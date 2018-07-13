Masco: Buy This Home Improvement Products Company For Total Return

Dividends are below average at 1.1% and have been increased for four of the last ten years, not good for the income investor.

Masco's total return overperformed the Dow average for my 54.0-month test period by 17.83%, which is great, and the present entry price looks right now.

Masco (NYSE:MAS), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of home improvement products, is a buy for the total return investor. Masco has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed by The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Masco has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a steady upslope until this year when a dip created a buying opportunity.

Fundamentals of Masco will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines And July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Masco passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Masco does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for seven of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with four of the last ten years of increases and a 1.1% yield. Masco is, therefore, not a good choice for the dividend income investor. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 27%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MAS passes this guideline. It is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $12 Billion. Masco's 2018 projected cash flow at $800 Million is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 24.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Masco can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of its home improvement products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MAS passes this guideline since the total return is 66.6%, more than the Dow's total return of 48.77%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,300 today. This makes Masco a great investment for the total return investor looking back which has future growth as the world economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. MAS's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $48.0, passing the guideline. Its price is presently 26% below the target. The company is under the target price at present and has a relatively low PE ratio of 15, making MAS a good buy at this entry point with steady growth to continue. The present dip while digesting the latest company buy provides a good entry point to buy it at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is great and makes up for the below-average yield. This makes MAS a good business to own for the growth investor long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MAS interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and population, giving you an increasing growth in the home improvement products supply chain.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Masco beats against the Dow baseline in my 54.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 66.6% makes Masco a good investment for the total return investor. MAS has a below-average dividend yield of 1.1% and has had increases for four of the last ten years, making it a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in September 2018 to $0.115/Qtr. from $0.105/Qtr. or a 9% increase.

Dow's 54.0-Month total return baseline is 48.77%.

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Masco 66.6% 17.83% 1.1%

For the last quarter on April 24, 2018, Masco reported earnings that missed expectations by $.05 at $0.45 compared to last year at $0.41. Total revenue was higher at $1.92 Billion, more than a year ago by 7.9% year over year and beat expected revenue by $60 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line missing expected and the top-line increasing compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2018 and are expected to be $0.79 compared to last year at $0.49, a good increase. Masco just needs a little more time to digest its latest company buy.

The graphic below summarizes the last quarter's revenues and earnings:

Source: Earnings call slides

Masco is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of home improvement products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

"Masco Corporation, incorporated on June 15, 1962, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas. The Company's plumbing products include faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures and toilets, and are sold to home center retailers and to wholesalers and distributors that, in turn, sell them to plumbers, building contractors, remodelers, smaller retailers, and consumers. The Company's faucet, bathing, and showering products are sold in North America and Europe under the brand names DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, and WALTEC. The Company's BRISTAN and HERITAGE products are sold primarily in the United Kingdom. Its acrylic tubs, bath, and shower enclosure units and shower trays are manufactured and sold primarily to home center retailers. The Company's MIROLIN products are also sold to wholesalers and distributors in Canada. Its HUPPE shower enclosures are sold through wholesale channels in Europe and China."

Overall Masco is a great business with 24% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for MAS's products. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides MAS with the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt-on companies and foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the plan that drives shareholder values:

Source: Earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, it raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that it will not raise the rates two more times this year but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From April 24, 2018, earnings release Keith Allman (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

"We had a good start to the year as our top-line grew 5% excluding the impact of currency. Our operating margin decreased to 160 basis points in the quarter mainly due to the planned growth investments we discussed last quarter and our Plumbing and Cabinetry segments. And a lag in our price cost relationship in Plumbing and Cabinetry. We are confident that we will leverage these strategies growth investments to achieve profitable growth and the margin expansions in the second half of the year. Additionally, we have implemented price increases across all our segments, and we expect our price cost relationship to improve starting in the second quarter. While our operating profit decline our adjusted earnings per share grew 13% to $0.45 per share due to lower interest expense and the benefit of the recently enacted tax reform. I'd like to provide you with some additional insights into the drivers behind each of our segments performance, starting with Plumbing. Our Plumbing segment grew 11% or 6% in local currency. North American Plumbing grew 9% led by Delta Faucet and Watkins Wellness, our leading spa business and the acquisition of Mercury Plastics. Delta's performance was led by its high-end Delta and Brizo showroom brands in the wholesale channel, strong growth in the e-commerce channel and strong sales from its recently re-launched [indiscernible] brand in the retail channel. Watkins Wellness drove high-single-digit growth as they leveraged their expanded product offering through their existing dealer network and through new channels of distribution. We also continued our share repurchase activity in the quarter by buying back 3.7 million shares for $150 million through an accelerated share repurchase plan. With this recent buyback activity, we now expect to deploy at least $100 million to $150 million for share repurchases or acquisitions for the remainder of the year. Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations, and we are on track with our plan for the year. We affirm our expectation to achieve earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.63 per share."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Masco business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. MAS has good, constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

Masco is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its great projected growth as it buys more bolt-on companies and buys back shares. MAS will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio, but right now I have better companies that I like that have a better balance between growth and income. If you want a steady growing good total return in a growing business, MAS may be the right investment for you.

On June 20th, closed out covered calls and sold KHC position; I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls, but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29, increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio. I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29, sold entire position of L Brands (LB). It does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23, increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20, increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16, increased the position of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1, increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 7.5% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II, 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD), 9.9%, and Boeing (NYSE:BA), 13.0%; therefore BA, EOS, and Home Depot are now in trim position with JNJ getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. Earnings for the third quarter of 2017 were $2.72, beating expectations by $0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year, another good report. Earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expectations at $2.64. I just can't bring myself to sell any more Boeing. Farnborough Air Show is coming up which can give Boeing positive orders.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did not like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr, which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Take this recent drop to pick up a great company in the medical products field.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 1st Quarter Earnings And Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, OHI, DLR, and ADP that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

