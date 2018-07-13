U.S. Inflation Will Maintain Its Upward Momentum

In terms of market-based inflation expectations, U.S. Treasury bonds are not fully pricing in the upside risk to inflation.

U.S. inflation is expected to continue to rise in the coming months against a backdrop of increasing housing prices, rising import prices, and climbing wage growth.

U.S. inflation bottomed out in the third quarter of 2017 and surged meaningfully in March. However, a myriad of market participants assume that inflation will remain depressed because extensive automation and burgeoning e-commerce have slashed production costs and dampened sales prices, respectively. The same assumption is also reflected in low survey-based inflation expectations (Chart 1). This scenario might materialize in the future, but at the moment, there seems to be no compelling evidence to support it.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Inflation typically lags months behind economic growth (Chart 2). That is why 2017 witnessed anemic inflation but robust economic growth. It takes time for retailers and service providers to confirm that current economic trends are sustainable and to revise prices. Likewise, consumers await pay raises before increasing consumption.

Recent data suggests that the lead-lag relationship between inflation and selected economic variables, namely the ISM Manufacturing Index and the Underlying Inflation Gauge, remains true (Chart 3), which indicates that the inflation-dampening effect from automation and e-commerce may be limited. Consequently, we anticipate that inflation will likely maintain its current trajectory and continue to rise until the end of the year.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Importantly, major components of the core CPI, a gauge of inflation excluding food and energy, have improved in recent months. The shelter component, which accounts for 43% of the core CPI, advanced 3.4% year on year (YoY) in June and is expected to further increase on the back of rising housing prices (Chart 4). The goods component, which accounts for 24% of the core CPI, posted a 0.2% YoY decline in June, the pace of which has moderated for the past six months.

Ongoing rising import prices may ultimately pressure goods prices higher (Chart 5). Finally, the services component, which accounts for 33% of the core CPI, tends to rise with wage growth. It will also benefit from an increase in wireless service charges (Chart 6) and medical service fees (Chart 7).

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Moreover, core CPI sectors that experience lower price volatility have been steadily climbing since 2013, and the YoY change of those sectors has been well above 2% (Chart 8). The 2014-2015 mini economic downturn did not influence this upward trend. Notably, core CPI sectors that experience higher price volatility, which have dragged the core CPI down in recent years, have seen a positive price trend since March and are now accelerating. Based on historical data, they have plenty of upside potential.

* Apparel, Transportation goods, Medical care goods & services, Telephone services, Postage & Delivery services, Internet Services & Electronic info providers, Miscellaneous personal services.

** Household, Recreation, Education, Communication commodities, Alcoholic Beverages, Other Goods, Rent of shelter, Water & sewer & trash collection services, Transportation services, Personal care services.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Critically, the Trump administration’s policies are also expected to propel inflation. The U.S. budget deficit is set to widen to 4.6% of GDP next year on the back of extensive tax cuts and significant increases in government spending. A more massive fiscal deficit will inevitably lead to higher inflation, especially when the economy is at or near full employment (Chart 9). Additionally, tariffs on imported goods and potential retaliation by China and other countries will likely also push up consumer prices.

Source: Bloomberg Data, Congressional Budget Office, Federal Reserve Bank, Compiled by Author

On the whole, inflation may climb further in the months ahead. However, the 10-year break-even inflation rate, a measure of market-based inflation expectations, is still hovering around 2.1%. Though it is close to the June core CPI growth rate, it is not fully pricing in rising inflation risk. From a historical perspective, the 10-year break-even inflation rate (the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury bonds) will likely rise to 2.5% and be anchored at that level (Chart 10).

There is still a looming risk of increased inflation expectations. This will further weigh on U.S. Treasury bonds. Investors should take a bearish stance on U.S. Treasury bond ETFs - such as the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: IEF) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: TLT).

Source: Bloomberg Data, Compiled by Author

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.