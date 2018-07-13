Farmland Partners: Why We Bought On The Crash

As most of you already know, Farmland Partners (FPI) dropped almost 40% on 7/11/18 related to a short article from someone with the pseudonym Rota Fortunae in which the author insinuated various financial shenanigans. Some of the issues raised had been the topic of discussion previously while others were newly introduced. This was not the first bearish article on FPI and it will likely not be the last. If we examine the entire landscape of bearish articles on FPI, it boils down to 3 main categories.

Trustworthiness Overpaying for assets Dividend sustainability

In this article, we will dive into each of these topics and follow with a valuation.

Trustworthiness

This is one of the hardest aspects of a REIT to analyze and one on which we can never be certain. As such, determination of the trustworthiness of REITs is allocated a significant portion of our due diligence hours. We make it a point to meet with management teams of the REITs we own. I have personally met with both Paul Pittman and Luca Fabbri (CEO and CFO of FPI respectively), and I believe they are honest people running an honest business.

This is merely my opinion and it is nearly impossible to ascertain one's character with certainty.

Another way and perhaps a better way to assess the alignment or trustworthiness of management is to look at the decisions made and determine if they were in the best interest of shareholders. Allow me to first address the criticisms.

Loan program in which loans were given to former business partners

Directors leaving for "personal reasons" or other unclear reasons

Company money spent on a plane

It is factually true that FPI has written loans to former business partners of Pittman (the Hough and Niebur loans discussed in Rota Fortunae's article) and those who formerly worked with FPI. The loan recipients do not meet the legal definition of related parties, but they are not fully arms-length either. Such transactions often make the market queasy as evinced by the extreme reaction to the article discussing them, but it is unclear to me that this is in any way bad for shareholders.

I am not a lawyer, so there could be things I am missing, but as far as I can tell the loans were 100% legal and the disclosures were adequate. Further, the loans seem to be in the best interest of shareholders as the interest rates are fairly high relative to the cap rates FPI would get investing the money in farmland. Additionally, the loans are collateralized by high-quality farmland that is worth more than the principle of the loan.

Thus, FPI will either get its principal back plus interest or get to foreclose on farmland at a net cost that is less than its value. In either case, FPI shareholders gain value.

Regarding the directors leaving, 3 of them were from AFCO and were essentially scheduled to leave upon completion of the integration. The others, I am guessing, were asked to resign to save money. Farmland fundamentals are challenging right now, and FPI is doing whatever it can to cut costs. A company as small as FPI does not need a huge board of directors collecting salaries.

Finally, regarding the plane, in FPI's 10-K it says:

During the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015, the Company incurred costs of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively, from American Ag Aviation for use of the aircraft in accordance with the lease agreement.

$200,000 annually does not strike me as all that expensive for what could be essential transportation for due diligence on acquisitions. FPI was acquiring many farms at a rapid clip, many of which were not proximal to major airports.

Rather than sweating each little detail individually, I think it is important to look at the bigger picture which is that FPI's G&A costs are well below average.

In the table below, we calculate the G&A plus advisory fees of all REITs with total capitalization under $2B.

Total Capitalization $mm LTM G&A $000 LTM Advisory Fees $000 Total cost $000 Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) 1,810.8 24,819 16,276 41,095 Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) 1,178.6 22,207 0 22,207 Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) 1,213.4 17,265 0 17,265 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) 1,805.6 16,311 0 16,311 Investors Real Estate Trust (NASDAQ:IRET) 1,552.9 14,203 0 14,203 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) 1,492.5 13,972 0 13,972 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) 1,979.9 13,450 0 13,450 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) 1,522.6 13,180 0 13,180 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) 1,930.6 12,915 0 12,915 CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) 887.8 12,127 0 12,127 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) 1,864.9 11,919 0 11,919 One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) 916.4 11,890 0 11,890 MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MRT) 583.5 11,822 0 11,822 Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) 1,248.2 10,886 0 10,886 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) 1,813.3 10,760 9,958 20,718 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) 1,520.7 10,410 0 10,410 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UMH) 1,202.9 9,802 0 9,802 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) (NYSE:UBP) 1,419.2 9,561 0 9,561 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) 1,059.4 9,165 0 9,165 Farmland Partners Inc. 1,107.9 8,660 0 8,660 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) 1,359.7 8,034 7,432 15,466 CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) 1,569.2 7,176 27,762 34,938 Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CDOR) 282.8 6,929 0 6,929 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) 534.9 6,792 0 6,792 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) 997.7 6,577 0 6,577 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PLYM) 360.3 5,837 0 5,837 Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSEMKT:GMRE) 540.6 5,647 3,577 9,224 Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) 564.4 5,628 0 5,628 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) 263.5 5,332 0 5,332 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) 1,348.3 4,300 13,513 17,813 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) 636.3 3,862 0 3,862 Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) 654.0 3,191 3,935 7,126 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) 730.5 2,807 7,279 10,086 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) 1,249.5 2,340 5,073 7,413 Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (OTC:RVEN) 75.0 2,329 0 2,329 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 464.9 2,164 0 2,164 Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) 51.4 1,982 0 1,982 Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) 528.1 1,600 3,603 5,203 Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. (OTCQB:PCFO) 464.9 1,192 700 1,892 Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCPK:GBCS) 46.6 781 0 781 Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) 24.5 368 0 368 HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HMG) 26.1 260 660 920

Data from SNL Financial

As of 6/30/18, FPI has LTM management expenses of $8.66mm. This compares quite favorably to the average management expense of $10.72mm among all REITs below $2B in capitalization.

Generally speaking, more assets will come with more management expense (not linearly proportional but positively correlated). FPI's total capitalization is significantly bigger than that of this group at $1.1B compared to $0.97B. Therefore, relative to the peer set of REITs, FPI has more assets and less G&A expense.

The main reasons FPI's G&A is lower than most of its peers is because they run light with fewer employees and somewhat low salaries. Pittman voluntarily has taken a salary cut as a response to the challenging farmland environment. He has also bought a significant number of shares in the open market.

Source: NASDAQ. Clipped from Trapping Value's article.

Voluntary pay cuts and buying shares are the behaviors of a CEO who is aligned with shareholders. Luca Fabbri has also demonstrated alignment with shareholders through clever financing activity which created significant value. We went deeper into this topic here.

FPI is presently valued like a company with terrible management alignment with shareholders, but based on our analysis, the alignment is well above average among REITs. No shareholder should ever blindly trust a company and if shareholder value is harmed you can bet that I will be the first to call up Pittman and yell at him.

Overpaying For Assets?

I believe FPI did overpay for many of its assets, but not in the sinister way that others have suggested. There is a sort of incidental overpaying to which nearly every REIT falls victim through simply being unable to see the future.

In 2007, nearly every real estate transaction represented a substantial overpaying. Quite simply, most people did not see the financial crisis coming and had no way of knowing at the time that the price they were paying was too high.

Farmland Partners IPOed in 2014, with a good portion of its asset acquisitions occurring in 2014 and 2015. Much like 2007 for the broader real estate markets, 2014 and 2015 were arguably the peak for the farmland market. Given the drop in commodity prices and the present trade concerns that could harm soybean exports, I think it is fair to say that market prices for FPI's farmland are significantly lower than what they paid in 2014 and 2015. This is why its NAV is below the IPO price.

Note that FPI IPOed at $14.00 per share. Land values have not declined anywhere close to as much as commodity prices and in some regions, they have actually increased. Overall, however, I suspect there have been declines across the weighted average portfolio so I think the land is now worth about $11.00-$12.00 per share. This is unfortunate for shareholders who got in at the IPO, but it presents a big opportunity to get in today with the stock trading in the low $6 range.

Dividend Sustainability

FPI pays $0.51 per share annually in dividends. This is above recent FFO and AFFO which has caused the market to view it as unsustainable. So, can the dividend be sustained?

Well, street estimates call for $0.70 of FFO in 2018 and $0.65 in 2019.

Source: SNL Financial

These estimates indicate a healthy coverage level. Guidance from management is significantly lower, coming in at $0.40 to $0.44 of AFFO in 2018.

Source: SNL Financial

AFFO is usually a better determinant of dividend coverage than FFO, so I am inclined to go with the guidance over the street.

$0.40-$0.44 clearly does not cover a $0.51 dividend but the AFFO does not represent the entirety of value creation as it only captures the cash flows and not the appreciation.

While it is unclear that farmland will appreciate in value in the near term, I think it is a fair argument that in the long run farmland appreciates with inflation. Historically it has appreciated at a rate that significantly exceeds inflation, so I would consider the following estimates to be conservative. Our calculations are below with an explanation to follow.

As of 3/31/18, FPI had $1.16B in assets. We adjust this down by 10% to account for declines in value since purchase given that many were bought in the 2014 to 2015 period. From the reduced base, we anticipate annual inflation of 2% to increase the value of the farmland by 2%. This translates to accretion in property value of nearly $21mm annually or about $0.64 annually.

We cannot use similar inflation accretion arguments for traditional real estate because buildings get too old and need to be replaced as well as having significant capex requirements. Land is perpetual with minimal capex, so its inflation-based accretion represents true value accretion for shareholders.

This puts the dividend in a tricky spot. Clearly, the cash flows are not yet enough to sustain the dividend, but if we sum the AFFO with the asset value accretion we get $1.04 to $1.08 annually which easily covers the dividend. In other words, FPI can pay the dividend and still accrete to the overall value of assets net of the money paid out to shareholders.

Eventually, a dividend that exceeds AFFO will cause cash flow problems as asset value accretion generates no cash. As of 3/31/18, FPI had cash of $19.7mm which will cover the difference between AFFO and the dividend for many years.

Over time, rents will tick up with farmland values which should allow AFFO to eventually cover the dividend. It will likely be a rocky road in the near and medium term as farmland fundamentals are rough right now. Fortunately, investors get paid to wait it out as FPI now trades at a dividend yield over 8%.

Valuation

From a fundamental standpoint, FPI's valuation is extremely opportunistic. Farmland would normally trade at an FFO multiple of 20X-25X. Today, FPI can be bought at 15X ($6.30/ $0.42 of AFFO).

It looks equally attractive from a NAV standpoint. My NAV estimate is $11.00 to $12.00 and the street estimated NAV is $12.01.

Source: SNL Financial

As the stock sold off yesterday, it created a feedback loop. The lower the stock got, the more it legitimized the claims of the article. The fear fed upon itself and fundamental valuation went out the window.

When the dust settles I think it will be the fundamental valuation that matters, so we bought the dip. I'll agree with the market that there is increased risk here given both the suspicions of some about foul play and the challenges facing farmland. However, I believe the massive price reaction may have created an opportunity to buy into a strong long-term asset class at an outrageously high expected return.

I would always encourage readers to do their own due diligence and on highly contentious stocks like FPI, it is extra important to look for yourself.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long FPI and FPI.PR.B. I am personally long FPI and FPI.PR.B. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI, FPI.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.