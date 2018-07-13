Patrick Industries Inc. Is A Buy

Although the shares have been on a tear the past year, I think there's still room to grow because the company is growing free cash very rapidly.

Over the past year, the shares of Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) are up about 17%. In my view, there’s still some room for growth, so I’ll be buying, and I recommend other investors do the same. I’ll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history and by looking at the stock itself. Because I was the kind of kid in school who preferred to copy other people’s work to doing my own homework, I’ll make an appeal to authority.

In a nutshell, the business is excellent because Patrick Industries has generated immense cash returns. Paradoxically, the stock remains inexpensive, in spite of the fact that the company is well positioned to benefit from the positive trends that I outline below. This sort of opportunity is usually fleeting, so I recommend investors buy before price inevitably rises to match value.

The Company

Founded in 1959, Patrick Industries is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials in the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, and marine markets. The company has 82 manufacturing plants and 22 warehouse and distribution facilities in 20 states and one operating in China. The company is divided into two reportable segments: manufacturing (which accounts for ~82% of sales) and distribution (which makes up 18% of sales).

Acquisitions represent a key component of the company’s growth strategy, and the company has been quite acquisitive over the years. Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2018, Patrick acquired 55 companies in its core markets. In 2017 alone, the company spent ~$249 million to make 7 acquisitions that generate about $309 million in annual revenue. The pace seems to be quickening, as 2018 has already seen an additional 7 acquisitions for $258 million. The companies acquired in 2018 generate annualized revenues of about $322 million.

The following nicely sums up where the company makes most of its revenues:

Obviously, a key macro driver relates to the fact that the company will capture growth in both the RV market (shipments up 13% so far in 2018), and the manufactured housing market (up 8% in 2018). The growth potential is well captured by this histogram from a recent company presentation:

Financial History

The growth potential becomes apparent when we review the financial history here. Over the past five years, Patrick revenue growth is up at a CAGR of about 22.5%, and net income is up at a CAGR of about 29%. I like to see when net income grows at a faster pace than revenue, as that suggests that the company is scalable, and able to throw a greater percentage of sales to the bottom line. In addition, it seems that the growth is intact, given that the first quarter of 2018 was massively better than the same period a year ago. In particular, revenue was up 60% and net income was up an massive 72%.

Turning to the capital structure, Patrick’s history of acquisitions is reflected in the level of long-term debt. Debt has more than trebled over the past five years, and really shows no signs of slowing. I’m normally not favorably disposed to companies that pile on debt, but I’m less concerned about it in this case for a few reasons. First, at about 2.1%, the interest expense is very moderate in my view.

Second, the vast majority of the debt is due in March of 2022, suggesting there’s very little risk of an imminent credit or solvency crisis. Finally, I’d observe that if a company can earn a return on equity of about 28%, they’re almost required to take on debt at 2%.

Drivers Of Future Growth

Studying the financial history of this company may be interesting (to some) and it’s obvious that the recreational vehicle market has been growing at a very healthy clip over the past few years, but investors are understandably more interested in the future than in the past. For that reason, I must answer why I think growth will continue in the future. According to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association, there are a host of drivers of growth, all of which are quite robust in my view. Growth should continue for many years for a host of reasons, including:

RV travel is a great value, given that a family of four can save between 27-62% on vacation costs by traveling in an RV. Even when fuel prices rise, 80% of RV owners say that their vacations are cheaper. RVs have a diverse set of uses, including travel with pets, tailgating. RVs are ideal for balancing an appreciation of the outdoors in a more comfortable traveling environment. Interest on an RV loan is tax deductible as a second home. This greatly reduces the cost of ownership. RVs allow for shorter, closer to home vacations which accommodate busier lifestyles. Demographic trends favor the RV market as increasing numbers of baby boomers enter the age range when RV ownership has been historically highest.

In regard to the Marine Market, the company sees some positive trends there, also. This graphic from the company’s latest investor presentation is quite informative:

The Stock

Investors need to remember that it’s possible for an excellent company like this one to be a terrible investment if they pay too high a price for it. We want to buy at a lower price not only because doing so will enhance our returns, but because it reduces our risk. We will suffer less if we’re wrong about a stock that we pay $20 for than if we’re wrong when we buy that same stock at $30. So the idea is that we want to buy stocks that are cheap relative to their cash flows.

The problem is that it’s hard to know what’s cheap. I use a few tools to work that out, two of which I frequently write about on this forum. The first of these looks at price to free cash flow, and the second involves looking at the market’s assumptions about the future growth of a given business.

In terms of price to free cash flow, I believe a picture is worth a thousand words.

This is a chart showing price and price to free cash flow over the past five years. The red circles indicate times when the shares were priced as inexpensively as they currently are. The average one-year return from these periods is 67%. This compares to (an also impressive) “buy and hold” CAGR for the shares of about 51% over the same period.

Thus, when investors wait to buy when shares are this inexpensive, they have outperformed in the past. I’ll admit that this could be more nuanced, and that much of the outperformance has come from buying when the shares were even cheaper, but I think it does make the point that buying on the low end of valuations is a superior strategy.

In terms of the market’s assumptions, in order to work out what the crowd thinks about the long-term growth of the business, I turn to Professor Stephen Penman’s excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use the stock price itself as a way to work out what the market is forecasting about the future of the business. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming that this business will grow at about 3.4% over the long term. Given what we’ve seen over the past several years, I consider this to be a fairly pessimistic assessment.

Appeal To Authority

I’ve said repeatedly that not all investors are created equal. Some investors have a leg up because they have access to multimillion-dollar research budgets. Some investors have a leg up in regard to a particular company because they live and breathe that company. It’s with that in mind that I point out that Director Scott Welch has purchased 14,322 shares so far in 2018 for just over $850,000. In my view, this is in many ways is more compelling than finding an institutional investor buying in. When someone who knows the business best puts their own capital to work, I certainly take note and I recommend that other investors do the same.

Risks To The Thesis

There are a few risks here. According to the company's latest 10-K, the RV, and Marine markets in which Patrick operates are highly competitive, with low barriers to entry. A local supplier doesn’t need to put up much capital to start, though they would need a substantial capital outlay if they wished to compete nationally the way Patrick does. A greater risk involves a general downturn in economic activity, which would obviously slow the growth in demand that I’m forecasting.

Trade concerns are an obvious overhang also, and may take the stock (along with the whole market) down. While I obviously think there’s more reward than risk present, investors should be aware that this investment, like all of them, comes with some risk. That said, risk is a relative thing, and there's less of it here in my view given that investors are paying a much smaller premium for a dollar of future earnings with this company than they are with most others.

Conclusion

I really like the combination of inexpensive stock and fast growth that we see at Patrick Industries Inc. The company continues to increase revenues while throwing ever greater amounts of cash to the bottom line. At the same time, the shares are priced inexpensively relative to the overall market, and relative to most of the company’s past. I think one of the most compelling reasons to buy involves the insider who put over $850,000 to work very recently. If this person who knows the business best buys, we should at least take note. I think price and value inevitably intersect, and I think investors would be wise to buy before price rises to match value.

