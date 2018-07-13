Best Buy - Great Company, But Industry Trends Make Me Cautious

Despite the relatively weak guidance and several signs of deteriorating conditions in the industry, valuation multiples have kept expanding.

Best Buy (BBY) deserves everybody's respect. The current market leader in the consumer electronics commerce in the United States hasn't always been the market leader. When the company started to expand significantly in the 90s, the market leader in the consumer electronics commerce business was Circuit City, a company that went bankrupt in 2014 in part as a result of competitive pressures from Best Buy.

In those years, Best Buy implemented a relatively simple but aggressive strategy to gain market share at the expense of Circuit City. BBY found the areas where Circuit City already had a storefront and tried to find nearby retail locations that consumers in the surrounding areas could reach more quickly. As the company implemented this strategy, its shops became the closest and most attractive options for customers.

During the retail boom in those years, the two companies implemented very different strategies. Best Buy focused on placing its stores in the best locations, even if that meant paying a substantial premium. Circuit City preferred low-cost locations and even when retail centers moved to other areas and foot traffic and sales started to drop, Circuit City didn't move its stores to better locations. Best Buy surpassed Circuit City, and we know that the former market leader doesn't exist anymore.

Circuit City was the only significant direct competitor to Best Buy. After its bankruptcy, there were approximately $11 billion of displaced market share that other players could exploit. The opportunity actually revived competition among big retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, after the RadioShack bankruptcy, Sprint (NYSE:S) entered into an agreement with General Wireless to open stores within 1,435 RadioShack stores that were acquired by the latter, in order to sell smartphones and take advantage of the displaced market share.

These phenomena haven't affected Best Buy much. Not only has Best Buy surpassed the market leader to become the first consumer electronics retailer in the United States, but it has also overcome strong competitive pressures that arose in more recent times. For years I have been reading opinion pieces about how Best Buy would become a showroom for Amazon's products. Nonetheless, BBY kept growing year after year thanks to a focus on customer service, an intelligent positioning, and several useful partnerships. The retailer's strength has been even more evident in recent times, as performance improved on several fronts. For example, comps growth rose to 9% in Q4 2017 and was in excess of 7% in Q1 2018, compared with low-single digits growth in 2016.

Moreover, there is evidence that Best Buy is actually gaining market share, and improving its competitive position even against Amazon.

According to the "This Week in Consumer Electronics" Top 100 report published in May, Best Buy was still the market leader and recorded the biggest increase in a decade, while Amazon had its smallest increase in the same period. Moreover, the online channel as a whole is growing at a slower pace. More in detail, there are important insights into the state of the consumer electronics industry and the recent developments for Best Buy's business. In particular, it's worth highlighting that BBY gained market share for the first time since 2009, with a 58bps Y/Y increase in market share to 23.2%, while Amazon's share gain of just 16bps to 21.6% was the smallest since 2009 and marked the first time that the e-commerce giant has posted a market share growth below 100bps. Not only has Best Buy survived and prospered despite the competition from Amazon, but it has also started to gain market share faster than the e-commerce giant.

Growth Prospects and Margin Trends

One of the reasons why BBY's stock declined recently is the margin weakness experienced in the past few quarters. As a result of gross margin pressure, EBIT margins contracted in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, after several years of constant expansion:

Source: sentieo.com

In Q1, gross margin in the domestic business declined 30bps to 23.3% from 23.6% last year mainly due to the rate pressure in the mobile phone category and prior year legal settlement proceeds of 10 basis points in the services category. Gross margin in the international business decreased 110 basis points to 23.4% due to the launch of Canada's Total Tech Support and margin pressure in the computing and mobile phone categories. On the other side, SG&A decreased 20 basis points versus last year.

While the margin pressures in Q1 seem to be mainly related to temporary phenomena, there are other sources of long-term margin pressure we need to take into account. In a retail environment characterized by the increasing penetration of online commerce at the expense of traditional stores, Best Buy is working hard to remain competitive in the e-commerce market. Best Buy has even hired Stephen Gillett, a former Starbucks' CIO, who had a crucial role in revamping Starbucks online operations. He is in charge of Best Buy's digital business, including its online stores, in a move implemented in order to expand Best Buy's e-commerce market share.

E-commerce growth is a natural trend, but also a moderately negative one considering the lower marginality of the segment compared with traditional stores. When the positive comps growth generated some operating leverage, the long-term dilutive effect of e-commerce growth was somehow masked. In more recent times, the solid comps growth came at the expense of gross margin, highlighting a lack of operating leverage in the business.

The recent outlook issued for 2019 doesn't depict a particularly exciting scenario. The management expects revenue of $41 billion-$42 billion, comps growth in the 0%-2% range, operating margins of 4.5% (flat versus fiscal 2018) and adjusted EPS of $4.80-$5.00, which translates into a current full-year EPS multiple of roughly 15.

One thing to highlight here is that operating margin is expected to be flat despite the evidence of poor operating leverage with comps growth in the high single digits (both in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018). Apparently, the margin pressures of the past two quarters are expected to soften and operating leverage to improve. On the other hand, it's difficult to say whether the low single-digit comps growth is a sustainable target, considering that industry estimates vary significantly.

For example, Euromonitor expects volume sales of consumer electronics to continue to decline every year over the 2017-22 period. Even though a few product types, particularly wireless speakers, are expected to see massive sales gains in the 5-year period, they will not grow enough to make up for the stunning retail volume sales decline projected for product categories such as computers and peripherals and in-car entertainment. Additionally, while the ubiquity of smartphones will continue to exert negative pressure on sales of a host of other consumer electronics products utilizing older technologies, smartphones are expected to experience sales decline for the first time ever due to the mature conditions of the market.

With an industry expected to be in constant decline, even low single-digit comps growth can start to be an aggressive target, as it implies a favorable combination of market share gains and price inflation that may be difficult to achieve with the strong competitive pressures exerted by Amazon, the other e-commerce players, and large retailers such as Walmart and Costco, which would love to regain the lost market share.

Conversely, forecasts from Statista suggest the consumer electronics market is expected to grow constantly in the same period, driven by favorable consumer cycles in wearables, 4k TV sets, smart home, and gaming hardware/software.

As we can see in the chart below, the consumer electronics segment is expected to decelerate but growth should remain in positive territory:

Source: statista.com

In both cases (Euromonitor and Statista), a deterioration in the underlying growth trends is expected in the next few years. Moreover, the same report from Statista forecasts a rising penetration of online commerce at the expense of offline retail:

Source: statista.com

The sharp increase in the online market share can be a source of significant margin pressures.

All in all, it seems that all the sources mentioned (management guidance, Euromonitor, Statista) point to a deterioration of the conditions of the consumer electronics industry. Moreover, the scarce operating leverage reported recently and the ongoing margin pressure exerted by the e-commerce channel and the competitive environment surely don't help the bottom line's prospects.

Valuation Multiples and Final Thoughts

Despite the expectations of a significant deterioration in growth and uncertain margin trends, the market is rather positive on BBY. The next 12 months' EPS multiple of roughly 15 is not far from the 10-year highs, while the NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5 is actually perfectly in line with the 10-year high reached in 2009 and significantly above the levels of the past 5-6 years:

Source: sentieo.com

As I pointed out in my previous article, I am not so sure the stock should trade at the 10-year highs in terms of valuation multiples, considering a few key fundamental differences with the previous years. For example, revenue growth is far from the double-digit rates of 2010-11:

Source: sentieo.com

Moreover, margins are barely in line with the levels of 2010-11 and are not expected to increase in the near term per management's guidance.

Source: sentieo.com

I am not saying that BBY is necessarily expensive at 15x forward earnings. However, I question the way the market is reacting to the company's results and how it's pricing the company compared with the past 10 years. Why have the multiples expanded while the company's prospects have deteriorated? Let's remember that the anemic comps growth is included in the management's guidance and that several sources confirm deteriorating trends in the consumer electronics industry.

I respect Best Buy as a company, its management, and what they have been able to accomplish but I doubt the recent conditions of the industry and the scarce operating leverage would make a further expansion of valuation multiples likely. I think in the current conditions, Best Buy is fairly priced and not likely to outperform the market in the next few years.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. We will keep monitoring BBY. For the moment, there are stocks we like much more. Kenra Investors uses a unique combination of deep fundamental research and alternative data to generate market-beating returns in the stock market. If you want to access Kenra Investors' best long and short ideas in the consumer and tech sectors, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is currently available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.