Opportunity 2: When the deal get cancelled

If shareholders reject the merger, share prices could widely move in any direction. Most likely, prices would go back up to reverse the path they took when the merger was announced. However, the market sometimes behaves irrationally. I'd just wait for an opportunity to purchase shares below the intrinsic value I have calculated above.

Opportunity 2: If the deal is cancelled, buy Baytex or Raging River at below their intrinsic value, as an independent company, with a margin of safety you are comfortable with (I will consider buying Baytex at C$3.6 ($2.73) or Raging River at C$2.3 ($1.74)).

Opportunity 3: After the deal takes place

After the merger, the share price of the combined company could widely move in both directions. Applying a margin of safety, I will consider buying shares of the combined company at C$2.5 ($1.89).

Opportunity 3: If the deal is approved, buy shares of the combined company at C$2.5 ($1.89).

Conclusion

Baytex acquisition of Raging River makes sense on the operational perspective: it dilutes its debt while giving Raging River more scale to grow in a more diversified company.

The price paid in an all share transaction will favor price swings till the transaction is complete in August 2018.

Considering my valuation of the companies and my assessment of the situation, I see three opportunities to profit from in case of price volatility.

The first situation consists of waiting that Baytex share price drops below C$3.6 ($2.73), no matter the outcome of the merge.

The second opportunity could take place when the deal is canceled and the share prices drop.

The third scenario could materialize when the merger is successful and the market values the combined company at less than C$2.5 ($1.89) per share.

