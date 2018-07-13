Innergex Deserves To Trade At A Premium Valuation

Investment Thesis

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) (TSX:INE) is a Canada-based renewable power producer with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic projects. The company is currently trading at a premium valuation to its peers. Its valuation is supported by its growth potential, long weighted-average PPA duration, and low maintenance expenditure. However, its debt load is quite high and rising benchmark bond yield can impact its share price.

Innergex’s Premium Valuation

Innergex is currently trading at a premium. Let us take a look at the chart below. As can be seen from the chart, its EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) of 19.18x is significantly higher than Northland Power’s (OTCPK:NPIFF) 11.01x, TransAlta Renewable’s (OTC:TRSWF) 16.96x and Algonquin Power’s (NYSE:AQN) 16.95x.

Reasons why we believe Innergex should trade at a premium valuation

Its development pipeline can significantly expand its current portfolio of assets

Innergex’s growth outlook has improved substantially in the past half year. The company’s acquisition of Alterra Power Corp. back in February 2018 has added 481MW of net installed capacity. As a result, Innergex’s net capacity has increased to 1642MW at the end of March 31, 2018. While the added net capacity is welcoming, what we like is the prospective projects that its Alterra acquisition brings. The table below shows the list of three prospective projects that are currently in advanced-stage. As can be seen, these projects have the potential to increase its net capacity by another 686MW. Its Foard City wind project has already signed a 12-year power purchase agreement and is expected to begin construction in Q4 2018. The project is expected to reach commercial operation in Q3 2019.

Partnership and acquisition in Chile

Beside the advanced-stage projects listed above, Innergex also recently formed a joint venture with Energia Llaima, a renewable energy company in Chile, to acquire Duqueco hydro project (140MW) in Chile. The hydro project includes two hydro facilities commissioned in 2001. There are also two hydro facilities in development (125MW). We believe the joint venture will become a platform for Innergex to significantly grow its renewable facilities in Chile. While Chile has an abundance of copper, it has limited supply of energy (crude oil, natural gas). This means that there is a need for the country to build alternative energy capacity. Hence, we believe Innergex’s joint venture with Energia Llaima will provide the company a long runway of growth in the region.

Phoebe Solar project in Texas

Earlier in July 2018, Innergex also announced the acquisition of the 250MW Phoebe solar project in Texas. The project has 12-year PPA commencing in July 2019 with Shell Energy North America and is construction ready.

As we have discussed, Innergex’s development pipeline should significantly increase its net capacity from its capacity of 1642MW as at March 31, 2018 (see chart below).

Long weighted-average PPA duration

Innergex has 64 facilities in commercial operation as at March 31, 2018. It has a weighted average remaining life of 17.0 years (based on gross long-term average production). This is much longer than Northland Power’s weighted average remaining life of 12.6 years. A long duration means that the company will receive predictable and stable revenue and cash flow. Therefore, it is understandable that investors are willing to give Innergex a premium valuation.

Low maintenance capital expenditure

Innergex’s portfolio of power generation facilities has a weighted average age of approximately 8.6 years. This is also relatively new compare to many other companies. Its maintenance cost only consists about 2.3% of its total cash flows from operating activities in the past 12 months.

Diversification of Energy Sources

Innergex has a diversified portfolio of assets. This is advantageous because the amount of electricity generated by different sources of energy depends on weather pattern. As can be seen from the table below, Innergex’s power facilities as at March 31, 2018 include hydro (722MW), wind (773MW), solar (53MW), and geothermal (94 MW). The addition of its Phoebe Solar farm will significantly boost its solar capacity and make its portfolio of facilities more diversified.

A growing dividend with a manageable payout ratio

Innergex pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.17 per share (C$0.68 per share annualized dividend). This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.9%. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past five years. Its 2017 payout ratio of 82% is much less than the payout ratio of 91% back in 2016 and is much closer to its target of 70% to 80%. We believe the company with its development pipeline can help grow its dividend modestly with a manageable payout ratio.

But Concerns Remain

High Debt Load

Despite a good growth prospect, I am concerned about Innergex’s debt load. Its net debt to total capitalization ratio is 82.7%. In addition, its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.9x is alarming. Although we could argue that Innergex has a weighted average of 17 years remaining in its PPAs and a secured cash flow and that most of its debt is secured by assets of the individual projects, we are still not comfortable about its high debt load. Other companies such as Algonquin Power and TransAlta Renewables both have much lower debt to capitalization ratios of 56% and 32% respectively. Both these companies have higher dividend yields as well.

Rising bond yield can impact its share price

Since Innergex’s shares are considered as a bond proxy stock, rising bond yield can negatively impact its share price. Below is the chart that compares share price of Innergex with Canada’s 10-year benchmark bond yield. The line in blue color is the share price of Innergex. The line in orange color is the 10-year treasury yield. As can be seen from the chart, Innergex’ share price has a strong inverse correlation with the 10-year benchmark bond yield. We believe the recent increase in share price is a combination of a declining bond yield as well as its improved growth outlook. Investors need to keep in mind that a significant increase in bond yield may result in a pullback in Innergex’s share price.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Innergex’s premium valuation is supported by: its rich development pipeline, a long weighted-average PPA duration, its low maintenance expenditure, and a growing dividend. We believe Innergex is a good investment choice for income investors. However, investors need to exercise caution and refer to the benchmark bond yield chart as the reference to help find a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

