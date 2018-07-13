ASML: Extreme Upside Potential; Some Details (Part 2 Of 2)

Various reasons to doubt the ASML growth story exists; this article hones in on them and discusses valuation and my reasons to own the stock.

Its main goal is to sell dozens of EUV systems annually at perhaps one-third of a billion dollars each (and then make money annually on servicing them).

In services alone, its goal is to achieve at least $6 B in revenue by 2025, growing steadily thereafter.

Background - reminders that we're always guessing with tech

(This is Part 2; Part 1 may be of interest before reading this article, especially for readers new to ASML (ASML)).

Probably the greatest growth industry of the past half-century is what used to be called the computer industry. It has come a long way since the president of IBM (IBM) said this:

"I think there is a world market for maybe five computers." Thomas Watson, president of IBM, 1943.

As PCWorld explained in listing this first in its list of 7 worst tech predictions:

After all, when IBM's Thomas Watson said "computer," he meant "vacuum-tube-powered adding machine that's as big as a house." It's fair to say that few people ever wanted one of those, regardless of the size of their desk.

So we can maybe excuse that comment, but number 4 on the list may look even sillier. That's because Apple (AAPL), then known as Apple Computer, was formed in 1976,, and an Altair home computer was being marketed by then. Nonetheless:

"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home." Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, 1977.

Meanwhile, I am looking at 5 computers in my office right now. Two are in operation, one is terminal, one is going to be relocated, and one is a laptop for intermittent use. Then there are two other desktops and two iPads scattered about.

So: making predictions about tech is difficult.

But just as an employer may believe a polygraph ("lie detector") is good enough for employment decisions even though the results are inadmissible in a court of law, we make decisions as investors based on the odds of the future as we see them. In the next sections, I will lay out a few of the key points surrounding the lithography company ASML (ASML) to explain in some detail some of the reasons why I think it offers a one-decision opportunity now to provide strong market-beating returns for years to come, whereas the downside is less bad than one might think. So: the case for a positive long term reward:risk ratio from owning and holding.

But I always stay humble about these sorts of adventurous equity positions, whether they be in tech or biotech, because we can project all we want, but we just don't know until everyone else also knows and the reality is in the stock price. It's risk:reward investing, and the odds cannot be calculated as a roll of the dice allows.

I veiw the crux of the ASML bull-bear debate as turning on the success or lack of success of its next-gen extreme ultraviolet light (EUV or EUVL) systems. Thus, a few comments on the issues with this technology are in order.

Can EUV make the grade in a big way? The skeptical backdrop

The first-gen EUV machines from ASML cost well over $100 MM, and the next-gen, more capable machines are being priced around $315 MM, with options to purchase them going for $50 MM. These are very complicated, house-sized machines that are designed to last many years. For these reasons, they are expected to provide a very positive return on investment to the Intels (INTC), Samsungs (OTC:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) of the world. These companies and their competitors are ordering growing numbers of these machines,. Yet in researching ASML, even the bullish articles I linked to in Part 1 of this series note significant limitations to the systems. The technologies are works in progress.

A different, recent article that focuses on the negatives was written in April in relation to a major industry event, SPIE. The article contains warnings as shown:

Waddle-room for Black Swans: EUV Stochastics White swan “random” defects—such as those caused by particles or molecular contaminants—can be penned up and controlled with proper materials-engineering and filtration of photoresist blends. In contrast, “stochastic” black swans appear due to atomic-scale inhomogeneities in resists and the wiggliness of atoms... [After lots of detail accessible to pros in the field]... Conclusions As the commercial integrated circuit fab industry begins ramping EUV lithography into high volume manufacturing, engineers now must anticipate new stochastic failures. Perfect dose and focus cannot prevent them. A new constraint is added to the myriad challenges of engineering photoresist blends.

That sounds like a serious issue, which I have seen elsewhere regarding EUV. The more random errors appear, the worse yields will be.

Other very knowledgeable experts have different concerns some of which can be found on the Net, some expressed by a significant personage in the field who blogs on EUV and other semiconductor-related topics intermittently.

As a layman investor, my question is whether it makes sense to have an opinion here. My answer is yes, because the more the skeptics raise their concerns, the more I think the uncertainty is "in" the ASML stock price.

At least one key early EUV customer appears to be quite satisfied with its progress.

If EUV is not going to be practical, why is TSM reporting such progress?

From the prepared remarks in the Q1 conference call of then-co-CEO C.C. Wei, it appears to me that TSM is happy with EUV in its hands, noting the issues (emphasis added):

Now I'll talk about the N7+ [advanced node] and EUV... Our N7+ silicon result today are very encouraging. Not only we have demonstrated equivalent or better performance in yield on both 256-megabit SRAM and on product like test vehicle when compared to N7 baseline, we have also demonstrated a tighter distribution of electrical parameters in the areas, where EUV is supplied... At N5 [next-gen node], with more extensive use of EUV, we have obtained consistent double-digit yield on 256-megabit SRAM as well as our larger test chip. Our silicon data has proved or [sic] the benefits we expect from process simplification with EUV. Good progress continues to be made in the EUV infrastructure in the last few months. They include photoresist, mask defect in yield, pellicle defects in transmission. We are confident that EUV can meet our goal of 2019 volume production for N7+ and 2020 volume production for N5.

Much of investing comes down to trust. I have found TSM trustworthy, so when its CEO is confident of volume production of its enhanced 7 nm node next year, then its next-gen 5 nm node in two years, I'll tend to take their side of a bet.

It is in the Q&A that a crux of this matter comes out. In follow-up to a positive EUV response to a question on EUV, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Charlie Chan lays out the concern of many on the Street, saying:

... investors in general are a little bit nervous about this EUV progress because it's associated to so-called more slow progress, right? So that rumor is that the daily throughput is now around 1,000 wafers per day, right? So it's not that economical. And my worry is that whether they can affect your 7-nanometer-plus cost structure because you still need to use EUV, but the layer [level? - ed.] of the EUV usage could be fewer than your previous extensions.

We shall see if the nervous investors are right.

Another company to consider is...

Samsung appears to like EUV, too

ZDNet reported in late June that this heavyweight is happy with EUV:

Samsung unveils 7nm technology with EUV At the VLSI Symposia, Samsung gave the first detailed look at its 7nm platform, which is likely to be the first chipmaking process to use a new form of lithography that has been in the works for decades. ... Samsung emphasized that the 70 percent better pattern fidelity versus current 193nm ArF immersion scanner with multi-patterning provides a big advantage when ramping advanced logic to manufacturable yields. But perhaps most important, EUV should reduce overall cycle time and cut costs. By using EUV at 7nm, Samsung can fabricate contacts and some metal layers with a single step rather than using 193nm ArFi with multiple exposures. Samsung has previously said this will reduce mask steps by at least 25 percent and in this week's presentation, it said its 7nm technology with EUV will revive the "cost-effectiveness of cutting-edge technology."

So it's all good?

Maybe. The second paragraph above continues by mentioning the usual and important caveats:

But this cost advantage may hinge on a number of factors including the development of a better EUV pellicles to protect masks from contamination, the dose required to avoid random defects (the higher the dose, the longer the cycle time), and new inspection tools to find and repair tiny defects.

I hope this lays out some of the issues for ASML shares.

My general feeling is that where there is a need, there is a way for tech to come through with solutions for the problems delineated.

For example, I was a retail Internet user in or around 1991, when perhaps 1% of the population of the US had ever been online. Year after year, the cry went up that the Internet would break. For example, look at this from Robert Metcalfe, founder of 3Com and legendary tech inventor, 23 years ago:

"Almost all of the many predictions now being made about 1996 hinge on the Internet's continuing exponential growth. But I predict the Internet will soon go spectacularly supernova and in 1996 catastrophically collapse."

I read everything I could digest on the Internet back then. I was confident that it was not merely cool, but that it was going to change the world. Pretty much all my investments were either in pharmaceuticals or tech that decade. I had no doubt that all the doomsters would be proven wrong. Too much was at stake. It was a matter of scaling whatever the best minds of the day could come up with.

This is how I look at EUV now. I expect that just as in biotech, in the minds of the manufacturers, it's already the 2020s and EUV is the only practical technology to get to the 2 nm node and beyond (as TSM and much of the industry defines the roadmap; INTC is different right now). Thus I expect success here, and am willing to put up some money on that premise.

One must therefore ask:

What about alternatives to EUV?

Is EUV fated to dominate next-gen chip manufacture? Some potential alternatives

I don't know. It's risky stuff, and the commercial prize to beat it out at some time frame is gigantic.

A brief article from last year lists three alternatives:

IDEAL: directed self-assembly (DSA) lithography

IMAGINE: massively parallel electron beam lithography

INSPIRE: nanoimprint lithography.

Purely as an investor, I searched for an found this on nanoimprint from March in a technical article:

... Generally, though, NIL has been more successful in markets beyond semiconductors. ... EV Group’s Eibelhuber said. “We see NIL as an extension in the lithography toolbox for different patterning requirements. In other words, NIL addresses new markets rather than challenging optical lithography or EUV in the IC logic and memory markets.”

That does not look too scary for an ASML long.

Next, I found this from the same e-zine on DSA:

DSA Re-Enters Litho Picture ... DSA always has had potential, but it must overcome several challenges to gain a foothold in the market. ... As before, DSA holds a lot of promise. The question is whether it will live up to its potential and re-assemble itself into the landscape.

Reading the long article, I did not get the sense that this should scare me away from an ASML position.

Re the electron beam lithography alternative, I did not find a lot. There is this from a scientific abstract from last year, where the first sentence says:

Massively parallel electron beam direct write (MP-EBDW) lithography is a cost-effective patterning solution, complementary to optical lithography, for a variety of applications ranging from 200 to 14 nm.

If that's all, then it sounds as though it has a long way to go to catch up with EUV, where there is a roadmap for it to be the go-to tool by the 2024-5 period, at least for TSM and Samsung.

I'd like to know more about these and other competing approaches that could harm ASML's potential EUV success, but from what I can see and from ASML's market cap, I'm comfortable as an ASML long.

Now, for some thoughts about ASML as a growthstock.

Thinking about profit growth potential - general points

In Part 1, I interpreted ASML's forward-looking goals for 2020 to translate to an expectation for about $11 EPS and $13 B in net sales for that year. ASML was also forecasting 40 or more EUV scanners sold that year. It further projects "significant" growth after 2020.

In addition, right now it has a robust business selling current-generation, deep UV (or, DUV) litho tools, and those will be marketed for years to come. It also sells other products and services, mostly under its "holistic lithography" segment. ASML also has a growing service revenue stream from its existing installed base, which it plans to grow strongly as the 2020s progress.

Other considerations I think about that in general make me like this name include:

essentially all ASML's litho tools remain in use today, including those produced in the 1980s

the tools are modular and thus upgradeable, generating revenue from upgrades

average selling prices for these tools rises over time

ASML is going to a new, higher-revenue service model with EUV tools, perhaps as much as 5-6% of selling price per year

ASML says that they raise prices to value created, and in general split the benefit of their innovations equally with their customers; this strikes me as an unusually strong share of value created accruing to the manufacturer

the Nov. 2016 acquisition of HMI appears to have been accretive to EPS (note that ASML reports both in US GAAP and IFRS)

thus, I suspect that other additive or synergistic acquisitions probably can be done.

Information from ASML's last Investor Day, held October 31, 2016, shows the difficulty of making multi-year projections. For example, the CFO's Financial Model PowerPoint presents certain assumptions for sales in 2020 on Slide 11, i.e. 3-4 years forward. Slide 12 shows a range of demand for systems in that year ranging from 160 units on the low end to 275 on the high end. The value of projected sales ranged from 7.7 to 13.1 (billions of euros).

So I'd rather not predict EPS in the 2020s, because even if technical considerations go well for EUV systems as they move to high volume use, the extent of order flow back to ASML from its customers depends ultimately on how strong sales of all the products using advanced chips are. That is, if AAPL falters, ASML may falter worse.

Rather than guess at sales and EPS, for your review, here are two ways I'm thinking of ASML stock.

Twin qualitative and relative P/E-based ways of valuing ASML

I would propose that there is no reliable discounted cash flow valuation that makes sense for this stock. We can make all sorts of assumptions about its earnings and profit margins for the next few years, or more than just a few years. However, typical DCF methods require a terminal growth rate. Yet it eludes me as to how one can project whether ASML will still be a growth stock in 2028. I actually think it will be, but it is possible it will be very mature and fated to grow more slowly than the general economy from that point onward.

A) Qualitative thoughts on ASML

Qualitatively, I think of ASML as an important tip of the spear for the entire tech ecosystem. From ASML to TSM, and from TSM to AAPL, we have direct continuity. Without ASML allowing TSM to plan on using EUV heavily for its 3 nm node and then in a vital fashion for 2 nm and beyond, AAPL would have increasing difficult in planning its own iPhone roadmap, and so would Samsung for its flagship phones. This importance argues for a premium P/E for ASML.

Additionally, ASML plays well with others. It had a collaboration with HMI before purchasing it on accretive terms. It had a longstanding collaboration with Carl Zeiss before doing its equity investment in it to help secure the optical equipment that the next-gen, high-NA EUV tools require. It evaluated Cymer, then bought it out to control the key initiating steps in the EUV process. It has extensive insights into horizontal and downstream issues given its close collaborations with its customers. As Samsung, TSM, INTC, Global Foundries, etc. solve problems with the EUV systems, only ASML gets to see each company's solutions. So I think it has many growth opportunities from adjacencies.

My experience is that this sort of key position at a tip of the pyramid/point of the spear usually makes a stock a strong performer if tech is at least somewhat strong. There end up being too many ways beyond the obvious ones for growth opportunities to be realized down the road not to just own the name and hold on so long as the technology performs.

That's one perspective.

The other is more quantitative.

B) A simplified P/E method of thinking about ASML

Here, I look forward two years to the 2020 period to which ASML is quasi-guiding. I assume that it will hit its EPS goal of about $11 in 2020. Then I assume that on the one hand, cyclically high to very high profit margins in the US (where I live and invest) argue for a sub-normal P/E, but the current "lower for longer" interest rate scenario argues for an above-average P/E. I put those points together and simply project a P/E for the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2020 of 16X. One of the issues with P/E is to use historical EPS or forward EPS. I actually like the Value Line system of using two quarters backward-looking (known EPS) and two quarters forward (guessing). Using that technique for ASML yields precisely a 2-year period from now for those potential $11 EPS. Thus, imagine we are in July 2020 and projecting full-year EPS of $11 and also projecting the SPY at a full-year P/E of 16X.

What relative P/E would ASML deserve in July 2020 under those assumptions?

I would expect ASML to trade between a 25% and 50% premium to the market's P/E, for reasons stated above and in Part 1. That would be a P/E on 2020 EPS of 20-24X, or from $220-264. The midpoint of that is 22X, or $242.

With ASML at $199 at Thursday's close, that suggests a 10.3% CAGR for the stock for the two years to July 2020. Adding the dividend suggests 11% returns per year.

I favor the higher relative P/E's in my imagination, but it's better to be conservative.

Now, 11% per year is hardly an extraordinary expectation for a tech stock.

However, what I like about this analysis is that the next-gen, high-NA EUV systems will not have been used for production by then. This is still all prologue to the main event, utter domination of its key part of the lithography process to make chips.

Thus there will still be doubt about EUV in 2020, but if matters work out as I think TSM is saying, I go on to think that the 2020s could be boom times for ASML and its stock. (No guarantees!)

Now for some comments on risk.

Thoughts on risks in this situation

My main concern here relates to the examples of tech predictions gone sour, per the three examples above.

Re ASML, I wonder about the timing and extent of the final products powered by microprocessors. Maybe self-driving vehicles, 5G telephony, AI everywhere (et cetera) will be late to the party, or maybe there will not be much of a party at all.

That's my biggest concern.

Of course, there are other risks beyond market size risks and the technology implementation risks discussed above. Another risk is patent litigation from Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY). The first of many patents litigated ended last month in a win for ASML in conjunction with its co-defendant Carl Zeiss. So far, so good on that front, because it was not just a win for ASML and Zeiss, but:

According to the court, ASML and Zeiss have rightfully introduced two of their own older patents on which their products are based. For that reason, the court has annulled Nikon's patent and all claims."

Nikon plans to appeal. But it's not too impressive that the aggressor in a patent war had its patent revoked.

I offer no other comment or opinion on these matters beyond pointing them out and being comfortable as an ASML long.

A different sort of risk involves timing. Investing in tech equities that are even temporarily lagging a bull market in the Q's may be a bad idea. So, technically, ASML may be a dubious proposition.

ASML provides a recitation of many other risks in its 20-F filing with the SEC.

Beyond ASML, many wonder how the potential major success of its EUV systems might affect the stocks of Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX) and others. I think that EUV is an issue and could be negative for those shares, but I'd rather not opine here. I have done a fair amount of swing trading on AMAT since going long in Q4 last year, and currently maintain a small long position in it with a $47+ basis. I like AMAT's diversification, but given my thoughts on ASML and TSM, I no longer consider AMAT a core holding in the tech capital equipment space.

Summary - ASML as a stock for tech investors to consider

I've been a perma-bull on what we now call tech since the 1960s, when it was called the computer industry, and nothing has changed in that regard. Call tech what you will, basically it's now microprocessors (computing) merging with highly-advanced telecommunications. Being a bull on the future of technology is not, however, the same as being bullish about a tech stock or tech sector at any particular price. There is much in tech-dom right now that does not thrill me from a valuation standpoint, and my tech allocation is well down from the extreme levels it reached in late January (40% of equities were tech then), but the Q's (QQQ) act well and some stocks such as AAPL and TSM are at or below market valuations with projected faster secular growth.

For reasons given in this article and in Part 1, I think that ASML could be in the midst of a winnowing-in process that could make it an even more key company in the giant and growing microprocessor industry that is changing the world in so many ways.

Please note, I am new to the ASML story and hope that I have been able to hone in on some of the major issues for the stock despite being a layman. ASML appeals to me for its potential for superior long term capital gains, as part of a diversified portfolio. Risks are, however, significant, and even if the bull case on the stock proves out, optimal timing considerations are uncertain.

Also note, while this has been a 2-part series, there are more aspects to the ASML product lines and growth potential, and certain other matters, than either article has gone into. If interested in this company and owning its shares, please look at matters more comprehensively than these articles have had the opportunity to do while remaining at a certain length.

In the US, ASML trades as an ADR, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) as the sponsor.

Submitted Thursday night, ASML at $199.33 at the close, NASDAQ futures up 0.25% at 7400.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.