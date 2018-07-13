A Comparison: Kinaxis Or American Software, If You Like The Cloud

American Software and Kinaxis are Supply Chain Management (SCM) software providers. They compete among many, who offer a variety of solutions directed at the supply chain.

Among their similarities, both companies provide software for Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions, they share attributes in strong market demand, global client coverage, and technological leadership in the space. Both have a stable financial condition. Among the differences, Kinaxis predominantly delivers solutions in the cloud, while American Software is making the transition from providing software on a license basis to SaaS in the cloud. Market valuations are quite different.

Kinaxis revenues are growing at a faster rate.

15% Total Revenue growth in the last FYE 12/31/17.

Subscription, the largest revenue component, grew 23%, the fastest among revenue components.

Underlying fast growth is the prevalence of cloud service delivery; SaaS accounted for 85% of the Subscription revenue for the quarter ended 3/31/18.

AMSWA revenues are growing unevenly

6%, Total Revenue growth in the last FYE 4/30/18; minus 7% the previous year, and 12% y-o-y in the last Q 4/30/18.

The transition is not smooth. A new license deal in any one quarter will disproportionately increase headline revenue growth (the difference in accounting between License and Saas is discussed here). Likewise, the absence of new license deals will cause a disproportional drop in revenue relative to earlier periods with license wins.

Software License revenue, still a significant revenue component, is shrinking over time as increasingly the business is moving toward the cloud.

Kinaxis’ Total Gross Profit Margins are substantially larger than AMSWA’s.

70% for last fiscal year and 72% for last quarter vs. AMSWA’s 56% and 56%, respectively.

Increases in AMSWA’s Services & Other revenues (include SaaS' revenues) contribute to improvement in margins, as the layers of SaaS revenue recognition grows and client profitability improves with the maturity of booked SaaS deals. This bodes well for future P&L performance as the transition to Saas gains momentum.

Underpinning high performance is the rapid market growth for SaaS-based SCM Solutions. This is evidenced in the graphs below.

Kinaxis exhibits major premium valuation over AMSWA.

Kinaxis’ Enterprise Value, Net (EV, Net) is over four times AMSWA’s. Similarly, Kinaxis' EV, Net / Revenue is well over three times.

The other ratios also show substantial premium for Kinaxis.

Is such a value disparity reasonable?

A Forward Look

Regarding future performance, AMSWA is transitioning to SaaS. Kinaxis is already there. AMSWA's SaaS revenues are still relatively small (11%) as measured by Cloud Services Annual Contract Value (NYSE:ACV) as % of Total Revenues, Annualized. There is a long runway to go.

From a small SaaS base, growth should continue to be very fast. Cloud Services ACV went from $3.8 million in Q 4/3016 to 12.7 million in Q 4/30/18, or 234% increase.

AMSWA's headline revenue growth should improve in time with a growing SaaS revenue base. It however will be impacted, quarter over quarter, by new license deals, given their disproportionate up-front revenue recognition impact. Such revenue volatility is not welcome news to investors, who prefer uninterrupted revenue growth.

AMSWA's margins and earnings should also improve as the profitability of Saas clients improves along with the maturity as their individual contracts. Kinaxis already enjoys the layering of revenue recognition of a large base of existing SaaS clients, plus new clients.

AMSWA data by YCharts

AMSWA’s stock ($15.71/share) appreciated 60% in the last 12 months, KXSCF ($67.55/share) increased 10%. Consider the different rates of appreciation against the value premiums exhibited by Kinaxis. It seems that the expectations built into Kinaxis’ stock price are very optimistic. Built in the price is management guidance for 2018, which includes revenues of $158.0 million - $163.0 million, 20.4% annual increase; and between 23% and 26% increase in the Subscription revenue component. Investors like the guidance and the sustained and strong revenue growth exhibited by Kinaxis in the last few years. AMSWA’s future expectations are more modest, pretty much consistent with past performance.

Evidently the market likes the growth prospects of SCM and favors cloud stories. At current levels of performance, the valuation of AMSWA seems to be fair. Realistically, we should not expect the appreciation in AMSWA’s stock price to continue at the recent steep rate, particularly short term. Kinaxis' valuation and stock price seem to be on the high side.

Medium term, the story favors AMSWA’s stock. I am prepared to hold the stock in the expectation that there may be mixed revenue headline news in future quarterly earnings reports, with the consequent negative impact on the stock. This should be only temporary and be resolved as the SaaS transition continues to play out. Meanwhile, I continue to enjoy the dividends ($0.44/yr, or 2.8%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMSWA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The material presented here is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell securities. Views and opinions in this article may be wrong. Presentation and computations entail a probability of error, which is entirely possible. I am not an investment management professional. Please do not rely on this material, do your own due diligence.