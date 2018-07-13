Growth Stocks Flash A Green Light

After a five-month consolidation period, growth stocks are once again in a leadership position and are making new highs. In today’s report we’ll look at this important market segment as I explain that growth stock strength typically bodes well for the overall equity market.

Thursday’s session was good all the way around for the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite made a new all-time high as investors continued to shake off trade-related concerns and focus instead on the upcoming earnings season. Tech bellwethers like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Facebook (FB) are leading the charge to new record highs as the tech sector continues to exhibit impressive relative strength versus the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX).

Of even greater significance to the broad market outlook is the latest new high in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG). Leadership in the growth stocks has historically served as a leading indicator for the major averages, including the Dow and SPX. With the RLG now in record high territory again investors have yet another reason for being optimistic about the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. The RLG’s latest breakout performance is also another reason for expecting a worthwhile summer rally, as per my recent commentaries.

Source: BigCharts

Led by the FAANGs, the top growing companies are taking center stage in a market which has been characterized by underperformance in the industrial and financial sectors. The rotation into companies with exceptional earnings growth potential is a sign that investors have shed the risk aversion of past years which caused them to focus on income and value stocks. The remarkable rise of the Russell 1000 Growth Index also tells us that we’ve entered the constructive phase of the long-term bull market which began in 2009. A renewed focus on growth is often a prelude to a livelier stock market characterized by increased risk taking and impressive rallies.

Lest you think that the renewed focus on growth is a sign of frothiness, however, consider that the average retail investor still hasn’t reached the levels of bullishness which tend to occur at major market tops. According to the latest sentiment polls, investors have shown a continued unwillingness to become over-committed to stocks on an intermediate-term basis. The latest survey released by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) for instance showed that only 43 percent of its members were bullish this week compared to 29 percent bearish. Granted that the bulls increased significantly in the latest poll (by 15 percent), but that’s still well under the historically exuberant levels of 55 percent or above. What’s more, the bullish percentage has tended to be low for much of this year.

The CNN Money Fear & Greed Index meanwhile is currently at 49% as of Thursday, which is a neutral reading. It was flashing a “fear” reading as recently as July 11, and has been mostly reflecting investor fear and uncertainty for most of the last few weeks.

Options traders have been less than enthusiastic on the stock market’s near-term prospects as well. Shown here is the 5-day moving average of the CBOE Total Put/Call ratio. This indicator is currently neutral, which is perfectly ideal after the latest breakout to new highs in the leading growth stocks. It suggests that retail investors aren’t over extended in their market commitments. In other words, the market is in no imminent danger of overheating.

Source: Index Indicators

Mutual fund investors haven’t been feeling particularly bullish lately, either, if the well-known Rydex ratio is any indication. The Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator provides a reliable pulse of investor sentiment on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) time frame. As the following graph shows, sentiment among investors in the Rydex family of mutual funds is currently negative on an intermediate-term basis. That mutual fund investor sentiment is this bearish as so many stocks have made new highs is an encouraging sign from a contrarian’s perspective.

Source: Market Harmonics

Also supporting the bullish interim outlook for stocks is the rising trend visible in the NYSE cumulative new 52-week highs and lows indicator. A rising new high-new low indicator means that there is a rising demand for equities and that there is no major distribution (i.e. selling) underway, else the net new highs and lows indicator would be declining. As I’ve emphasized in these commentaries, as long as this important indicator is rising investors are safe in assuming higher stock prices are ahead.

Source: WSJ

The only “fly” in the ointment, near term, is the fact that there has been a tendency for the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE to increase above 40 on some days. This indicates a certain level of internal selling pressure in some segments of the market, most notably income securities. This is also balanced by the fact that there are significantly more highs than lows on most days. However, the fact that the new 52-week lows have been higher than normal lately has caused the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-lows index to decline. This means the market will remain vulnerable in the immediate term to headline shocks. The upcoming earnings season will likely put the market’s vulnerability to unexpected surprises to the test.

Source: WSJ

The market’s overall path of least resistance on an intermediate-term (3-9 month) basis remains decisively up, however. With corporate earnings growth trending higher, investor sentiment remaining subdued, and growth stocks showing relative strength the outlook remains positive for stocks in the coming months.

On a strategic note, participants should maintain a bullish bias and be overweight the tech sector, with a special focus on the e-commerce stocks. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.