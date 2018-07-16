Newfield Exploration: Big Upside Amidst Hedging Profile Distractions

Note from the Author: I just wanted to quickly thank my long-time readers and followers as this will be my last Seeking Alpha article for the foreseeable future as I begin employment with a new company within the investment industry. I appreciate the comments and support over the previous months and would like to thank you all for reading!

Investment Overview

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) continues to be incredibly mispriced by the market despite its extremely strong fundamental profile. The company is one of the premier operators within the SCOOP and STACK plays which represent some of the best non-Permian exposures in the country. Despite this however, the company remains incredibly undervalued, trading at forward operating cash flow and EPS multiples of less than 5x and 8x respectively based on our models despite minimal debt and basis differential pricing issues.

The company has continued to lag many peers since the E&P rally began in August 2017, as investors have prioritized investing in more shareholder=friendly producers which are looking to return cash to shareholders in the short term. Newfield on the other hand has been focusing on shifting to a growth stage in 2018 following the sale of most of the company's Chinese operating assets in 2017. Against this backdrop, the company is set to grow domestic production at a 15-20% CAGR for the next three plus years, with capital budgeting for the next 3 years being based on assumptions of $55 WTI. Furthermore, shifting into 2H2018 and 2019 we fully expect a rotation into these more growth oriented E&Ps that are deep value investments at this point, given the huge multiple discounts companies like Newfield are trading at against the present pricing backdrop.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The largest concern that is being mispriced currently by the market is the company's substantial hedge book and derivative based losses dragging on earnings in 2018. In 1Q2018, the company experienced approximately $111 MM in losses related to its hedge book, with approximately $200-300 MM in losses for FY2018 likely and $75-125 MM in losses for 2019 assuming a mid $60s WTI pricing environment. Despite these losses however, our models show the company still being likely to produce EPS and CFO per share of approximately $3.81 and $6.45 respectively, representing forward multiples of 8.0x and 4.5x respectively for 2018. These forward multiples further contract to 6.5x and 4.0x as hedges roll off into 2019, and are relative to similar peers trading near 15x and 7.5x P/E and P/CF multiples respectively.

Given this earnings impact of the derivatives based on these forward multiples under conservative crude and natural gas pricing scenarios, we expect the catalyst for convergence to intrinsic value being the roll-off of these derivatives in 2H2018 and 1H2019, and see the current price as an ideal entry point with 80-120% upside over a 6-12 month period against maximum fundamental downside of 5-10% and a maximum technical downside of 10-20% in a bear case scenario.

Overview of Producing Assets

Newfield Exploration operates within the Anadarko basin primarily within the SCOOP and STACK acreages, with a minority of production attributable to the Uinta, Williston, and Arkoma basins in addition to a very small exposure to China. Relative to other shale plays within the United States, the SCOOP/STACK is one of the few areas comparable to the Permian in terms of general breakevens.

Newfield Exploration 1Q2018 Production Numbers

(Source: Newfield Exploration 1Q2018 Investor Presentation)

(Source: Shale Experts)

Over recent years, the company has made a dramatic shift in its strategy to developing its SCOOP and STACK assets to the exclusion of the rest of its portfolio, most notably selling the majority of its Chinese exposure in 2017. Currently, the Anadarko basin represents approximately 65% of production, with the basin expected to grow to over 80% of production by 2020 as the company executes on its 3-year development strategy for the play.

(Source: Newfield Exploration Investor Presentation - UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 2018)

Furthermore, at this point, the company has executed on the initial development phase of the play with regards to initial drillings and exploration, and moving forward Newfield is shifting focus to primarily infill drilling and further well and production enhancement. As a result, the costs of well completions and general lease operating expenses have drastically fallen over the past year and a half, as these increased efficiencies in addition to increased knowledge regarding the geological characteristics of the play have driven generally falling costs across the board.

(Source: Company filings, guidance, and own projections)

Another advantage the company currently has is a fairly pristine balance sheet with regards to debt. Current net debt to adjusted EBITDA is approximately 1.9x, with continued declines over the coming years likely. More importantly however is the company has virtually no near-term debt maturities to worry about into the future. The company's $2.45 bn in total debt is not set to mature until 2022 at the earliest, allowing it to expand and focus on growth in the near term and execute on its 3-year Anadarko development plan.

(Source: Self-made model, numbers based on company filings and projections)

As a result of this, the company has huge flexibility in its capital budgeting plans going forward. Current guidance for 2018 is approximately $1.30 bn in capex which looks to be slightly outside of cash flow. Despite this however, the company does have a fairly strong cash cushion of $240 MM of cash on hand as of 1Q2018, in addition to having access to an approximately $2 bn revolver that is completely undrawn as of 1Q2018, creating little liquidity risk in the near term due to any losses on derivatives or energy price volatility.

Basis Price Exposures Overview

One massive advantage that Newfield has over peers is its stark insulation on an absolute basis from the Midland and other differentials. While the company does have slight risk associated with the Midcontinent differential on natural gas which is currently approximately $0.50, the company's vast majority of crude and natural gas is either purely priced at Henry Hub/Cushing or has transportation contracts set to cover this to hubs that price off of these contracts through the future. Most recently, the company signed over 200 k btu/d of natural gas capacity transportation, which covers more than 50% of exposure in addition to the transportation contracts already in place bringing the total to approximately two thirds of natural gas. Furthermore, the transportation is set for Gulf Coast exporting hubs around Magellan, Corpus Christi, and areas in Louisiana, and thus on a basis level would see pure Henry Hub prices. This can be seen in the fantastic WTI and HH realizations in 1Q2018 which are set to continue at around the same level into the future, especially as the company continues to grow its Anadarko basin production as a percentage of overall production.

(Source: Newfield Exploration 1Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Furthermore, differentials are fairly minute for the company's producing assets regardless, with peer Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) guiding a negative $3-4.50 differential for 2018 on Bakken based crude. Furthermore, with the majority of the company's Oklahoma assets being easily transportable and marketed at Cushing with minimal impediments, the Anadarko basin (60% of production growing to 80% by 2020) specifically has almost zero basis price risk. Furthermore, the transportation and differentials experienced in the US were actually predicted by the Newfield management team, and it acted accordingly as early as 2017 to mitigate their impacts:

Lawrence S. Massaro - Newfield Exploration Co. Yes. Thanks, Lee. As far as the natural gas takeaways, it's primarily driven by the Enable transportation agreement. When you look at that, we saw a couple of years ago the possibility that we'd see kind of basis issues forming, not only in Anadarko but in other basins. And so, we made moves ahead of that, get our gas out the basin price into the southeast. And when you look at that by the end of this year, in October we'll have another 160 million cubic feet a day (00:32:43), bringing us to 205 million cubic feet a day on Enable, that along with about 70 million cubic feet that's going to the Midwest, we'll take two-thirds of our gas out of the basin and we have both - those contracts in place. We have some physical hedges that's going to advantage us over the next few years. So, when you look at Newfield, we've had a great run this quarter, comparing our depth to that of our competitors. When you look out 2019 and 2020, we'll continue to have some advantage, although that will pull down a little bit as some of the physical hedges roll off. Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co. Yes. And I'll just add that again credit to our team. I think it was one of the greatest risks that we saw back in 2016-2017, looking out into the 2018-2019 time period. I think we moved early to limit that risk, and I think it proves today it serves the shareholder well. So, I think a good piece of work. (Source: Newfield Exploration 1Q2018 Earnings Call Q&A)

Current Hedgebook Overview

Where things start to look troubling for Newfield in the near term is the company's hedge book. The company in 2017 took on a fairly substantial amount of hedge exposure on natural gas and crude oil. The 3-year plan for instance assumed $55 WTI, and given the relatively high capex over the time horizon of the plan, appropriate hedging was undertaken by the management to coincide with this near-term capex outside of operating cash flow. As a result, the company took a fairly massive loss on derivatives in 1Q2018 of $111 MM, substantially denting its EPS. Looking at the company's crude profile for the remainder of 2018, these headwinds appear likely to continue based on current WTI pricing.

Effect of Crude Hedging on Pretax Income by Quarter and WTI Price (in $millions)

(Source: Newfield Exploration Investor Presentation - UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 2018)

Effect of Gas Hedging on Pretax Income by Quarter and HH Price (in $millions)

(Source: Newfield Exploration Investor Presentation - UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 2018)

Based on the above data, one can see that natural gas hedging appears likely to have a minimal effect on financials given that it is generally trading between $2.80 and $3.10 for 2018. In the WTI department however, hedging will be a major drag on earnings moving forward. With WTI prices averaging mid-to-high-$60s in 2Q2018 and entering 3Q2018 in the mid $70s, hedges look set to affect earnings by at least $250 MM for 2018, including the $111 MM charge experienced in 1Q2018 earnings. These hedges then remain moderate through 1H2019, before rolling off fairly rapidly after that.

Future Outlook of the Company's Hedging Program

Furthermore, looking towards the future of the company's hedging, it is likely that outside of hedging basis risk related to the Midcontinent differential, the company's overall hedge profile will lower as a pure percentage of production into the future. The major motivating factor for the large 2018 and 2019 hedging program was with regards to the company's 3-year development plan of the Anadarko basin assets. With capex for 2018 and 2019 development being an outspend relative to CFO, the company looked to lock in high 50's prices for a large amount of production in order to assure successful reaching of the 15% production CAGR being targeted in domestic assets.

Entering 2019 however, much of the frontloaded capex related to asset development begins to taper off into a much more reasonable level within ultimate cash flow and thus excess cash will likely be allocated to share buybacks and a possible dividend initiation. While it could be argued that the downside risk associated with the increasingly naked exposure could be to the company's detriment, any impact is actually much less substantial to the downside than if it was also outspending cash flow in the future. Management's move in 2017 to take on its hedge book was ultimately a prudent decision to allow the company comfort and the ability to focus on its core assets. Following the end of the ultimate ramp-up stage within the Anadarko as a result, the company will not be forced to take on such large hedging on pure WTI basis prices, and thus actually will likely make its hedgebook more precise with regard to basis differentials and other basin by basin needs in the hedgebook if necessary, ultimately increasing pure stability of each of the plays' exposures and eliminating some potential headwinds from having pure blanket hedge exposures.

Operating Model and Valuation

Shifting to our operating model, we valued the company on forward PE and price to cash flow multiples of 15x and 7.5x respectively applied to 2018 and 2019 metrics. Looking first at our revenue build below:

(Source: Self-made Model; Historicals from company Filings; Some numbers backed into based on audited and unaudited company reported numbers)

Looking into our assumptions, we were as conservative as possible across the board. Forward Henry Hub and WTI pricing for 2018 and 2019 is general consensus as of the EIA forecast for June 2018. We assumed farther out that prices would settle at $57.50 and $2.75 in the long run for the two commodities respectively. Production growth numbers furthermore represent the midpoint of company guidance through 2020. LOE, transportation, and production taxes are those guided by the company for 2018, and kept generally flat through time at those levels. Other metrics were kept in line with recent historicals. This revenue build then feeds into our full operating model below:

(Source: Self-made Model; Historicals from company Filings; Some numbers backed into based on audited and unaudited company reported numbers)

The only major assumptions made on our operating model were capex numbers and hedging impact for 2018 and 2019. Capex for 2018 is in line with the company's guided forecast, falling as a percentage of sales through time as the company reaches the later stages of its 3-year plan. Hedging derivatives impact was based on the middle of the guided $60 and $70 WTI hedge impacts described previously. We assumed an impact of $250 MM total for derivative losses in 2018, which is in line between guided numbers for $60/bbl and $70/bbl crude realizations. Our assumed year average price for WTI is $65.60 for 2018 which is in line with major forecasting agencies. Please note that if crude sustains above $70 that derivative losses would increase to more than $250 MM but would not fully overtake the impact of increases in top-line revenue from the pure favorable commodity pricing. Looking specifically at our EPS and CFO per share:

(Source: Self-made Model; Historicals from company Filings; Some numbers backed into based on audited and unaudited company reported numbers)

Then applying a 15x and 7.5x multiple to the 2018 and 2019 projected numbers, we generate the following multiples based valuation and sensitivity analysis:

(Source: Self-made Model)

As one can see based on the above, the staunch undervaluation of the company from a fundamental perspective is perplexing. The company has absolutely zero operational issues from a debt perspective with no maturities in the near term, ample liquidity through cash on hand and its $2 bn undrawn revolver, and most recently the company actually raised guidance for FY2018 production. Furthermore it owns some of the best producing assets within the Anadarko basin itself, while having successfully hedged any basis exposure for the Bakken and getting pure Henry Hub and WTI pricing for most of the Anadarko producing assets itself.

The Market is Grossly Mispricing the Hedge Impact

This leads to the ultimate basis of the undervaluation in our view, which is that the market appears to be mispricing the impact of the large hedge book on the company's 2018 and 2019 earnings and cash flow metrics. In order to analyze this, we ran a variety of scenarios on crude earnings and the associated 2018 EPS numbers as that is where the bulk of the negative impact will be felt and thus produces the most conservative numbers. Looking at all the pricing scenarios below and their impacts on derivative losses:

(Source: Self-made model)

So based on the above, even with the full impact of the derivative losses felt, the company still sees a massive upside at virtually any crude price. Even assigning a lower multiple of 10x and 5x, which is approximately where Newfield is currently trading, there is still upside risk in virtually every scenario at this lower multiple:

(Source: Self-made model)

Additionally, one can see this mispricing inherently in analyst estimates with regards to earnings consensus and low forecasts entering 2019. Looking at EPS forecasts, the consensus generally show year-over-year earnings growth close to 15%, which is exactly in line with the production CAGR. Furthermore the vast majority of analyst research has virtually identical production growth and short- to medium-term energy commodity pricing forecasts as I have used in my analysis. Despite this however, our estimates diverge substantially for 2019. A similar discrepancy can be found in all of the cash flow numbers we have projected as well. Thus in our view there is nearly $0.50 in EPS and slightly more in CFO per share that the consensus has not priced into their 2019 view, and this discrepancy is precisely what our analysis shows. Furthermore, there are a number of analysts with substantially lower forecasts than even $3.50 and some projecting less than $3.00 for 2019 EPS, and as such even more upside exists as these analysts are forced to rapidly revise estimates for the future up as we move towards 2019.

(Source: NASDAQ.com forecasts)

Furthermore, the above analysis presents an extremely compelling case for limited downside given that crude would need to trade down over 30% in addition to the repressed multiple of Newfield. Given that such a scenario is extremely remote in our view within the context of 2018 supply disruptions in Libya, Iran, Venezuela, and Canada, this presents an unlikely tail risk in the current energy pricing regime. As a result, Newfield has in our view the most extreme asymmetric risk profile of any current investment within the energy sector space, and it is for this reason that it is the largest position within our portfolio.

While at first glance this does seem strange considering that the stock was trading at approximately $24 per share in January and February following the massive market selloff, we view this selloff as being more so driven by pure arbitrary selling as everything in the market was hit. At that time, with crude being in the $50s, Newfield was seen as a possible loser if contagion related to concern regarding rates going up too fast were to trigger a global recession. The accelerating inflows to Newfield and E&Ps in general following the selloff and the ultimate shift in crude dynamics to a mid $70 WTI regime with very tight supply concerns makes it very unlikely that such a selloff will occur again however.

Downside Technicals Agree With the Fundamentals

While our models based on fundamentals point to minimal downside, the stock has continued to arbitrarily diverge from these trends over the previous months. Taking a technical approach to our analysis, the company has been stuck in a fairly sideways trend over recent months trading between $27 and $30 per share in a bullish upward triangle consolidation pattern. At current levels, technicals would imply that barring it does not break the consolidation pattern to the upside like many of its peers have recently (DVN and APA for instance), technical downside looks limited to around $27 per share which would represent approximately 11% downside. Technically, the longer-term resistance line if the stock were to have a catalyst substantial enough to break trend is approximately $25 which would represent approximately 18% downside from the current price. As there seems to be no catalyst in our view for a stark reversal in the near term however, this looks extremely unlikely.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Risks

The largest risk to our outlook is the general commodity pricing environment. Given that Newfield is in a growth stage where capital spend is slightly above cash from operations, a shift in pricing to averaging sub $50/bbl levels would result in the company's cash spend getting somewhat tight as cash reserves would deplete over the course of the 3-year Anadarko development plan. The likelihood, as touched on earlier, of crude reaching these levels in the near term is extremely unlikely however, and longer term the company can easily sustain profitable cash flow and expansion in a below $50/bbl pricing environment.

Further risks stem from current environmental concerns in Oklahoma regarding earthquakes being blamed as a result of prolific fracking and wastewater disposal within the shale basins, in addition to just the general impact of rapid drilling and play development over recent years. We view this risk however as minimal, as while legislation could marginally impede short-term drilling or slightly enhance well costs as certain methods are restricted, you have yet to see this bleed into any guidance changes on capex costs. Similarly, Oklahoma as a whole generates a fairly substantial amount of tax revenue from the royalties and taxes on energy products within the space. As a result, legislation looks unlikely to be realistically passed that would substantially impact local municipalities' earnings and tax revenues, and thus would likely only have an ultimately marginal effect on Newfield's income streams.

Conclusion

Overall we view Newfield Exploration as our favorite energy investment within the E&P peer group currently. Its premier SCOOP/STACK assets offer exposure to incredibly economic wells, and the company continues to advance its production growth targeting a 3-year CAGR of 15% or higher. Not only this, but also as the company operates outside of the Permian, it faces minimal differential risks relative to virtually every other producer in the space that has piled all of their investments into the now constrained Permian. Furthermore the little basis risk the company does have in the Bakken with natural gas is almost all locked in firm transportation agreements to Henry Hub and WTI pricing hubs removing much of the little risk it does have.

The one issue that is distracting investors from these fundamental strengths is the substantial hedge exposure the company undertook in 2017 to hedge against price risk during the 3-year Anadarko development plan. With this in mind however, our analysis shows that from a fundamental earnings perspective, these risks have been grossly mispriced. Even assuming full hedge impact for FY2018 and FY2019, the company's earnings metrics remain incredibly strong across the board. Even in a bear case scenario where crude trades down to $50 for the remainder of the year and we continue to apply the dreadful 5x and 10x price to CFO and P/E multiples to forward earnings projections, the company shows only downside of 5-10% at the most from the current price versus more than 60% upside in virtually every single other scenario we modeled. Furthermore even technicals are very supportive of the price with it currently approaching the convergence of trend lines in a bullish upward triangle pattern, and longer-term resistance levels indicating at the worst 10-20% downside.

As a result of this, Newfield currently represents our highest conviction investment in the context of both our total portfolio and energy subsector exposure. We currently project 80-120% upside over the next 6-12 months as the company's current substantial hedgebook rolls off and forward 2019 earnings potential and growth is emphasized by management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFX, DVN, APA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.