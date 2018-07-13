iQIYI Industry Analysis

I will closely monitor iQIYI’s original content production. I believe the best buying point is when iQIYI produces a popular show like Netflix’s House of Card.

While I like iQIYI’s fundamentals in the long term, current valuation does not contain enough margin of safety.

Market Share Trend

iQIYI (IQ) is the market leader in China’s online video streaming market. It has the largest number of monthly active users in China and stickiest customer base (measured by active degree as illustrated in the chart below). I expect the online video market in China to gradually evolve to become an oligopoly market where iQIYI and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) Video become the two dominant players. Both of these two firms have gained enormous traffic support from Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent respectively.

(Source: QuestMobile)

The synergy between Baidu and iQIYI is critical. I did a few simple searches on most popular movie/shows in China using Baidu. iQIYI’s results always rank in the first two pages, and Tencent Video’s results always show up in one or two pages later. Baidu has been playing a big role in helping iQIYI conquer the existing incumbent Youku/Tudou backed by Alibaba (BABA).

However, competition from Tencent could not be ignored. In the year 2017, monthly active users (MAU) grew at 17% and 9% for Tencent Video and iQIYI respectively. Although iQIYI has traffic support from Baidu, Tencent has a much more comprehensive entertainment ecosystem ranging from social, music to gaming. Due to its expertise in gaming, Tencent has an inherited advantage in monetizing its movie content through gaming.

It is also possible for Tencent to roll out a Spotify/Netflix bundle (Tencent music + Tencent Video) in the near future. I was surprised by the recently launched joint membership program between iQIYI and JD.com (JD), as JD is considered part of the Tencent camp (Tencent owns 15% of JD). I believe it is a very good deal for iQIYI, and we should give credit to the iQIYI management team for striking the deal despite the tight relationship between JD and Tencent.

Chinese Online Video Market Growth

2017 was a landmark year for Chinese online video streaming industry. It was the first time that content budget of online video platform exceeded that of traditional TV networks. I believe we are still in the early innings of a multi-year trend that people will continue to shift from traditional TV viewing to online video streaming. Popular exclusive contents produced by online video platforms will accelerate this process. In 2017, iQIYI’s original content accounted for 5 of the top 10 original internet variety shows and 6 of the top 10 original internet drama series in China according to iResearch.

(Source: Mary Meeker 2018 Internet Trends Report/Hillhouse)

(Source: iResearch/Bloomberg)

Risks

Increased Difficulties In Converting New User

An important point to highlight is that new user conversion rate begins to decline across all online video platforms, implying rising difficulties in acquiring new users in the future. Additionally, iQIYI’s customer acquisition cost increased 3x from 2016 to 2017.

(Source: QuestMobile)

(Source: Company Filings)

Rising Content Cost

Increasing content cost contributed the most to the rising cost of revenue. The licensing fee of top drama serials in China has increased 30x in the past 6 years. This is one of the main reasons why Youku Tudou, bought by Alibaba in 2016, kept losing money during its U.S listing in 2010-2016.

(Source: iResearch/Bloomberg)

(Source: Company Filings)

Short-Form Video Is Taking Market Share From Other Forms Of Entertainment

Video is the fastest growing segment, gaining shares from other Media types. The amount of time people spend on video platforms grows at 65% annually in 2016-2018. However, the majority of the growth came from short-form video generated by platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou.

(Source: Mary Meeker 2018 Internet Trends Report / Hillhouse)

(Source: Mary Meeker 2018 Internet Trends Report/Hillhouse)

Valuation Analysis

Compared to Netflix’s valuation, I don’t think iQIYI’s current valuation is cheap. The company still needs to invest heavily in original content in the next few years. I assumed its revenue is going to grow at 35% in the next two years and the company will be traded at a 6x P/S ratio in 2020. Investing at the current valuation will generate a 1.9x MOI and 38% IRR. However, it is still hard to convince me to build a significant position since I don’t think the current valuation contains enough margin of safety.

(Source: Company Filings)

Conclusion

It is an inevitable trend that people shift from traditional TV viewing to online streaming, and iQIYI is riding on such a multi-decade industry tailwind, and thus the company can be a great multi-year compounder. While the company still needs to spend aggressively in the next few years to fend off competition from Tencent Video and other short-form video platforms, iQIYI stock could be an attractive long-term hold. However, I don’t think iQIYI’s current valuation contains enough margin of safety to build a large position. Its original content production capability is the key KPI that investors should closely monitor.

