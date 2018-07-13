The Great American Small-Cap Scam

Imagine you are presented with an investment option. It's a fund that invests only in small-cap companies, which have been shown to often have higher returns than the S&P 500. But there's a catch. If you take this option, it is mandatory that you invest 30 percent of your money into a separate fund to help prop up struggling small-cap companies that are losing money. I would venture to guess that if presented with this option for your retirement account, you would probably run in the other direction. However, if you have small caps in your 401(k), the odds are this choice has already been made for you, by default. By virtue of investing in the Russell 2000, you are inadvertently signing up to prop up failing companies until they run out of cash. And, to make matters worse, you are signing up to advertise your investment moves to Wall Street banks and HFT firms so they can front-run your trades.

The Russell 2000 seems simple in its design. Take the largest 3000 companies by market cap; exclude the top 1000 and what you get is the Russell 2000. However, unlike its large-cap cousin, the S&P 500, the Russell 2000 is deeply flawed. The S&P 500 (and the S&P 600, which is the equivalent small-cap index) has some pretty stringent criteria for inclusion in the index. These criteria are designed to protect investors from bankruptcies, excess liquidity/trading costs for the index, to provide tax efficiency, etc. Furthermore, a committee is responsible for inclusion in the index or delisting. Compare this to the criteria for the Russell 2000. Basically, to join the Russell 2000, all a company needs is a share price over 1 dollar and a pulse. But when you look at market share, close to 90 percent of total index money tracks the Russell versus roughly 5 percent for the S&P 600. If you're an individual investor, you shouldn't feel bad about not catching this. The vast majority of institutional investors aren't any wiser to this than individual investors.

This difference between the blue and the orange on the graph illustrates how much Wall Street has taken ordinary investors and unsophisticated institutions for.

IWM data by YCharts

The S&P 600 has trounced the Russell 2000, year after year, with virtually no retracements and the annual outperformance close to 2 percent per year, with less risk to boot. We touched on it before, but there are a couple of working theories as to why this is.

The first and most popular theory is that the annual rebalancing of the Russell 2000 in late June each year is a circus. Every year, roughly 20 percent of the index is replaced because they either get too big and move up to the Russell 1000 or fail out by becoming too small. Because of the huge amount of money tracking the Russell 2000, hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms are able to pick off the index fund by buying companies due to be included before the reconstitution, only to sell them after for a profit. Any time someone with billions of dollars is forced to buy or sell on Wall Street, HFT, and market professionals slaughter them. This is also a disaster from a tax efficiency standpoint because of the inevitable onslaught of capital gains distributions during bull markets. These two factors combine to cause the Russell 2000 to underperform over a percentage point per year on a pre-tax basis and underperform even more for taxable accounts. For what it is worth, Vanguard recognizes this and tracks the lesser-known CRSP small-cap index instead of the Russell 2000 as well as provides the option to track the S&P 600. However, the CRSP index still has no screen for profitability, which brings us to the second theory.

The second theory is that investors are inadvertently providing capital to failing companies by investing in the Russell 2000. Since there is no profitability screen, a high percentage of Russell 2000 companies are continually losing money. Stocks are valued based on their earnings growth and multiple, but the multiple on the Russell 2000 website actually excludes companies that lose money, as if they don't count! Fully a third of Russell 2000 companies are losing money on an annual basis, and the PE ratio is over 50 when you count companies that lose money. It isn't entirely clear why the Russell 2000 should want the index to invest in so many companies that are operating at a loss.

Strategically, losing money isn't always a bad thing. Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have strategically operated at a loss to grow faster. However, the typical small-cap company with negative net income is not Amazon or Tesla. More commonly, they are losing money on an operating basis, out over their skis with leverage, and borrowing heavily from the junk bond markets to stay afloat. Even worse, a large percentage of small-cap junk bonds carry large balloon payments and floating rate terms, leaving them extremely vulnerable to a rise in interest rates or an inability to refinance debt.

Investing in small caps can boost your portfolio's total return with only a partial correlation to the S&P 500. Investing in small caps the wrong way will cost you money. Over 90 percent of investors are currently doing it the wrong way. Consider ditching any and all investments in Russell 2000 linked funds and investing in the IJR instead, which tracks the S&P 600.

