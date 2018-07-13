Canadian Cannabis Outlook: Winners And Losers In British Columbia

British Columbia, Canada's third-largest province by population, has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with 31 licensed cannabis producers from across Canada.

Recreational cannabis sales in Canada will begin October 17, 2018, and provinces are gearing up for that date. Recreational cannabis sales in British Columbia will be similar to how liquor is sold: Government control of wholesale with both public and private stores at retail. The government will be the wholesale supplier through the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB). Retail outlets will be both public and private, and British Columbia is currently taking applications for cannabis retail store licenses. More details on this program can be found in BC's Private Retail Licensing Guide.

Because the government oversees wholesale cannabis sales, licensed producers will need agreements with the BCLDB to have their products available in stores in British Columbia. So, from the perspective of cannabis producers, these MOUs are important because they determine whether a company's products will be available at launch in a province and provide evidence of how well cannabis companies are executing, locally and nationally.

Expected Market Size

A reasonable estimate of the size of the British Columbian market might be based on Stats Canada's $5.7 billion estimate of Canadian cannabis spending in 2017. At an average price of $7.50/gram, this implies sales of 760,000 kg in 2017. Based on a population of ~35 million, this implies sales of 22 grams/resident. Based on the most recent estimates of BC's population (4,849,442 on January 1, 2018), this would extrapolate to ~105,000 kg/year of cannabis use in British Columbia.

This estimate is an imperfect estimate of the legal recreational market size though, for several reasons:

These sales include both medical and non-medical cannabis use. Medical cannabis use is unlikely to move to recreational channels unless the price is the same. Thus, this estimate is likely to be higher than recreational cannabis sales. Illegal recreational cannabis will not disappear and will continue to command a sizable portion of the market. Thus, this estimate is likely to be higher than recreational cannabis sales. Recreational cannabis use is likely to increase when cannabis is legalized, due to reduced social stigma, increased availability, and new users who wouldn't use when it was illegal.

The third factor pushes against the first two factors, tending to increase the size of the potential market. How these three factors balance is not clear, but the 105,000 kg/year figure does provide a ballpark estimate for a mature market size in British Columbia, albeit very imperfect.

British Columbia MOU Quantities

Data from each of these deals remains spotty. Many of the companies that have signed MOUs have not yet issued press releases about their agreements with the BCLDB. It also appears that most BCLDB deals did not include quantities in their agreements - most of the available company press releases do not include specific quantities of cannabis they have agreed to provide to British Columbia.

However, a few companies have issued press releases that specifically describe quantities:

Canopy Growth (CGC) "entered into a supply MOU with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to make available 5,719 kg of high-quality cannabis products in the first 12-months following October 17, 2018." (Press Release)

(CGC) "entered into a supply MOU with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to make available of high-quality cannabis products in the first 12-months following October 17, 2018." (Press Release) Aphria (TSE:APH; OTCQB:APHQF): "Under the terms of the MOU, Aphria will supply more than 5,000 kg of high-quality cannabis in the first year of the agreement, which will be made available for sale online and at licensed retailers across the province." (Press Release)

(TSE:APH; OTCQB:APHQF): "Under the terms of the MOU, Aphria will supply of high-quality cannabis in the first year of the agreement, which will be made available for sale online and at licensed retailers across the province." (Press Release) Maricann Group (CSE:MARI; OTCQB:MRRCF): "The Company agrees to allocate a minimum of 3,621,900 grams per year to the BCLDB." (Press Release)

(CSE:MARI; OTCQB:MRRCF): "The Company agrees to allocate a minimum of to the BCLDB." (Press Release) Supreme Cannabis (CSE:FIRE; OTCPK:SPRWF): "Supreme Cannabis to supply the province of British Columbia with 553 kg of cannabis for the recreational market." (Press Release)

Winners And Losers

The biggest winner of the announced quantities to date, relative to market size, is Maricann Group. Maricann's market cap is less than 3% that of Canopy Growth (according to Yahoo Finance, and not accounting for dilution), but was granted an MOU for 63% as much quantity as Canopy Growth, and nearly 7x the quantity of the larger Supreme Cannabis Company. Despite this victory, I am still hesitant to invest in Maricann, given their previous issues, which were well-covered on this site by Cornerstone Investments back in April.

While Maricann is the biggest winner so far, none of the companies, Canopy Growth, Aphria, or Supreme Cannabis, did poorly in British Columbia. Each of these companies received sizable orders from British Columbia, approximately in line with their overall market caps.

Notably, Canopy Growth has been a part of every province and territory that has announced orders, including seven provinces and also the Yukon territory. Canopy Growth commands the highest market cap in the Canadian cannabis industry and its execution in obtaining provincial orders shows this valuation may be warranted. It is the only company with deals in all eight of those provinces/territories, and its combined supply commitments of 67,000 kg/year are the highest among Canadian cannabis producers.

Meanwhile, the biggest losers in British Columbia are the largest cannabis companies that were unable to get the MOU from the BCLDB. Those companies include:

Of these companies, Emerald Health is perhaps the most notable absence from the list. The Green Organic Dutchman is based in Ontario while Organigram is based in Moncton, New Brunswick. In both cases, investors would prefer that these companies received MOUs from British Columbia, but BC is also far from either of their home base. However, Emerald Health Therapeutics is based in British Columbia. Missing out on retail deals in your home province, while other companies receive massive deals in their home province, may serve as a warning to investors about management's ability to execute.

Conclusion

British Columbia's MOUs are another data point which investors can use to analyze how well Canadian cannabis producers are executing. In an emerging market like recreational cannabis, these data points serve an important function in informing investors about how well management may be able to grow their company's market shares in a rapidly-changing and expanding market.

CGC data by YCharts

In my view, Canopy Growth is the best-executing Canadian cannabis company at this point. Their supply commitments are unmatched by any of the other Canadian cannabis producers, both in geographic spread (seven provinces and one territory) and in quantity of supply commitments (over 67,000 kg/year).

Despite that, Canopy Growth is still a very risky investment, as are all Canadian cannabis stocks. Canopy Growth boasts a market cap of approximately $5.9 billion, while in the most recent quarter, they posted revenue of only C$78 million and posted a loss of C$54 million. It should come as little surprise that shares trade at a large beta - listed at 3.61 on Yahoo Finance.

