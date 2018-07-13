PayPal: Buy On Breakout To Record Levels

PayPal (PYPL) is breaking out to record levels on strong fundamental growth. Management is effectively growing both its merchant partners, as well as its customers. This is leading to increasing transaction volume. Although demand for its service is strong, management is similarly converting sales into strong earnings growth. Its share price is breaking out to new highs after a period of consolidation on strong investor momentum. I am buying stock in this name as its operational expansion is driving investor optimism higher.

Fundamental Narrative

PYPL is attractively valued at current levels due to its continued acquisition of both customers and merchants, signaling strong demand for its services, while management is similarly efficiently converting sales into profits.

The company is a technology platform that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Over the most recent quarter, PYPL saw strong results, generating $3.69 billion of revenue in Q1, growing at 24% on a spot basis, according to its earnings call. Customer growth and engagement were also impressive, adding 8.1 million net new active users, up 35% year-over-year, bringing its total active accounts to 237 million. This strong performance was largely driven by continued growth of core PayPal and Venmo users, as well as its Customer Choice initiative.

Its Choice initiative is producing strong customer activations, as well as a year-over-year reduction in its overall churn rate. Management expanded the global roll out of Choice by launching in China and nine additional countries across Southeast Asia, while also further expanding into Europe by launching in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, according to its earnings call

Following the addition of a record 29 million net new actives in 2017, PYPL is seeing continued strength in its customer acquisition, expecting that net new actives for 2018 will be in line with the record additions experienced last year. As its consumer base expands, the growth of merchants signing up to its platform is also accelerating. Its merchant base now totals 19 million accounts, according to its earnings call. This powerful network effect along with continued improvements to its technology platform is driving increasing engagement.

PYPL ended the most recent quarter with 34.7 transactions per active account, up by 8%. Its efforts to redefine its ecosystem with landmark partnerships, the introduction of new products and services, as well as continued expansion of its global footprint led to strong transaction volume growth. PayPal processed $132 billion in TPV in the most recent quarter, up 32% on a spot basis, according to management. On an FX-neutral basis its merchant services TPV grew at five times the rate of its eBay (EBAY) market places' TPV. This signals that PYPL is benefiting from the explosion of mobile and the digitization of commerce, as well as all forms of currency.

PYPL is also transforming from simply a payments button to an open digital payments platform. This is redefining its relationship with its partners, retailers and consumers in a much more expansive manner, according to management. They continue to grow their relationships with technology platforms and companies across the globe as well as with card networks and issuing banks. Through these partnerships, PYPL is able to increase its addressable market as well as accelerate the introduction of innovative payment experiences.

For example, its relationship with Visa (V) continues to strengthen around the world as they collaborate on multiple initiatives, including tokenization and the increasing use of their services like Visa OCT for instant cash out. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) also added PYPL as a new category for its freedom rewards members, allowing them to earn up to 5% cash back when making PayPal purchases funded by their Chase freedom card. Collectively, the ability to partner with a number of major institutions expands PYPL's footprint, and allows it to find new areas of growth.

P2P has also increasingly become a powerful driver of customer acquisition and engagement on its platform. The company continues to see record levels of customer acquisition through P2P and Venmo as they continue to innovate, as well as differentiate the services they offer. Venmo continues to gain increasing traction as the preferred way for millennials to manage and move their money. Venmo acquired more net new actives in Q1 than in any previous quarter and processed 12.3 billion in payment volume, up over 80% versus last year, according to its earnings call. Venmo is now on a run rate to generate over $50 billion in TPV in 2018. Management is making strong progress in monetizing Venmo. Pay with Venmo has deployed more than 2 million merchants across the US with major brands such as Grubhub (GRUB), Seamless, and Williams-Sonoma (WSM), installing dedicated pay with Venmo button.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share since 2015. The trends of both top- and bottom-line growth are very positive as demand for its services continues to expand. Its revenue has nearly doubled in the last three years, with its income on a per share basis similarly climbing higher. The positive trend of both metrics signals that management is effectively running its growth strategy.

Price Action

PYPL's share price is breaking out to new record levels on strong fundamental support. After nearly doubling in 2017, its share price has traded sideways for the last six months. Continued fundamental expansion however, led to a breakout higher above $80 for the stock. Considering this stock's momentum characteristics, as well as its innovative offerings, investors could continue to bid its share price higher up to $100.

Conclusion

PYPL at the end of the day is a cyclical company, tied to the economic fortunes of its consumers. Should a recession ensue in coming years, the stock could pull back lower, but this is largely out of management's control. What is in its control is its continued strategic partnerships, as well as its efforts to bring on more customers. Management is effectively navigating both, while also turning a profit for shareholders along the way. I am buying shares of this name as its strengthening fundamentals fuel investor optimism.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.