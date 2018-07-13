Avista Corporation: Political Interference In Hydro One Provides Attractive Entry Point In This Takeover Target

Political meddling is likely to end once a new board and CEO are assigned, likely only weeks away.

Overview

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the newly elected premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, has followed through on one of his election promises. Instead of the typical bluster, hyperbole, and half-truths politicians are known for, Doug Ford has indeed followed through on his four-word catch phrase of "Promise Made, Promise Kept" and forced retirement of CEO Mayo Schmidt and dismissed the entire board of Hydro One (TSX: (H)) (OTC:HRNNF).

Understandably, this has caused fear in Hydro One shareholders as they now wonder if their company will be at the whim of government. A valid concern, which resulted in a decline in the price of stock by over 4%.

Interestingly enough though, the target of their acquisition in progress, Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA), also declined by over 3%. This leaves us with a compelling risk/reward opportunity and a chance to make lemonade from the batch of lemons Doug Ford has given Hydro One shareholders.

Background And Analysis

Avista Corporation agreed to be acquired by Hydro One on July 19, 2017, for $6.7B in cash including debt or $53.00 per share. Since that time, the deal has steadily been receiving the necessary approvals, with the occasional bump in the road, with the deal on track to close by the end of 2018.

While there was a small stretch of time where shares sold off due to an issue in Washington State, Avista shares have traded over $51 for the majority of time since the announcement 12 months ago. In fact, recently the spread between current share price and deal close was negligible as the market had essentially declared the deal completed.

With this recent development, the questions an investor must ask themselves now are as follows:

1) Is the merger between these two companies dependent in any way on further actions of the Hydro One CEO and board members?

2) Will Doug Ford meddle further in the workings of Hydro One, nixing or delaying the deal?

3) Will regulators look upon a forced change in management as a reason to deny approval?

With regard to #1 & #2, Doug Ford has no political motivation to interfere further in Hydro One with regard to the merger. His campaign rhetoric was focused only on the "six million dollar man", the cost of hydro, and the board members. To tackle the cost of hydro, Doug is going to need to look elsewhere, as most of the bill cost is not with Hydro One, but with OPG (Ontario Power Generation).

While on the campaign trail, Doug Ford made no mention of the acquisition of Avista and had no negative comment on the direction of the company beyond the issues surrounding pay. As Doug Ford gains nothing by interfering further in the operations of the company, or the acquisition, it is a reasonable belief that he will not do so.

With regard to #3, regulators are not tasked with assessing the character of management staff, or the chance of political interference in a company. This is a non-tangible variable one can analyze and would open up too many problems should regulators begin to interpret short-term events into their decisions.

Regulators are tasked with assessing if the proposed acquisition has any negative effect in their jurisdiction and requiring concessions or alterations to the agreement if needed. The idea that a regulator would cancel or delay the deal due to political interference in Hydro One is nonsense. This type of decision is beyond the scope of their job. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume there will be no rouge decision made by one of the remaining regulators.

Another important point is that in order to quash this uncertainty, the new CEO of Hydro One (whenever s/he is appointed) need only issue a news release stating that the business is proceeding as normal and the spread will likely close once again. It is unlikely the new CEO will not do this, as shareholders, journalists, and citizens of Ontario will be focused on the position due to the now political nature of this appointment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the selloff in Avista shares is an overreaction based on the uncertainty around a snap political decision. Once a new CEO and board are instated, likely only weeks away, Hydro One will get back to normal operations and the deal spread will close to its previous negligible levels. A deal this far along does not usually afford this type of opportunity.

Risks

Doug Ford may interfere further demanding some unknown concessions from Hydro One, he may want to cancel the acquisition or he may have some other negative impact.

The new CEO may be a political opportunist and not savvy enough to run Hydro One, causing unknown problems that may affect the acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVA, HRNNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.