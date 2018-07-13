Buy PayPal Because It's Headed The Right Way

PayPal’s (PYPL) $2.2 billion acquisition of iZettle is its largest but the most calculated one. The aim is simple, to increase PayPal’s presence in physical outlets. iZettle’s card readers allow anyone to receive card payments, while its point of sale system manages payment processing, sales tracking, and product management. That’s right, instead of just trying to beat traditional card-payment processors in online platforms, PayPal will make the competition more relevant by playing both the online and in-store payment processing market, and it gets better along with the integration of sales and product management tools that’s essential for the small and medium businesses. According to PayPal’s COO Bill Ready, PayPal has 20 million merchants in the small business segment, and iZettle has 500,000. "This phenomenon of in-store payments via mobile for small businesses, it's a global phenomenon and there have been many players in the space," Ready told CNBC. After its record $2.2 billion acquisition, PayPal says it’s ready to invest another $3 billion in one year for further acquisitions (source: Reuters). I find PayPal to be extremely well positioned to take advantage of the revolutionized payment processing industry that will evolve through next few years. Buy PayPal for superior return potential over a 3-5-year investment horizon. Buy it before it gets expensive.

Source: CGI Global Payments Research

Now, when we talk about a surge in merchant base, you can immediately see top-line upsides. But that’s just the basics (even though extremely important). When PayPal enters the in-store payment processing market, it will have revolutionized its business model, taking over a greater portion of the transaction processing market where payments are more secured, hassle-free, and centralized. Centralized here refers to the fact that as a PayPal customer, that’s all you would need to make all types of your payments anywhere. Literally anywhere. In the coming years, both virtual and physical points-of-sale will include account-to-account transfers, enabling more secured, hassle-free and real-time transfers possible. And, PayPal will be in a position to have it every way by offering merchants comprehensive coverage of payment processing technologies under one umbrella, making the firm a one-stop solutions provider. The researchers in CGI’s global payments research paper pointed to the fact that it is highly likely that both virtual and physical points-of-sale will include account-to-account transfers, just as many now offer PayPal with debit cards’ feasibility of becoming the means for initiating account-to-account transfers rather than the current use of card-clearing infrastructures. If we consider all these dimensions that technology will facilitate and combine with PayPal’s strategic position, it is evident that PayPal has the potential to grow to a larger enterprise.

Online payment processing Industry Websites market share PayPal 797,095 75% Stripe 226,498 18% Square 25,353 2% Amazon Pay 22,238 2% Klarna 20,466 2% Authorize.net 16,803 1%

Source: Datanyze

“Account-to-account transfers are expected to become the single largest instrument by 2022, overtaking the individual use of debit, credit and contactless cards. When cards are treated as one instrument, they might surpass account-to-account transfers, but only if the debit card continues to be the easiest means for accessing current accounts. It is entirely feasible that debit cards could become the means for initiating account-to-account transfers rather than the current use of card clearing infrastructures. Once real-time payments become fully “live” across most regions, it is highly likely that both virtual and physical points-of-sale will include account-to-account transfers, just as many now offer PayPal. The challenge is to build a business case for developing a new low-cost and ubiquitous transaction type that can be made available online and across mobile channels.”- CGI Global Payment Research Report.

iZettle was planning to go public this year and was financial times reported that it could be valued at $1.1 billion. "We do not believe this was the acquisition shareholders were anticipating [and] the price paid appears expensive." Thomas McCrohan, an analyst at Mizuho Securities said (source: Business Insider). Is the 100% premium worth it? That’s 20 times what iZettle made last year in sales. iZettle’s most important competitor is Square (NYSE:SQ), so now it’s a competitor to PayPal. Square is currently trading at a P/S multiple of 11x, which does make iZettle acquisition look expensive. But analysts are looking at the deal from a quantitative orientation, missing the fact that iZettle allows PayPal to scale its business at a whole new level, whereas competitors like Square who are trading at a lower multiple, which does not have a business model that connects its own cards to its own interface, more simply, the value addition in its competitor does not provide the vertical integration advantage that PayPal has acquired through iZettle. On the other hand, you do have to pay above average premium for a firm that you want to buy if its preparing to go public. There’s no cheap way to do when the potential value from the combination is high. PayPal president Dan Schulman said:

"This combination brings together iZettle's in-store expertise, recognised brand and digital marketing strength with PayPal's global scale, mobile and online payments leadership, and trusted brand reputation" (Source: BBC).

The table below and PayPal’s acquisition of iZettle together can only mean one thing. Now, PayPal can provide POS software, card reader, in-store sales, and in now lot better position to actually lower its price points for automated payments, and actually fast develop multi-channel sales. Talking about just online sales (which may constitute other segments from a broad conceptual view but specific as in being a completely integrated with ecommerce platform), PayPal already rules it.

Source: Fitsmallbusiness

Let’s take a look at PayPal’s potential from a broad perspective. CGI’s research has named four technologies that will dominate payments in 2022. The list includes APIs, real time payments, mobile technologies, biometrics. The paper reasonably supported these technologies. For example, APIs becoming the dominant technology was supported by it being a part of a wider open banking agenda where regulation is driving banks to open up their account services to FinTechs to enable access to customer data and payment processing. PayPal and Stripe both are equipped with powerful APIs and real-time transactions. But now, PayPal is at a position where more integration makes sense and becoming its core strategy. From online transaction processing to in-store processing, more operational control tools and integration forward in a value chain together put PayPal in a much better position where it can scale its another segment, which is aligned with the four dominant technologies, mobile. We can expect that PayPal’s value chain will enable it to offer comprehensive solutions in the payment processing industry and will allow it tap the most anticipated dominant technologies to deliver superior value to its shareholders. PayPal's existing huge market share in the online payment processing industry and less volatility in margins while rapid sales growth and market expansion positions it with asymmetric risk-reward opportunities.

6y avg FCF margin FCF margin volatility Visa 40% 12% Mastercard 39% 5% PayPal 20% 4% Amex 28% 7% Square -7% 11% Capital One 54% 8% Synchrony 100% 16% Average 39% 9% Median 39% 8%

Source: data from SEC Filings, processed by the author

Note that the degree of homogeneity in competition among the peers and so the comparison might not be apples to apples on a whole. The peers include Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Capital One (COF), Square (SQ), Synchrony (SYF), and American Express (AXP). Nonetheless, it does give us some insight into payment processing. PayPal has posted stable EBIT margins while three firms had declining EBIT margins, Mastercard and Visa saw growth. You can easily notice the substantial difference in EBIT margin between PayPal and firms like Mastercard, Visa, Capital One, and others. The noticeable difference in EBIT margin in these firms may indicate that margins are more profitable among the traditional card processors like Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and their ability to spread operating costs on larger volume due to long established relationships and user base. On the other hand, PayPal’s debt to asset ranged in between 52% and 61%, while Visa and Mastercard recently shot up. PayPal’s new competitor Square has 80%+ debt to assets consistently, along with Capital One and Synchrony.

Source: data from SEC Filings, processed by the author

Since average is higher than median, in the following table, let’s take them as the higher and lower range, respectively.

P/S P/B P/E DIV YIELD Visa 16.9 11.1 35 0.60% Mastercard 16.3 37.3 50.2 0.50% PayPal 7.6 7 54.9 0.00% Amex 2.5 4.4 28.8 1.40% Square 11.01 32.89 0.00% Capone 1.7 0.9 19.6 1.70% Synchrony 2.2 1.8 13.2 1.70% Average 8.3 13.6 33.6 0.84% Median 7.6 7.0 31.9 0.60%

Source: data from SEC Filings, processed by the author

P/S and P/B multiples indicate that PayPal is optimally priced in the market, having both the multiples in between the valuation range. On the other hand, P/E looks that it might be overpriced. But since PayPal is the target company here, we should ask more questions. Why people are paying more? What’s the story? Well, the story is its disruption in the online payment processing market which you already know, and I don’t think the market has quite factored in the acquisition of iZettle and its plan to invest another $3 billion in one year. I don’t see any reason to find its above-range P/E to qualitatively put PayPal in an overvalued situation. PayPal is rather attractively priced at $89. The acquisition of iZettle looks like a great move to me; addition of 500,000 merchants, entry into in-store payment processing and sales management market and a strengthening competitive position. Combining it with its intention to invest $3 billion for acquisitions, PayPal looks to be in a supreme situation. Buy PayPal before it becomes expensive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.