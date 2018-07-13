Asia-Pacific Calendar: The Week Ahead

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will unveil its latest report on the nation’s labor market Wednesday, after the country's unemployment rate staged a surprise drop in May.

New Zealand's Consumer Price Index climbed by 0.5% in Q1'18 vs the previous quarter, with alcohol and tobacco costs contributing the most to the upward swing.

Some notable releases on the Asia-Pacific economic calendar in the week ahead include New Zealand's CPI, China’s House Price Index, Australia’s jobs report, and Japan’s inflation rate.

Interactive Brokers senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the Asia-Pacific region in the week beginning July 16.

[Note: This video was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on July 12, 2018.]

The analysis in this material is provided for information only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. To the extent that this material discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends or other broad-based economic or political conditions, it should not be construed as research or investment advice. To the extent that it includes references to specific securities, commodities, currencies, or other instruments, those references do not constitute a recommendation by IB to buy, sell or hold such investments. This material does not and is not intended to take into account the particular financial conditions, investment objectives or requirements of individual customers. Before acting on this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, as necessary, seek professional advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: I am receiving compensation from my employer to produce this video content.