Orezone Gold: The Updated Feasibility Study Looks Promising, Is A Takeover Now In The Cards?

The entire region of Burkina Faso has been a hotbed for gold exploration/development in recent years. With an updated FS in hand, Bomboré is now a prime takeover candidate.

Bomboré compares favorably to Karma, a past development stage gold project in Burkina Faso that was later taken over and acquired by Endeaovour Mining, at a premium to market.

It's been a long time coming, but the Updated Feasibility Study (UFS) for Orezone's (OTCPK:ORZCF) flagship gold project, Bomboré, has at last arrived. Now, before attempting to go over the details of the new document, let's first take a step back for a quick refresher and general overview of the Bomboré project.

Overview

Bomboré is located in Burkina Faso (an emerging gold district in West Africa), near the capital of Ouagadougou. As can be seen from the following map, there has been a lot of activity in recent years, with a plethora of gold companies arriving onto the Burkina Faso scene, ranging from explorers, developers, to producers.

In addition to Orezone, here are some noteworthy projects and companies (shown above) also operating in Burkina Faso:

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) (Karma, Houndé)

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) (Mana; Boungou - formerly Natougou)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (Essakane)

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) (Yaramoko)

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) (Wahgnion - formerly Banfora)

Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) (South Houndé, Bondi, Karankasso)

Bomboré's "next-door" neighbors, include:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) (Kiaka/Toega)

West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) (Sanbrado)

As it pertains to Bomboré, it is not a recent discovery, and in fact has been in development for a number of years now. The original FS was released in April 2015, and the project was granted its mining permit in late 2016, which is still in effect and valid today.

Despite the maturity of the project, Orezone has had missteps along the way (which has prevented Bomboré from taking the next steps in its natural development cycle towards the financing/construction phase), the most dramatic and biggest hurdle being the surprising resource reduction announcement made in August 2016.

To say that the above resource revision for Bomboré was a shocker would be an understatement, as on the aftermath of receiving the bad news, the share price of ORZCF proceeded to tumble all the way down from $0.95/share (the previous day's closing price) to $0.56/share, a decline of 41%, over a span of just a single trading session.

Although the intent of this article is not to dwell too much on the past (what's done is done), the aforementioned event in Orezone's history is noteworthy because the result of the resource revision (and subsequent backlash/fallout from the gold community/ORZCF stakeholders) forced the company to take a close hard look at the underlying gameplan, make modifications, and eventually embark on a new direction, paving the way for what would eventually become the UFS.

Updated Feasibility Study

Whereas the original FS featured a more complicated flowsheet focused on a processing circuit that combined both heap leaching and carbon-in-leach. CIL (and thus required a higher initial CapEx of $250 million), the UFS has tried to simplify things greatly while also at the same time finding ways to cut down on CapEx to improve project economics.

Original FS (Before):

UFS (After):

More specifically, here are some key modifications to the project which were hinted at by the company in a past Metals Investor Forum presentation, and now confirmed by the release of the UFS:

New flowsheet eliminating crusher, stockpile/reclaim, heap leaching.

Free digging (no drill and blast) with the use of contractor mining.

Cemented tailing built in stages primarily using borrowed material/mine waste.

Less labor.

Less equipment/infrastructure requirements.

Less reagent consumption.

Lower power requirements.

A quick summary of the UFS is provided in the following table.

As shown in the table above, the initial capital costs have indeed been greatly reduced, now down to $143.7 million (from $250 million, previously). All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) have increased slightly to $746/oz (up from $678/oz, previously), but are still at a level that is more than respectable to qualify as a low-cost producer using today's gold price. After-tax NPV (5% discount rate) checks in at $224.5 million with an after-tax IRR of 42.6%, using a base case gold price of $1,275/oz.

Please note: The discount rate of 5% used in the UFS is arguably too low for a mining project located in West Africa, and a more conservative figure such as 10% may be deemed more appropriate. However, as will be shown later in this article, the 5% figure has been used in studies for past gold projects located in Burkina Faso and makes for a more straight-forward "apples-to-apples" comparison between like-projects; whether that number is justified or not is subjective and up to the individual investor/analyst to decide.

Moving along, fortunately, the new simplified flowsheet for Bomboré still allows Orezone to achieve a base case production scenario throughput of 4.5 Mtpa (with optimizations put in place that can increase to 5.2 Mtpa in the future with the addition of one CIL tank and other minor modifications made to the circuit). For context, the original FS was designed for 5.5 Mtpa operations, which shows the new approach isn't too far off from the original plan.

Next, investors may be pleased to observe that the Mineral Reserve Estimate, shows Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.149 million ounces. Although there is no minimum "floor" requirement, per se, as a rule-of-thumb, gold projects can typically escape the stigma of being classified as "too small of a mine" upon surpassing the 1 million mark in mineable reserves. Over the life of mine, the total amount of gold recovered for Bomboré is also projected to be over 1 million ounces, totaling in at 1,024,239 (from 1,275,000, previously) ounces.

Based off the mineral reserves, annual gold production for Bomboré is expected to reach 83,271 ounces/year (135,193 in Years 1-3). As was to the case with mineral reserves, there also similarly exists a rule-of-thumb that suggests gold projects should ideally feature production profiles north of 100k oz/year in order to yet again escape the "too small of a mine" stigma.

In the case of Orezone, the company is projected to be able to produce in excess of 100 koz/year over the first 3 years of mine operations, but currently falls short of being able to maintain that clip over the life of mine, which has been increased to 12.3 years (from 10.7 years, previously).

Opportunity To Add More Ounces

However, there is more to the Orezone story than meets the eye. The above Mineral Reserve Estimate omits certain areas of mineralization that were forced to be excluded due to environmental concerns, but where ongoing work is being done to re-instate these ounces into the resource and mine plan.

The most recent update, provided in the Project Opportunities section of the UFS, states the following:

Mineralization is known to continue through areas of seasonal river flows which has been excluded from the Company’s current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. Orezone has performed studies in these “Restricted Zones” with WSP to examine potential mining procedures to allow for seasonal mining and concurrent final reclamation of these areas without significant impact to the environment. These plans were presented to the Ministry in charge of Environment which subsequently approved the ESIA process, and the Company is now advancing towards final approval to mine this mineralization and for inclusion in future Mineral Resource updates.

Although there are no guarantees that the lost gold ounces will be recovered and thus available for reinstatement into the mine plan and resource/reserves, progress seems to be moving in the right direction and such a victory would only help the production profile and project economics of Bomboré.

Further, despite the fact that Bomboré features a good amount of gold already in its mine plan, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.149 million ounces, this base case production scenario only represents a tip of the iceberg of the overall resource base, which is of substantial size.

From the most recently published Resource Statement for Bomboré, we can see that Total Resource contains 4.77 million ounces (Measured and Indicated).

Initially, Bomboré is intended to commence production as a very straight-forward and simple mining operation, focused on mining the near-surface free-digging oxide material. Phase 1 features a shallow open pit, with mineralization reaching an average depth of 45 m.

Already, there are a lot of sulphide ounces defined (as shown above in the Resource Statement), and the Bomboré system probably extends even further at depth, but for now because the gold price is trading at ~$1,240/oz, this additional material is most likely uneconomical.

Therefore, the sulphide ounces represent nothing much more than an "optionality play" for investors at the moment, but they ultimately may prove to be useful (valuable) to have in the back pocket should the gold price recover and ascend to new heights in the future. If at any point the sulphide ounces become economical, they will provide a nice boost (there are a lot of them) to the project economics and production profile.

Peer Comparison

To better understand and appreciate the type of caliber project that Bomboré is, it's perhaps useful to take a look at another "similar" gold project located in Burkina Faso.

The following image shows a summary for the FS published for the Karma mine.

As can be seen, the Karma project contains slightly less gold than Bomboré (949,000 ounces vs. 1.149 million ounces), although less overall tonnage due to higher-grade material. The project economics are very similar, with Karma showing an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $178.2 million with an after-tax IRR of 43.1%. Initial CapEx for Karma was projected to cost $131.5 million, which also bears striking resemblance to Bomboré', which is estimated at $143.7 million.

Worth noting, is that Karma was described to be the following type of project:

"The Karma Project is an ideal foundation upon which to build a mining company. It is straightforward, financeable, resilient, and has tremendous room to grow. We are delighted to have achieved this important milestone, and feel strongly that our development approach is ideally suited to the attributes of our project," said Mark O'Dea, Executive Chairman, True Gold. "I am very proud of our team for designing a mine plan that honours the characteristics of our deposits. It maximizes profitability, minimizes technical risk and manages both capital and operating costs."

"Straightforward," "financeable," and "room to grow" would seem to apply to Bomboré as well, for reasons covered earlier.

Takeover Candidate?

Investors who previously followed the Karma story know then that in early 2016, the project was sold from previous owner True Gold to Endeavour Mining for C$226 million.

Certainly, the True Gold/Endeavour Mining deal gives investors a datapoint and perhaps insights into what larger producing gold companies look for when they go shopping for acquisition targets. With that said, until a deal for Bomboré is struck and announced to market (which may or may not ever happen), it is all speculation as to whether or not Orezone will be on the crosshairs of a major/mid-tier company. Granted, on the surface there does seem to be a lot of similarities between the Karma and Bomboré projects, so it does seem like a future takeover would be inside the realm of possibility.

Also, as mentioned previously, Burkina Faso is an emerging gold district, with 11 mines currently in operation or under development. Although overall investor sentiment towards gold and mining stocks are weak at the moment, as was seen in 2016, when the tide turns, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) can pick up pace in a hurry.

Here is a list of some more recent deals, involving mines located in Burkina Faso:

With so many gold projects and companies operating nearby, it should only be a matter of time before M&A activity picks back up (perhaps when investor sentiment towards precious metals returns?), which would make logical sense to maximize efficiencies in Burkina Faso. Of particular interest to Orezone, as mentioned earlier, would be to observe how the projects of neighboring B2Gold (Kiaka/Toega) and West African Resources (Sanbrado) progress.

Because of the close proximity between these three companies, the potential synergistic value that can be gained by stitching up and reforming the adjacent region into a single district may eventually become too enticing to pass up on by interested parties (maybe B2Gold?). In fact, West African Resources just published their very own updated FS this June, highlighting a robust high-grade project with outstanding economics. Without question, the area where Bomboré is situated in is well endowed with gold and ripe for consolidation.

Capital Structure And Management Team

Orezone recently completed a significant capital raise, bringing in C$44.92 million by issuing 56.15 million common shares at C$0.80/share to new strategic investors Resource Capital Fund VII and Coris Capital. Upon closing of the financing, RCF VII now owns 19.99% and Coris 1.78% of Orezone’s issued and outstanding common shares.

The company is well capitalized with C$51 million in cash, no debt, and since there are no warrants, the share structure is tight, particularly for a late-stage developer, with only 223.7 million shares fully diluted.

The management team, led by President/CEO/Director Patrick Downey is especially senior, with decades of experience in the mining industry.

Worth mentioning is that management and board members have stepped up to the plate on numerous occasions, acquiring shares in the public market.

The following screen capture shows accumulation from September-December 2017.

In addition, the following transactions from August-September 2016 showed the strong belief the Orezone team continued to have in the Bomboré project, continuing to aggressively buy shares even in spite of the shocking resource revision update that led to the share price declining by over 40%, overnight.

In the junior mining sector, it is not always a common theme to observe a company's management and board members accumulating shares in the public market. For the Orezone team, having "skin the game" and "putting your money where your mouth is" can be seen to be a more regular occurrence than anomaly.

Key Risks

Stating the obvious first, the biggest influencer to the near-term performance of ORZCF shares is probably the spot price of gold.

The following chart shows how the Bomboré project's NPV varies with the gold price.

A base case of $1,275/oz was used, but as of the time of writing, the current gold price is reasonably below that. Although there is not always a direct correlation between a gold stock's share price to that of the spot price of the underlying metal, they naturally should be expected to move more or less in the same direction during periods of interim peaks and valleys. In other words, shares of ORZCF should provide investors leverage and outperformance relative to the physical metal to the upside, and similarly be expected to fare more poorly during times of a collapsing gold price.

Because Orezone recently completed a rather substantial capital raising in the spring, excess dilution to fund further activities in the future has become less of a concern. With the Bomboré UFS completed, additional infill drilling and exploration work is not of paramount importance and the company is well positioned to pull in the reins and cut back on spending, if the need arises due to a precipitously declining gold price that freezes up the capital markets.

The next phase of development for H2 2018 will be to commence Phase 1 of the Resettlement Action Plan (NYSEMKT:RAP), and complete the excavation of the Off-channel Reservoir (NYSE:OCR).

From Orezone:

Raw water will be sourced from the seasonal Nobsin River and diverted by a permanent weir into an off-channel reservoir (“OCR”). The OCR is essentially one of the mine pits excavated early and designed to hold sufficient water for the project on an annual basis. Estimated time to construct the Bomboré operation (pre-production) is 24 months, including time to excavate the OCR, complete the RAP, and commission the process plant equipment. The critical path items are the RAP and OCR excavation. Timely completion of the RAP will allow early commencement of the OCR excavation which will meet the water needs for commissioning, start-up and subsequent operations as the OCR is filled during the rainy season each year from May through October.

Any setback/challenges encountered along the way with RAP/OCR could cause the project timeline to slip, and with a construction period estimated to take 24 long months, ORZCF could find its share price languishing for a prolonged period of time, as it most likely will have to do battle with the "Orphan Period" during its next phase of project development, at one point or another.

Further, the ability of the company to secure project funding on attractive terms (whether through debt financing/equity), will play an important role in unlocking full value of the Bomboré project for shareholders.

Lastly, should an attractive takeover bid not arrive in relatively "short order" (say sometime over the next 1-2 years), Orezone could be tasked with the important responsibility of having to push full steam ahead and proceed with construction. This would mean having to hire and fill out a competent team of mining professionals while also taking on all of the execution risks associated with mine building (which are many).

Conclusion

Over two years have gone by since Orezone published its first FS, and the company has no doubt had to overcome many challenging obstacles along the way to get to the recently released UFS. With that said, the new UFS looks promising, featuring a simplified flowsheet that is still projected to able to deliver the following:

4.5 Mtpa throughput; with provision to increase to 5.2 Mtpa.

83,271 oz/year of production (135,193 ounces in Years 1-3).

Life of mine of 12.3 years.

AISC of $746/oz ($485/oz in Years 1-3).

Initial CapEx of $143.7 million (down from $250 million, previously).

After-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $224.5 million.

After-tax IRR of 42.6%.

Payback period of 1.7 years.

After having to overcome a resource revision event in August 2016 that left many investors/analysts questioning whether or not the blow would be fatal and a "showstopper" for Bomboré's prospects of ever making it to commercial production, Orezone's progress made in the subsequent time since (although long in duration), must be seen as a monumental achievement in getting the ship turned around and headed back in the right direction. Bomboré now looks to be a good-sized project, offering a strong combination of robust economics, low initial CapEx, quick payback period, and lots of upside potential to further scale and grow the production profile.

With Burkina Faso fast becoming an emerging gold district that is looking more and more ripe for consolidation with each passing day, Orezone might have picked the perfect time to get their house straightened out. With the cutback on exploration spending in recent years by mining companies due to an unfavorable market environment for commodities, there's arguably only a handful of simple, fully permitted, high quality (economical) undeveloped gold projects out there. As such, Orezone's Bomboré's project should be in high demand and primed for a takeover once bullish sentiment returns and the window for M&A opens up again.

