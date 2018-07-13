Commerce Bancshares Executing At A Very High Level

Driving greater balance sheet growth is going to be a challenge, but it is allowing Commerce to be very choosy about what it pays for deposits.

By Stephen D. Simpson, CFA

As the quarterly earnings cycle starts up, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) has established a pretty high mark for other mid-cap banks to beat. That’s nothing especially new for this well-run Midwestern bank, but the key issue remains valuation. While Commerce Bancshares has been operationally excellent for some time, I believe the high valuation has been a headwind and at least partly explains why the shares have lagged many regional peers in recent years.

Commerce Bancshares has an excellent net beta and good management, and is likely to accumulate a large amount of excess capital in the coming years, but the combination of weak balance sheet growth and still-high valuation limits my enthusiasm for buying the shares.

Starting The Season Off Right

Commerce Bancshares wasn’t the first significant publicly-traded bank to report earnings, but it’s close enough for jazz. It was a strong report in many respects, with the company performing quite well at the net interest margin/income line and beating expectations by about 7% on a core basis, albeit with less balance sheet growth than you’d like to see.

Revenue rose 12% year over year and 8% sequentially, with Commerce reporting double-digit YoY growth in both net interest income and fee income. Net interest income growth was driven exclusively by rate leverage, as average earning asset balances declined slightly on a YoY basis and were basically flat sequentially. The nearly 50bp YoY improvement in NIM is likely to be a standout result and is testament to this bank having the luxury not to pay up for deposits.

Expenses were well controlled in the quarter, up 4% on a core basis, and pre-provision profits rose more than 20% on a YoY basis. While Commerce is investing in IT resources (like most other banks now), the overall expense leverage story looks quite sound.

Credit was no problem, with lower-than-expected provisioning once again providing a bit of a boost to earnings, as provisions fell 7% YoY. Non-performing loan balances dropped another 29%, and the company’s NPA ratio is an exceptionally low 0.08% (I believe this is the lowest of the banks of comparable size to Commerce).

Where’s The Growth?

Although Commerce is leveraging higher rates into solid earnings growth, not all of the growth drivers are fully engaged – there’s really no balance sheet growth to speak of, and as rate increases fade, that will compromise the growth potential.

Loans were up about 2% YoY on an end-of-period basis and up closer to 3% on an average basis. While that’s not bad relative to the overall banking sector in the second quarter (as seen in/though Fed data), the sequential comparisons tell a different story – the banking sector as a whole saw an acceleration in lending growth, but Commerce’s average loan balance declined slightly.

Commerce did generate decent growth in C&I lending, mortgages, and construction, while CRE, consumer, and card lending was more lackluster on a sequential basis. Average loan yields improved nicely, though, with a 43bp YoY improvement, and the bank’s asset beta remains solidly middle-of-the-pack (with a better than average loan beta).

Management continues to boost earnings power by being very disciplined on deposit growth. In fact, deposit balances declined more than 2% YoY and 1% sequentially (EOP basis). The cost of deposits continues to rise (up 9bp), but both the magnitude of the change(s) and the absolute level at Commerce are lower than for many banks, and Commerce’s deposit beta remains quite low.

Simply put, Commerce is not paying for deposits. Commerce’s CD rates are among the lowest in the nation (Comerica (CMA) is one of the few with meaningfully lower rates), and Commerce has been willing to give up some deposit share in markets like Kansas City and St. Louis, as its healthy loan/deposit ratio means it simply doesn’t need to pay up. Not surprisingly, that’s helping to keep the deposit beta low, and Commerce’s overall net beta is stronger than you might otherwise think for a pretty conservatively-run bank.

The Opportunity

Although U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Bank of America (BAC) are meaningful competitors in Commerce’s core market, for the most part, Commerce does not have to worry about any sort of “gold rush” of competing regional banks moving into its core operating area – Missouri, Kansas, and the surrounding states just aren’t where banks are in a hurry to be. That should help shield the business to some point, and I expect Commerce to accumulate substantial excess capital in the coming years.

What will Commerce do with that capital? Lending it out probably isn’t much of an option, as I already assume lending growth within that capital accumulation scenario and it would take looser underwriting standards to really drive substantially higher loan growth and I just don’t see that happening.

Likewise, I don’t see Commerce being all too excited about buying back shares at current prices. Instead, I think there is a growing probability of a special dividend. I also believe M&A is a possibility – Commerce has been fairly acquisitive in the past, and could look to acquire its way into attractive markets in neighboring/surrounding areas (like Dallas and Denver).

I’m concerned about the growth-limiting impact of sluggish balance sheet growth, but I do believe high single-digit earnings growth is still possible over the long term. Unfortunately, that doesn’t get me very far from a valuation perspective, and the shares are likewise not undervalued on an ROTE-driven P/TBV basis.

The Bottom Line

I’ve said many times that I’m reluctant to sell out of a position in a good company just because the valuation is high, and I would say that applies for those readers who own Commerce. I think this is a very well-run bank, and I think the recently-announced management transitions will maintain that continuity of good management. I do have some concerns that Commerce shares may underperform because of the high valuation, but it’s hard to argue for selling these shares and switching into a cheaper, but less well-run, bank just because of valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.