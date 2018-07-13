Upward Trajectory For Boeing Deliveries

Each quarter, we provide an estimate on Boeing’s (BA) earnings. One of the key elements in our model estimates are the revenues of the Commercial Airplanes segment. Because this segment is so important to Boeing, but also in our model, we are now sharing our estimates for the revenues separately. The model calculates the revenues based on our pricing assumptions for aircraft and the delivery volume. Free trial members and subscribers of the AeroAnalysis Marketplace service are given a full split-out per aircraft type. For regular subscribers, the numbers are a bit more condensed but nevertheless still insightful.

Source: Boeing

Note: All dollar values in the tables are in millions!

Deliveries

The best way to start off is by looking at the deliveries. What we see is that single aisle deliveries account for roughly 70% of the deliveries during the quarter. Boeing 737 Next Generation deliveries currently still make up for the majority of the deliveries and we expect that this will remain the case throughout the year. On the widebody segment the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 account for 90 percent of the deliveries. Out of these 57 deliveries, 8 deliveries are freighter aircraft: 5 Boeing 767Fs, 2 Boeing 777Fs and 1 Boeing 747-8F.

Deliveries increased by 10 units sequentially. Half of the increase comes from higher single aisle deliveries, where lower Boeing 737 Next Generation were offset by higher deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX. While the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 account for the other 5 units. Year-over-year deliveries increased by 11 units reflecting higher single aisle deliveries offset by lower wide body deliveries.

Delivery value

During the second quarter Boeing delivered $14.6B worth of aircraft. Important to note is that while single aisle deliveries account for 70% of the delivery volume, they ‘only’ account for 45% of the delivery volume. So it’s quite evident why jet makers want to at least maintain and preferably expand their wide body production in a sustainable way and why jet makers want to increase single aisle production supported by their healthy backlogs.

Quart-over-quarter, the delivery value increased by $920 millions reflecting the higher delivery volumes. This improvement fits our view that deliveries volumes as well as value show an upward trajectory towards the end of the year.

Conclusion

Boeing will be satisfied with the deliveries in the second quarter and we expect further improvement in the second half of the year as the production rate for the Boeing 737 increases. At the start of the year there were some concerns about Boeing being able to meet its delivery target as Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 deliveries were fairly low. Deliveries improved towards the end of the first quarter and we expect that Boeing will not only see its deliveries peaking towards year-end but also each quarter at quarter-end.

Overall, we remain positive on the commercial aircraft market and ability for both jet makers to benefit from this growing market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.