Short Selling Ideas For July: Ugly Blue-Chip Balance Sheets

One of the biggest components of my Victory Formation selection system is a review of balance sheet liabilities vs. cash flows, current assets, and tangible book value. In my latest July sort, I was fascinated by how leveraged corporate America is becoming. I would say, as a group, the top 150 blue-chip stocks my system follow are likely the most leveraged today they have ever been, comparing and contrasting the basic financial ratios mentioned.

Very few companies have serious tangible book values (hard asset liquidation value) when measured against near-record stock pricing. I remember in the mid-1980s, when I began my investment career, a blue-chip equity trading above 5x tangible book value was quite rare. In fact, in the early 1980s, the S&P 500 average traded close to its net tangible assets. Fast forward 30+ years to 2018, where the sort group I monitor is closer to 10x tangible book value! In addition, the average corporation is carrying much greater debt and total liabilities vs. cash flow generation or current assets like cash and receivables. I dare say the 2018 market is the MOST overvalued vs. basic balance sheet worth in all of Wall Street history.

Outside of the technology sector losing its mind in 2017-18 valuations vs. balance sheet worth, similar to the late stages of the 1990s tech boom, plain vanilla businesses have messed up long-term balance sheets with record stock buybacks the last four years. Effectively refusing to invest in capital spending to grow sales organically, stock buybacks serve to leverage existing business results on the balance sheet. Some $2.5 trillion in stock buybacks, dividends, and merger deals are expected by corporate America during 2018, largely the result of Trump’s tax cuts to big business. Imagine how strong the economy would be if that amount were reinvested in plant & equipment and employee training, instead of paying for oversized CEO and upper management stock grants at record high cash out pricing!

Below is an 18-month chart of four of the worst balance sheet stories, using their latest SEC filings as scored by my proprietary balance sheet safety and flexibility system, minus high technology firms. General Electric (GE), Charter Communications (CHTR), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), and Kraft Heinz (KHC) currently have serious balance sheet hurdles to create meaningful new shareholder value. Further, each stock holds an extended Wall Street analyst estimated Price to Earnings Growth [PEG] valuation above 1.7x long-term (3 to 5 year projections) and clear downside price/volume trading momentum vs. the peer S&P 500 index. I have mentioned all but Charter as sell ideas in past Seeking Alpha articles during 2017-18.

General Electric

General Electric has been the blue-chip leader to the downside the last year, as its legacy debt, stock buyback leverage, oversized pension liability, slow business prospect point in history has caught fire. A quick rebuke by Wall Street, GE has recently been kicked out of the Dow Industrial Average, despite being an original 1896 member. Its CEO was fired. The common dividend was slashed for only the second time in 80 years. And now, the company is desperately breaking apart and selling divisions, an effort to repay or reduce hundreds of billions in liabilities.

Outside of excessive leverage use for decades, GE’s mortal sin of late was buying back stock near record prices and valuations. Sound like the rest of the U.S. stock market in 2017-18? GE has blown $84 billion in profits on stock buybacks over its lifetime, most of it at considerably higher equity quotes. Undoubtedly, the company would be in decent and sustainable shape today, if it had instead reinvested $84 billion in profits into new business growth, while whittling down debt levels the last 5-10 years.

The GE balance sheet, recorded at the end of March remains one of the ugliest examples of too much leverage. The company held a “negative” tangible book value of $32 billion (subtracting Goodwill and Intangibles on the asset side pictured below). The company has a monster $281 billion in total liabilities, with $150 billion in IOUs left after subtracting all easily sold investments, cash, receivables and inventory. Compared to operating cash flow generation of $1.4 billion in the 1st Quarter of 2018 and $10.4 billion in fiscal 2017, this company faces many uphill challenges to right the ship. Contrasting the 15x annual cash flow ratio to total net liabilities (subtracting current assets and easily sold investments) against my peer 150 mega-cap group average of 4x, highlights GE's unsustainable balance sheet situation.

For reference, GE generated $28 billion in cash flow during 2013, five years ago, and owned a $40 billion tangible book value. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

During the last several years, operating cash flows have not been enough to cover the dividend to shareholders and necessary capital expenditures to stay competitive. Currently spending about $4 billion on the reduced common dividend and roughly $8 billion the last four quarters on capital improvements, no money is being generated to pay off debts and IOUs. Weakening business performance has forced GE to sell assets and become smaller, an effort to pay down its excessive liability sum. Wall Street loves growth. Since GE is moving backwards in size, profitability and long-term potential value, investors and analysts are running for the hills.

Despite the S&P 500’s total return including dividends of +25% the last 18 months, GE shareholder returns have cratered -50% over the same span. There’s a reason Warren Buffett has avoided investing in GE and left the board of directors at Kraft Heinz in 2018 – too much debt! Their numbers are rigged against future success, no matter what the brand name value or nostalgic feelings of American pride. With investors grappling how a U.S. induced trade war will affect GE’s export/import business model, you understand why the stock price has failed to get up off the mat in the summer of 2018. Looking forward, what will happen to GE's slumping worth if an overdue economic recession hits in 2019?

General Electric is a cautionary tale for other similarly positioned Wall Street corporations of large scale, holding unsustainable levels of debt and future liabilities, as we head toward an inevitable recession the next year or two. Which names could be next to witness an implosion in shareholder worth?

Charter Communications

Charter is the second largest cable television operator under a rebranded Spectrum name, behind Comcast (CMCSA). Both have used a merger strategy to grow in size for decades. Today, they are left with monster debts and leverage in a hyper-competitive landscape against telephone companies, dish networks, and now online video delivery services popping up all over the place. Price competition is squeezing margins and destroying much hope for decent growth rates from here.

Charter held a negative tangible book value of $50 billion at the end of March 2018. With just $2.4 billion in current assets, its $99 billion in total liabilities looks huge and menacing. Against $11 billion in operating cash flow the past 12 months, it would take five years theoretically to get back to a tangible book value and nine years to pay off all liabilities, if the company didn’t have to reinvest a dime in capital spending to stay competitive. Of course, to keep its cable networks running and up to speed, Charter is expending $8-$10 billion annually on plant and equipment right now to stay in business. That leaves just $1-3 billion each year to repay $99 billion. Think about it. If online streaming delivery competition means less revenues, cash flow, and profitability going forward, what hope is there for Charter to make its bills? Then, you get a recession. Charter filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and another shareholder disaster cannot be ruled out.

I am also extremely bearish on AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) for the same general reasons as Charter. Too much leverage, in a highly competitive, high capital spending required industry is a toxic combination historically on Wall Street. AT&T and Verizon are getting into direct competition with cable providers and others for video streaming and eyeballs through internet/data delivery to your home and business. DSL and fiber optic lines, in addition to cell tower transfers to smart phones mean cable providers have entered a new world of competition. They are no longer the monopolies of 5 or 10 years ago. The truly bad news for the whole industry today is communication giants are the MOST leveraged in history as competition for revenues begins to explode.

I wrote an article last year on how the AT&T/Time Warner merger would create one of the most leveraged balance sheets and greatest overvaluations in shareholder worth last year here. I hope to revisit the AT&T situation in an article soon, after the June Quarter 10-Q is filed. Based on the pre-merger numbers from March 2018, AT&T just missed inclusion in the worst balance sheet scores in this writeup.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch is the end result of several major acquisitions in the alcoholic beverage industry. At the end of December 2017, the company reported a negative tangible book value of $105 billion. The company had $166 billion in total liabilities, with $142 billion in IOUs net of its current assets like cash, receivables, and inventories.

Anheuser generated $15.4 billion in operating cash flow during 2017. If the company didn’t reinvest in its businesses, or pay a dividend to shareholders, it would theoretically take almost six years to get back to a tangible book value and 8.5 years to pay off all liabilities. However, BUD expended about $4.8 billion on necessary capital improvements and $9.2 billion on the common dividend last year. It kept just $1.5 billion after these payments. All else being equal, if sales, cash flows and profits don’t grow much from intense craft brewery competition and a recession, how can it mathematically pay down debts and liabilities? Answer: It cannot. The company may have to cut its dividend payout and skimp on maintaining its plant and equipment soon, if business prospects sour even a little.

I wrote an article about Anheuser’s precarious balance sheet setup last year on Seeking Alpha. The background story is the same. If anything has changed, it’s the fact more analysts on Wall Street are downgrading the company as they focus on low growth/pricing trends vs. its enormous liability problem long term. With increased competition from local breweries and regional craft liquor brands, BUD does not enjoy the same ability to raise prices, like it had in the distant past. Adding it all together, it will be exceptionally difficult for the company to increase shareholder value anywhere near an S&P 500 normal rate, in my opinion. Selling or shorting the company, even with its high current 4.8% dividend yield, may prove an even better idea going forward than the last few years. Using Wall Street consensus earnings estimates, BUD remains at an inflated 23x P/E for 2018 and optimistic 20x ratio for 2019, both well above the S&P 500 average expected ratios.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft’s stock price peaked in February of 2017. Rising interest rates are catching up to a slow or no volume growth business setup. Like many of the stocks in this article, Kraft’s business strategy revolves around hope for annual price increases similar to the general cost of living. The only logical avenues for excessive leverage to be shrunk as a percentage of revenues, if sell volumes are stagnant, are through controlling costs, and raising sell prices on goods. The biggest issue with such a strategy comes when volume demand actually decreases in a recession or from competition. A second concern is cost pressures from rising labor wages and loan/debt interest expense jump faster than consumer selling prices. Both of these problems have appeared at Kraft during 2017-18.

At the end of March 2018, Kraft had a negative tangible book value of $38 billion. The company has averaged $2.4 billion in annual cash flow generation the last five years, and it hasn’t grown much since 2013. $7.4 billion in current assets don’t match up well against $54 billion in total liabilities. Considering the near $3 billion common dividend payout and $1.2 billion in yearly capital spending during 2016-18, the company must borrow money and liquidate assets to keep up with its bills! We are talking a 20-year span to theoretically pay off all liabilities at present cash flow rates, assuming the dividend is cut to ZERO, and the company never reinvests a dime back into its operating business!!!

No wonder Warren Buffett has given up on this leveraged machine, walking away from the board of directors in 2018. Buffett shuns debt-ridden, overleveraged companies as investments with good reason. The math is stacked against successful long-term organic growth. Negative turns in business sales can destroy stockholder worth rapidly. Rising interest costs restrain future results. Any and all management flexibility to deal with an urgent issue becomes quite limited. Plus, dividend payout growth eventually ends and/or reverses. A host of other conglomerate foodies are in a similarly bad state of affairs, when reviewing balance sheet setups and cash flows. In the past, food businesses have been considered recession proof, defensive plays with sound dividends. However, today’s balance sheets strongly argue such will not be the case in the next recession. The group has NEVER held more relative leverage to cash flows than today.

Conclusion

I remain short a long list of overleveraged blue-chips, basically as pair trade hedges against better positioned, higher growth long ideas. I have discussed my long/short pair trade strategy to generate steady, yet restrained gains in my Model Portfolio articles on Seeking Alpha. The Victory Formation system and proprietary sort formulas on 150 mega-capitalization stocks was developed to make better apple to apple comparisons on varied companies and industries using relative valuations, balance sheet positions, growth expectations, and most importantly, momentum patterns in stock trading.

If you believe the stock market’s gains are slowing or about to reverse into decline, short selling strategies can hedge regular long exposure. Short sales can also individually lead to sharp profits, when made at the correct time. Please consult a registered financial advisor to discuss the unique risks of short selling, including the potential for unlimited losses. Always short a basket of stocks to reduce the risk of one equity creating oversized losses. At a minimum, all investors should keep an open mind about hedging strategies, as the world’s smartest and richest tend to use them to retain wealth, especially during market sell-offs and turmoil. After a long in the tooth, nine-year bull run, can you afford not to hedge your portfolio?

Disclosure: I am/we are short BUD, CHTR, KHC, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.