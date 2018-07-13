Delta Air Lines: A Steal At $50

The airline continues to generate tons of cash flow, allowing for the dividend yield to nearly 3%.

The airline industry always faces headwinds when oil prices rise, but Delta Air Lines (DAL) has been punished far too much on relatively strong results. The airline continues to generate the best results amongst the legacy airlines. The key to the Q2 report is how strong Delta remains in a tough environment.

Image Source: Delta Air Lines presentation

Surviving Oil

Delta Air Lines is down $10 from the yearly highs to $50 due to sector fears on capacity growth and higher oil prices. The ironic part is that at the time the airline discusses a $2 billion jump in fuel expenses this year, oil prices collapse as Libya ramps up production. WTI prices that have doubled this year have now suddenly dipped back to $70 a barrel.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The important part of the story is that Delta Air Lines is surviving and thriving oil prices. The airline boosted total unit revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) by an impressive 4.6% in the quarter. Delta Air Lines expects a similar TRASM boost in the Q3 quarter, again, allowing the survival of oil prices. The airline will thrive, if prices actually dip.

For the quarter, Delta spent $578 million on additional fuel costs over last year, yet the company still generated $1.6 billion in pre-tax income. The airline produced an incredible EPS of $1.77. Delta does benefit from owning the refinery in this situation of rising oil prices that helped provide a $45 million benefit. Not exactly the benefit worthy of taking on the risk of a refinery.

Airline investors need to see the glass as half full, instead half empty. When oil prices eventually drop again and fuel expenses decline, the glass will fill up with profits.

Costs per mile, excluding fuel only grew 2.9% showing how the airline has leverage in the system, if fuel wasn't so impactful. The amount should dip below 2% for the year providing the inevitable boost to profits.

Lots Of Cash

The airlines are being held down because the market still sees them as the legacy operating structures where higher fuel prices would crush them into bankruptcy. Even with all these headwinds, Delta produced $1.4 billion worth of free cash flow during Q2 alone.

Yes, the airline with a market cap of only $35 billion produced a roughly 4% free cash flow yield in one quarter alone. Enough cash for the company to increase the dividend by 15% to $0.35 per quarter. Delta Air Lines actually yields nearly 3% now.

Delta even reduced the average diluted share count from 731 million shares last year to 697 million for Q2. Rarely does an industry or individual stock generate so much cash while the stocks trade at multi-year lows.

The picture clearly isn't perfect. The airline lowered the EPS target to $5.35 to $5.70, which is only slightly below the previous analyst target of $5.68, but technically, the company lowered numbers.

DAL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

If oil was to continue rallying, the EPS estimate would continue declining. Maybe something investors should give a minor glimpse, but when Delta is still forecasting annual pre-tax profits topping $5 billion, the glimpse should be quick.

Even if analysts viewed $70 oil as normal prices, Delta Air Lines is projecting an EPS of $5.53 this year. Numbers for 2019 might dip some following the Q2 guidance update, but the stock shouldn't trade at 7.5x current EPS estimates.

DAL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the worst might not be over for oil prices, but the airline is still surviving and is set to thrive when prices fall. A simple 12 multiple on reduced 2019 EPS estimates to $6.50 yields a stock price of $78.

Investors need to look at Delta Air Lines based on the current oil prices as more normalized and a PE multiple in excess of 12 attainable in the long term. Either way, the stock is a steal at $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.