Bed Bath & Beyond Might Not Be Undervalued

With all the negative attention surrounding Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), I think a closer look is warranted as the stock appears cheap - at least statistically. However, taking into consideration the company's plans moving forward and its growth prospects, BBBY might already be fairly priced.

As of July 13, 2018, BBBY is trading at roughly 7x earnings and at a slight discount to book value.

Generally, a company trading at such a low multiple is an indication that something has gone sour and/or the company has gloomy prospects, though that's not always the case. Occasionally you will find that markets are irrationally pessimistic and when they are, they create wonderful buying opportunities. Unfortunately, according to my analysis, that doesn't appear to be the case with BBBY.

The company has been experiencing deteriorating economics for some time now - in fact, they have been for the last several years. I'll start with the obvious - comparable store sales.

Although declining comparable store sales are a sign that something is amiss at a retailer, comps reveal only one side of the story so they should always be viewed in conjunction with additional information.

Comps have been declining steadily since fiscal 2010 and much more recently, have dipped into negative territory. Since FY 2014, the company has been experiencing strong comps through customer-facing online channels. However, comps related to sales generated in-store have been declining moderately.

While 10-K filings state that comps may be difficult to track due to the omnichannel nature of the company, my gripe is that either way you look at it, an increasing number of transactions consummated online rather than in-store will have negative implications to store operating metrics. The only logical conclusion is that they will have to remodel and/or close certain underperforming locations, which leads me to the next topic.

BBBY's pace of store openings over the years has slowed and store closures have crept upward, which brings to mind the thought of saturation. The company has more than 1,500 stores and plans to close approximately 40 stores in FY2018. Without entering into too much detail, BBBY also faces competition on all fronts - from bricks and mortar to e-commerce. Going forward, I don't believe the company has a durable competitive advantage. Those that don't, especially in retail, tend to slowly wither away. History can vouch.

Declining comps, gross margin, operating income and rising SG&A only compound the problem.

The cause of the dwindling gross is twofold. As per BBBY's 10-Ks, management has attributed the decline to coupon redemptions and shipping expenses related to digital sales.

While coupons are great for the customer, they're troublesome for the company. Management wholeheartedly believes that coupons are crucial to their value proposition; I don't disagree with that. Their customers have been conditioned to shop with coupons. After all, they act as a trigger which spurs customers to spend money. The difficulty lies in striking a healthy balance between managing merchandise gross margin and managing the impact of coupons. We all saw what happened to J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) when they adopted their "fair and square" pricing strategy, so you can't exactly change it overnight. A portion of their customers will disappear, causing all sorts of expensive issues.

Rectifying the coupon predicament would be a high priority on my list. Failing to manage profitability can be fatal in retail - even more so when customers have come to expect discounts.

As I was sifting through BBBY's 10-Ks, I discovered something interesting. Below is a list of their PPE, alongside the absolute dollar value growth and CAGR.

What's interesting is the growth in computer equipment and software which grew at a faster clip than any of the other PPE components. Useful lives were also extended to 3-10 years from 3-7. I prefer not to comment on these matters, so I'll let you be the judge. I thought it was interesting nevertheless and that you should be aware of it.

It should also be noted that the company immediately expenses costs related to maintenance and repairs and only capitalizes significant renewals and betterments, so we should have at least seen a return on their capital expenditures (falling within the significant renewals and betterments category as they have been capitalized). Unfortunately, the return on their capex was negative rather than positive for the FY 2012 through FY 2017 period, which generated a -30% return (gain or loss in net income/total capex). For FY 2012 through FY 2017, the loss in net income was $612,930 and the sum of capex was $2,040,261. The reinvested earnings generated a 30% loss. The metric is not perfect, but it is useful when compared to ROE to gauge returns.

Closing Thoughts

Given the current circumstances, I personally believe there isn't a bright future ahead of BBBY. Management voiced interest in expanding into commodity products such as food and beverage, and health and beauty care which are generally low margin goods and they also plan to make "heavy investments in people, processes and technology" over the next several years. All of this sounds very expensive. Their recent initiative to optimize store productivity and their assortment is a move in the right direction, though I believe the impact will be negligible. I think there's further margin compression to come.

All in all, I wouldn't expect much of the company in terms of a spectacular turnaround or meaningful returns. As for the stock, the only meaningful driver of gains would be heavy stock repurchases (as it is statistically cheap) or a rally due to speculation. That being said, I don't like to speculate, nor do I like owning mediocre companies, so, for the time being, I will be staying away from BBBY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.