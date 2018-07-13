Now Is Not The Time To Buy GLD

All told, it looks likely that GLD will see further declines and give investors better opportunities to buy in the months ahead.

Source

Over the last five years, long positions in the SPDR Gold Shares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) have left much to be desired. The dominant precious metals ETF has posted losses of nearly 5% during this period and shown clear inferiority when compared to similar instruments tied to the value of the NASDAQ and S&P 500. There are many ways these trends can be interpreted, and contrarian investors already seem to be using some of them as a reason to buy GLD at current levels.

To be fair, there are strong arguments which suggest that bullish options strategies are likely to perform best if we continue to see market valuations move in a sideways fashion. But investors will need to wait for lower prices and better opportunities to get long GLD. On balance, there is simply too much risk present in instruments like GLD - and the advice here is to wait for further downside moves before buying call options to capitalize on any potential upside reversal in GLD.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics/Trading Economics

Fundamentally, many of the arguments for higher gold prices have centered on the growing rate of inflation that is present in the U.S. economy. Recent data reports, however, have shown stalling activity in these areas. If anything, the economy is showing that tighter interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve is having its intended impact to reduce upside consumer pricing pressures - and this is a factor that could present headwinds for those holding long positions in GLD.

Typically, most of the market's attention is paid to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Upside pressure in this metric was most evident in 2017, as the numbers that have been posted since January 2018 have been much more subdued.

On the positive side, this suggests a slowing pace of rate hikes from the Fed (a macro factor that is often bullish for the precious metals complex). But this also creates a reduced need for investors to use instruments like GLD as a hedge against inflation in the U.S. dollar. This could dampen overall demand for GLD during the second half of this year and create added risk for those holding long positions in the instrument.

Source: Bullion Vault/CFTC, LBMA

If we want to know where the 'smart money' is moving, one of the first places we should look is at the Comex Gold Futures and Options activity over the last decade. Unfortunately, it looks as though these investment decisions have not been so 'smart' at all (especially since 2016). The chart above shows the price of gold in U.S. dollars per ounce (brown line) plotted against the net bets (bullish minus bearish positions) from managed money accounts in tonnes (green line).

Most of the bullish interest here (and it has been almost exclusively bullish from a net perspective) started at the beginning of 2016. But the net interest levels have fluctuated wildly in the years that followed. The underlying price of gold has traded in a sideways fashion during this period, and so it is difficult to see how these funds have been making any money in their positions during the last two years.

When will the big money managers be able to make up their minds? Are we headed higher or lower? Clearly, the moral of the story here is that investors should not be mimicking the exuberance of large fund managers when establishing new positions in precious metals instruments like GLD.

Source: CFTC.gov

From a more short-term perspective, it does not appear as though these dominant trends have changed - and this casts a large shadow of doubt over any pundit suggesting that the 'bottom is in place' for the precious metals markets. The most recent CFTC data suggest that market interest in gold futures is increasingly focused on the downside (with 4,147 more short positions opened during the period ending July 3).

This should come as a surprise for bullish investors, given the discounted prices we see currently. Ultimately, this implies that the bottom is not in place for the precious metals complex (despite what many 'pundits' would like us to believe).

Source: ETF Daily News

To be fair, there are cyclical factors at work which do support the other side of the argument. Going back to 1973 (which marked the end of the Bretton Woods system), seasonal patterns in gold prices suggest that July typically marks the turning point in monthly returns for the precious metal. If these historical trends continue this year, the implication is that we could see a turnaround in instruments like GLD.

But, at the same time, it must be remembered that history does not always repeat itself. This means we will need to see more evidence that a true upside reversal is actually in place before we can place any credence in prior cyclical tendencies.

Source: Author

In terms of market flow, activity in the U.S. dollar remains key. Comparative monetary policy stances at the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve suggests that the U.S. dollar could continue to make gains based on the attraction of EUR/USD carry trades.

When viewed through the lens of the Invesco DB USD Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP), investors can get a broader sense of where the greenback is headed. In the chart above, we can see that this is still a bullish trend (breaking historical resistance levels in the upper 24s). It is unlikely that this will be supportive for trend activity in commodities (like gold) which are priced in U.S. dollars. This is another negative for those long GLD.

Source: Author

Pulling out to the weekly chart, we can see several factors which should flash warning signals for those holding established long positions in GLD. On three different occasions, Gold Bulls have failed in their attempts to scale the 130 level. This is significant because 130 marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the massive decline from 185 (making it the dominant move in defining trader sentiment). Readings in the Commodity Channel Index also remain bearish - and the failure to maintain historical demand levels at 118 suggests a deeper fall back toward 114.60.

On balance, it looks as though there is simply too much risk present in these markets - and the advice here is to wait for further downside before we can think about buying call options to capitalize on any potential upside reversal in GLD over the next 2-3 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.