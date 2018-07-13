There It Is: Higher Inflation

In a previous article about inflation, I mentioned the risks of a further rising inflation rate. A part of my conclusion can be seen below:

If I had to use one sentence to end this article I would say: prepare for higher inflation.

I have been an inflation bull (if there is such a thing) for quite some time and will use this article to break down the most recent inflation data and tell you why I expect inflation to accelerate further.

Prices Are Rising - Again

The first graph of this article is a comparison between the official consumer prices growth and a leading prices received indicator. This leading indicator is an average of 4 regional manufacturing surveys that publish monthly prices received data. The graph is indicating a strong inflation trend since the start of 2017 when economic growth and a weaker dollar inflated commodities. A few months later, we got additional inflation from a tightening job market and growing wages.

Here you can read the entire article about regional manufacturing surveys.

I have said it before and say it again: I believe that CPI growth is going to hit 3.5% over the next few months. The latest results from the month of June showed another inflation surge. Consumer prices (all items) hit 2.8% growth compared to 2.7% growth in May. This is the highest level since February of 2017.

The bigger picture shows that inflation is in a steady uptrend after going negative in 2015. At this point, we are just 0.1 points shy of hitting 2011 levels. In other words, we are about to hit a 7-year inflation high over the next few months after entering the deflation zone just 3 years ago.

One of the price categories that is actually in a downtrend is food. This includes food at home and food away from home. Even though prices accelerated from 1.2% in May to 1.4% in June, there are no signs that food prices are overheating. Falling agricultural commodities are currently the number one reason why this category is underperforming. We are currently at levels way below the average of the 1990s.

Energy, which includes everything ranging from gasoline to energy services like electricity and utility gas, is highly dependent on the price of crude oil. Last month, we saw a growth rate of 11.0%. Back then I mentioned that the current oil bull market would easily push this category even higher. It was not rocket science given the dependency on the commodity as I just mentioned, but here we are. Energy inflation has hit 11.7% in June which is one of the highest levels since 2011.

Another indicator I look at is the consumer price index for all items less food and energy. This price index remained at 2.2% growth. This shows that most of the growth of the "all items" category came from energy prices. Also note that this index never went negative in 2015. It did go below 1% but consumers who are not depending on personal transportation have never witnessed any deflation. That being said, the main point is that this category is close to its highest levels since 2008. A further surge could easily break the highs of 2016 that were just 0.1 points higher than the current growth rate.

And last but not least, it is important to look at commodities less food and energy commodities. This is the category that includes new and used vehicles as well as apparel and medical care commodities. This category is currently at -0.3%. This is nothing new since this category has been in deflation territory since 2014. This is mainly due to falling new vehicle prices that are currently down 0.47%.

Services less energy services are outperforming at 3.0% growth. This is the same growth rate we saw in May. This category includes shelter as well as transportation and medical services. This category is not doing anything special. It has been around the 3.0% growth rate for quite some time and is likely to stay at these levels. A strong housing market is not going to allow this category to fall anytime soon.

What's Next?

I am sticking to my call that inflation is going to accelerate even further. All reasons that pushed inflation to 2.8% are still valid. I expect that food and new vehicle inflation is going to stay rather low while energy and services like shelter are further supporting higher inflation.

In terms of asset allocation, I am still staying away from yield trades like government bonds. I think there are going to be better times to add, for example, a long bond position. Pricing pressure is on and it is not going to end over the next few months.

