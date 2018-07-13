Pfizer Is Not An All-Powerful Price-Hiker

For a supposedly greedy, all-powerful, price-hiking Big Pharma megacap, Pfizer's (PFE) stock sure isn't doing too well over the long term. There seems to be this persistent belief that because Pfizer is one of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals, it can institute price hikes on a whim with no consequences, just for the sake of making more money because it feels like it. This is essentially what President Trump tweeted out earlier this week when he publicly protested Pfizer's plans to hike prices for 91 of its drugs.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's share price hit its all-time highs of $48 way back 18 years ago and hasn't even gotten close to regaining them. Is it really all that powerful?

It's interesting that Big Pharma firms like Pfizer take so much criticism for being so powerful and yet consistently and greatly underperform their smaller peers in the sector, just like many big banks that issue all these trade recommendations with absolute authority but whose stocks are in freefall. Consider European banks particularly like Deutsche Bank (DB) or Credit Suisse (CS). Perhaps traders need to give up the idea that Big Pharma and Big Banks (two of the most vilified sectors in the world always accused of manipulation) are really all that powerful. If they were, their stocks wouldn't be floundering.

Let's consider the President's claim that Pfizer has "raised drug prices for no reason" and is "merely taking advantage of the poor". This is great populist politics but doesn't make much sense. Let's take a look at Pfizer's profit margins over the years. If they've been wildly out of sync with the broader pharma industry, then one could conceivably make an argument that Pfizer is really powerful and it is raising drug prices simply because it can. Is this true?

Let's take EBITDA over sales. Here are the profit margin percentages for Pfizer starting in 2017 and going all the way back to when shares hit their all-time high in 2000 (all figures taken from annual reports):

2017: 28.7%

2016: 26.9%

2015: 28.2%

2014: 31.6%

2013: 30.5%

2012: 20.6%

2011: 16.5%

2010: 13.9%

2009: 21.7%

2008: 20.1%

2007: 19.2%

2006: 26.9%

2005: 22.8%

2004: 26.7%

2003: 7.3%

2002: 36.4%

2001: 34.4%

2000: 21.1%

As we can see here, Pfizer's average profit margins since 2000 by EBITDA/sales are an average 24%, pretty high compared to the total market average of 16% (see upcoming link), but are they high relative to the pharmaceuticals industry? According to research released by NYU in January, no. The average profit margin for the pharmaceutical industry by EBITDA/sales is approximately 32%. Pfizer has been consistently below the average for pharmaceuticals since 2002.

Interestingly though, pharmaceuticals do not have the highest profit margins by this metric. Industries that exceed this average are telecom, utilities, tobacco, railroads, even precious metals, and the highest goes to the beloved green and renewable energy industry at a whopping 55%. Why don't we hear about the greedy green and renewable energy companies sucking up dollars at ridiculous 55% margins, taking advantage of the poor for no reason? Because it doesn't fly politically.

Another interesting tidbit in the above profit margin spreadsheet is that high profit margins don't necessarily translate to success. Consider the precious metals industry has higher profit margins than pharmaceuticals at 36.4%, but precious metals stocks have been doing absolutely horribly for the last 7 years, just like Pfizer has in relation to the broader Nasdaq and especially the biotech industry generally. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 261% since 2001, and Pfizer is down 18%. Meanwhile the profit margins of the semiconductor industry are almost the same as pharmaceuticals, but you don't see Trump tweeting about high prices for computer chips and other semiconductor-based tech equipment.

PFE data by YCharts

As for the question, will this newfound negative publicity affect Pfizer long term? No. Pfizer only agreed to postpone the price hikes until the end of the year because it had to respond in a way that would deflect some of the ephemeral ire against it. That's less than six months of reprieve, and the rollbacks will only happen "as soon as technically possible" as per Pfizer's statement on the matter. Meaning the price reversals to pre July 1 levels haven't even happened yet. Pfizer could take 3-4 months on the excuse of technical difficulties and then only practically postpone price hikes by, say, three months. This is inconsequential.

Why Drug Prices Keep Rising

What about the problem of rising drug prices? Well, they will keep going up until the government infrastructure that pushes drug prices higher itself shrinks. So price hikes will continue for as long as programs like Medicare and Obamacare and regulations subsidizing healthcare costs remain solvent, which could be a quite a while.

Drug prices constantly go up not because corporations are greedy. The sky is also blue, but that has nothing to do with it. They go up for the same reason that college tuition and real estate prices go up. Because government subsidizes these costs. In the case of real estate, the Federal Reserve buys mortgage-backed securities. Nobody blames greedy homeowners for selling their homes for higher and higher prices. Everyone sells anything for what they can get, not what they feel like getting. In the case of college tuition, government hands out student loans, so universities adjust their tuitions higher and higher as free money floods the system.

Greed Also Pushes Prices Down

Are universities greedy? Sure, just like everyone else alive. But greed doesn't only drive prices up. It also drives prices down. Take Amazon (AMZN) and its so-called "predatory pricing" practices, trying to bankrupt brick and mortar retailers by undercutting its competition so badly that it's restructuring an entire industry from the bottom up. Or consider the "dreaded" practice of dumping, which President Trump is so dead set against, where a government subsidizes production of a certain good so it can be exported below cost and drive a competing country's domestic producers out of business. This is also driven by greed, but so is everything.

If driving prices down is greedy, and hiking prices is greedy, then what is just? Keeping prices at the same levels as everyone else? That is a trust, for which there are antitrust laws in place.

In conclusion, Pfizer didn't really cave on much of anything, and the spat between it and the White House should have no bearing on its stock price. It was just a publicity stunt for the President and Pfizer. The stock continues to be nothing much more than an income/defensive play. The new announcement that it is splitting its business into three distinct units including a new hospital business may prove successful, but it's way too early to tell yet.

