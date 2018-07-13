Do Away With 'Wealth'

But the wealthy want more: Should they be emulated or does it go back to greed or ego fantasies?

Celebrity, rock star, criminal, or DB Cooper, we want to know about it.

Americans have an unhealthy voyeuristic obsession with wealth. There's one light cure. Heavy ones are better dealt with in winter.

We have an unhealthy obsession with wealth. Money managers, brokers and RIAs have become “Wealth Managers, “Wealth Advisors”. We read about "becoming wealthy” and “wealth accumulation”.

There is a UK publication, Generation Wealth, now also a documentary film coming out next week. Photographer Lauren Greenfield did an extensive project getting into the lives of some of the rich and famous accumulators of wealth. She offers a sobering summary, "No matter how much people have, they wanted more.”

Did it change? Ask F. Scott Fitzgerald (The Great Gatsby, 1925). Go back on the timeline to tribal chieftains, pharaohs, kings, emperors. There have always been the haves and the have-nots. No, capitalism did not change that; it widened the gap. And what do most of the have-nots want? Some of what the haves have. What do most of the haves want? More.

In my recent SA article, “Greed and Ego Move Markets”, I postulated that these were the reasons people will make bad investment decisions. I undershot that-big time. Crooks, from common thieves to Ponzi schemers, dictators to home owner association presidents, bankers to bank robbers, movie stars to TV evangelists, you name it—most are in it for more accumulation. There used to be a social mover called “keeping up with the Joneses”. Now your neighbor is the Kardashians, thanks to the media.

Americans in general are obsessed with celebrity wealth, the biggest yachts, the $20 million mansions, jewels, Oceans 8, 11, 12, 13. (Good movies, though). Those of us who don’t have wealth are positively voyeuristic about those who do. It is to be admired, emulated, even with one of those fake Rolexes sold on the street corners in NY.

Let’s look at a few of the wealthy, including some examined so eloquently by Greenfield.

Are they who we should be emulating?

Bernie Madoff; ENOUGH SAID

Florian Hamm: A hedge fund manager sentenced to 225 years in jail in the US, now in exile in Germany (waiting… he’ll be back in shackles). Called “The Antichrist of finance” for frauds, he claims the value system and morals changed in the 80s.

David Siegel, the timeshare king. Devastated (but not broke) in 2008; has been trying to build the largest house in the US in Windermere, FL (14 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms, a 30-car garage, bowling alley, five swimming pools (three indoor, two outdoor), a two-story cinema and a ballroom with capacity for 500 guests). Traveling on commercial jet the first time, one of the Siegel kids supposedly said, “Mommy, what are all these people doing on our plane? Oh, he’s back, still building.

Eden Wood, a six year old beauty pageant princess and star of reality TV show Toddlers & Tiaras, told Greenfield “My favorite princess is me” and says beauty means “that I get money, and I’ll be a superstar.” Six. Nice.

There are some very notable exceptions: those who donate their salary: Warren Buffett, who donated 60% of his fortune to charities, and limited what he was leaving his kids to $10 million each. He simply said, "Enough is enough.”

Still, we talk about the 1% vs the rest of us, and how the rich just get richer while we live paycheck to paycheck, head over heels in debt. But is that no different from 3000 BCE, William the Conqueror or the world scribed by Charles Dickens? I believe the gap has always been there and is not much wider that it was since we learned to walk upright and covet our neighbor’s bigger stick. Capitalism didn’t grow it; socialism doesn’t fix it.

Greenfield concludes: “Americans don’t hate the rich, as they imagine they could become the rich. They don’t want high taxes as they think they could become rich and won’t want to pay them. But what they dream of is an increasingly unbelievable fantasy.… I felt like we had gone from the American dream of opportunity for all to a desire for ever more wealth, in the currency of money, fame, beauty or youth.”. She says it’s not just an issue that affects the wealthy, but everyone in society. “We’re all complicit in generation wealth.”

Assume that the Horatio Alger story is dead (or never existed) and “Wealth is whatever gives us value.” You may ask,”So, what’s your point?

I founded a charity to teach personal finance and investing to the public, starting with children, for free. We have professional advisors who will volunteer to give advice to those who need it, but can’t afford it. I believe investment advice should be free, and it’s getting there. So here comes the SEC to help with newly mandates on who can use the terms “advisor’ or “adviser”.

The SEC will prohibit a broker-dealer or an associated person of a broker-dealer when communicating with a retail investor from using the title “adviser” or “advisor” unless the firm is registered as an investment adviser. Brokerage firms that are not dual registrants could not call their registered representatives financial “advisers” or “advisors,” wealth “advisers” or “advisors,” or trusted “advisers” or “advisors.” Broker dealers and their associated persons also may use the title “financial consultant” when communicating with retail investors. The SEC does not believe using the title “financial consultant” creates the same level of confusion with investment adviser representatives.

Well, that will go a long way to prevent misrepresentation. Right!

What I think is that the SEC is looking at the wrong word. They should block the use of “wealth accumulation”, “wealth advisor’ or “wealth anything”. And if they want to curb the use of marketing titles, let's go back past “stockbroker” to this:

If you sell clients products, you are a salesperson.

If you manage people’s assets, you’re a money manager.

If you’re somewhere in between, you figure it out.

While you’re here, please attach your name to the petition we are sending to state and educational organizations:

WE BELIEVE THAT PERSONAL FINANCE AND FINANCIAL LITERACY ARE ESSENTIAL LIFE SKILLS AND SHOULD BE TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES AS PART OF A CORE CURRICULUM.

If you concur, put it in the comments or email me:

Thanks,

John

john@moneyculture.org

