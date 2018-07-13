Indications That Tesla's Burst Rate Is Not A Fluke

Introduction

Tesla's weekly production rate has been the object of intense scrutiny over the past few weeks and rightfully so. The survival of Tesla depends not only on producing cars fast enough to be cash flow positive but also to satisfy the backlog of reservations before too many customers lose patience and ask for refunds. The stock has seen a pullback based on analyst's skepticism over the sustainability of this production rate. The data seems to indicate this fear may be unwarranted.

Bloomberg's Volatile Production Rate

Determining the actual production rate happens to be a giant point of debate for analysts, due in part to Bloomberg's Model 3 tracker spitting out largely varying short term trend estimates daily.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The tracker was estimating >5K/wk for the next 3 weeks as late as July 10th and then two days later estimated a decreasing rate of <4K/wk over the same time frame.

For those unfamiliar with the tracker, Bloomberg has admitted that the weekly production rate estimate is very volatile and uses a trailing average and is thus late to react to recent events.

No matter what changes we make, our model will always lag behind what’s actually happening behind the factory walls. For example, we know that Tesla is currently idling production while undergoing assembly line improvements, but that hasn’t yet shown up in our model and its full impact will take weeks to play out. That’s the nature of modeling based on imperfect data. ~Bloomberg

Needless to say, it is unwise to rely on the production rate posted by the Bloomberg tracker when determining the actual current production rate. But is there a better method somewhere in their data? Let's find out.

Bloomberg's Reliable Production Rate

By contrast, the total production number that the Bloomberg tracker states has been deadly accurate every quarter.

The most accurate predictions from our model will always be the cumulative production numbers rather than the current weekly production rate. ~Bloomberg

Using the production total allows you to more reliably determine the average weekly rate for the quarter.

(source: Bloomberg)

As of July 11, the tracker reported 47,615 which means 6,585 have been produced in Q3. It was reported on July 2nd that the model 3 line was taking a break till July 5th. Let's assume they only took the 3rd-4th off so in the 9 remaining days they produced an average of 731 vehicles per day or 5,121/week. Note that this average rate will get lower if the total doesn't update over the next few days but it's still a reliable average calculation method on a monthly and quarterly basis, and much more reliable than Bloomberg's weekly production rate estimate.

The 2 Month Rule

If you haven't already read my most recent article, I proposed that the EOQ2 target production was never supposed to be a sustained rate, but instead was a proof of concept 'Burst' rate. This burst rate also helps to more accurately predict supply chain orders that require a two month lead time for overseas orders and reduces premature cash outflows.

My conclusions were based on precise wording from Musk's own quotes as well as the historical two month lag time between the burst rate at the end of the quarter and the actual average production rate for the quarter. This is the first metric that tends to follow what I've been calling Tesla's "2 Month Rule'.

This distinction between burst and sustained is an important one because it addresses the trust issue that bears often cite with Musk's predictions. Notice how I used the word prediction and not promise. It goes without saying that it's reasonable to predict the future, but it's impossible to promise it, because the only thing guaranteed in life is that there are no guarantees.

The bear thesis that the stock is worth nothing because of fraudulent and deceptive guidance or reporting is not a trivial matter and thus the semantics are extremely important when discussing the behavior of Tesla's management.

VIN Registration and the 2 Month Rule

The second instance of the 2 Month Rule seems to be occurring in the lag between VIN registration volume and the resulting production total. Since we can accurately calculate the average weekly production rate from the production total perhaps we can predict the average weekly production rate from the VIN registrations if we can determine a relationship between total VIN registrations and total production.

(source: Bloomberg)

At first glance there appears to be a predictable two month turnaround from VIN registration to actual production so I gathered the data from the graph and calculated the average lag to see if we could predict future volume.

(source: Author)

Using every VIN registration event from the Bloomberg tracker we see an average lag of 45 days for the production total to catch up to the VIN total, maxing at just over 2 months and 1 week. (Note: The last registration event occurred as of this writing but didn't yet make it onto Bloomberg's chart)

Extrapolating this average lag to the last 6 registration batches (shaded cells) gives us a production total estimate of 71,827 by August 26. Using the 22 day spread in August we can calculate an average weekly production rate of 5735/wk. This appears to confirm the 2 Month Rule from Q2's burst rate of just over 5K/wk. This also seems to fit Musk's 6K/wk burst rate prediction since we would need to be around 6K/wk by the end of Aug to average 5735K/wk for that month.

New Delivery Work Flow

Another indicator that the burst rate is becoming stable is a recent change to Tesla's delivery workflow. In anticipation of sustaining a delivery rate of 5K/wk to match the upcoming sustained 5K/wk production rate, according to a recent Teslarati report, Tesla has recently notified reservation holders that they can opt for a '5 Minute Sign & Drive'.

This would require the customer to preview all the relevant vehicle operating instruction videos and owner's manual prior to pickup which would leave only the essentials such as check-in, paperwork, and operating basics taking only 5 minutes.

(source: Teslarati)

The planning for this started over a year ago when Musk addressed investors on a call,

“The delivery of the cars is where the investment is needed. We need to deliver three or four times as many cars. But we don’t want to have three or four times as many delivery centers. How do we make that delivery process more streamlined, less paperwork, less bureaucracy and get people really ahead of time with really well-produced instruction videos for how to use their car. And well, of course, the best instruction is like not having instructions. And you will actually be able to play all of the instructions needed for your car on your car.” ~Elon Musk

This prediction has come to fruition as all the necessary instructional videos and owner's manuals are currently online for review prior to pick up and can be watched on the Model 3's 15" center console screen.

No More North American Reservations

Eventually the goal for Tesla is to join the rest of the automotive world and offer the Model 3 to everyone without requiring customers to join a reservation queue, just to be invited to order. This has been, in essence, taking a number to take a number. It's obvious that this double waiting period surely deterred quite a few customers from dropping $1000 deposits especially without a delivery time frame.

(source: Tesla)

It used to be that the configuration interface and options pricing were not available until the customer's number was called and they were invited to configure. At that point they could place their actual order along with a deposit to start production of their car.

For North American customers, that extra layer of waiting is now gone. This is most likely due to increasing supply satisfying the reservation queue, rather than decreasing demand, since net reservations minus deliveries remains unchanged.

(source: Tesla)

North American customers can now directly place an order along with the normal $2500 non-refundable deposit to start their order, without waiting on the reservation list first. This puts the Model 3 ordering process in line with Model X or Model S which eventually worked through their respective reservation lists on their way to peak production. This will no doubt increase demand for Model 3 from this more defined and reduced waiting period.

Conclusion

We can see clear signs that the production burst rate is significantly more sustainable than some analysts fear. From the latest production totals of the Bloomberg tracker to the latest batches of VIN registrations to the latest delivery and ordering workflow, Tesla is ramping predictably and taking the necessary steps to accommodate this increase in production capacity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.