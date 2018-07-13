Paratek: Key FDA Dates Are Approaching

We take a look at this company's prospects and potential upcoming catalysts in the paragraphs below.

The stock also seems to have been forming a bottom in recent months, and the shares could well rally into the FDA decision date.

Today we revisit Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), a busted IPO that has a critical FDA decision on the horizon. What's next for this small antibiotic concern? We take a look in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Paratek Pharmaceuticals based in Boston and is a Tier 4 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. The stock has an approximate market cap of $325 million and sells right at $10.50 a share.

Pipeline

The company has two compounds in development. The first is wholly owned Omadacycline which was recently submitted for approval in the United States to treat both community-acquired bacterial pneumonia or CABP and Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections or ABSSSI. A market application for these indications should be filed for Europe before year-end. Omadacycline should be approved in late October for these indications in the United States based on trial results. The antibiotic is also in testing against urinary tract infections. A Phase 2 trial readout for that indication should be out in the second half of 2019.

The company bills this compound as the modern Tetracycline, and it will be available in both IV and oral versions.

A second compound known as sarecycline or by its brand name SEYSARA should be also approved by the FDA in October. Allergan (AGN) owns the marketing and distribution to this drug in this country while Paratek owns the non-U.S. rights. Approval will be a nice win, but Omadacycline is the key to Paratek's future.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Analyst activity around this name has been sparse. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their Buy rating and $50 price target last month. Prior to that H.C. Wainwright reissued their Buy rating and $55 price target on PRTK on March 2nd. Given the stock sells at approximately one fifth of these price targets points to some overly optimistic estimates in our opinion but is bullish directionally.

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $185 million in cash on the books. Soon thereafter it raised just over $150 million in additional funds via convertible senior subordinated notes. Management stated at the last conference call after Q1 earnings that this would be enough to sufficiently fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the first quarter of 2021

Verdict

The company has addressed its near- and medium-term funding needs. Paratek also looks poised to win two FDA approvals in October and is woefully under analyst price targets. The stock could very well run into FDA approval and sports an attractive risk/reward profile. Accumulation within a well-diversified biotech portfolio continues to appear more than warranted. Technically the stock seems to have put in a floor recently (see above) and is significantly below highs earlier this year.

Option Strategy

An alternative way to accumulate an initial stake or to increase exposure to PRTK is via a buy-write order. Using the December $12.50 call strikes, fashion a buy-write order with a net debit of $8.80 to $8.90 (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its roughly five-month hold period.

