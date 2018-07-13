Surviving The Bear Market

It has been six months since it "officially" began. In early January 2018, the bond king himself Bill Gross declared that the bear market in Treasury bonds was underway. Of course, Mr. Gross has not alone in his bearish view on bonds over the years, as a number of fairly notable investors have been bearish on the Treasury market going back over a decade or more. And many are still talking openly today about the bond bear market that is so obviously underway. So how have bond investors been faring the bond market maelstrom that began back at the start of 2018?

Maelstrom? What maelstrom. Perhaps it is through extraordinary resilience or rugged toughness. But somehow, someway, high quality bond investors have managed to find a way to survive the bear market that has afflicted their asset class. How? Because despite all of the talk about the bear market in bonds, it has never actually taken place. Consider the following chart of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), which is invested in longer duration bonds that should feel the greatest amount of pain under any bond bear market scenario.

A kinder, gentler bear. On the day that Mr. Gross made his bold assertion about the start of a new bond bear market back on January 9, TLT closed at a dividend adjusted $122.35 per share. More than six months later on Wednesday, July 11, the same day that the Bureau of Labor Statistics released their latest report on the consumer price inflation that is supposedly raging through our U.S. economy, TLT closed at a dividend adjusted $122.42. Now I know that bear markets can be loosely defined, but a +0.06% total return over a six month time period is not what I typically think of when it comes to bear markets. Certainly, it's not a return that's anything to write home about, but it's not like the S&P 500 Index has been knocking it out of the park over this same time period either.

What about the longer term? But what about the longer term. Sure long-term Treasuries are flat since Mr. Gross's declaration, but I do see pullbacks of as much as -7% in 2018 on that chart above. Maybe the picture looks worse when we draw back further in time? Um, no. Let's pullback from the trees and look at the entire forest dating back to the start of the financial crisis in July 2007. Better yet, let's go all the way back to when the tech bubble burst in 2000 during the days before TLT even came into existence in 2002. Pulling out our green crayon, we see that the bull market is bonds and Treasuries is very much intact.

Surf and turf. For those that are ready to counter pounce on bonds with the wonder that stocks have been over the same time period, I offer the following. Treasury bonds as measured by the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury have generated an annualized total return of +6.39% with a standard deviation of 10.72% (Sharpe Ratio of 0.50, Sortino Ratio of 0.82 (higher is better on both)) on the over this time period versus stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index at a lower annualized total return of +5.28% with a higher standard deviation of 14.33% (Sharpe Ratio of 0.33, Sortino Ratio of 0.46). What about the beloved growth stocks that are so blazing hot today and are destined to change the world forever in the future? As measured by the Vanguard US Growth, an annualized return of +1.80% with a standard deviation of 18.00% (Sharpe Ratio of 0.11, Sortino Ratio of 0.15). And this includes all of the awesomeness from the stocks the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) we have witnessed in recent years.

Moreover, long-term U.S. Treasury bonds have delivered these superior risk-adjusted returns without two -50% plus drawdowns along the way over the past nearly two decades.

"Can't we have both?"

Monica, Trading Places, 1983

I prefer to have lobster AND cracked crab myself. None of this is to say that investors should pick bonds over stocks. Both have their merits in the context of a broad asset allocation strategy. In fact, investors should consider lobster, cracked crab, fillet, chicken, corn on the cob, potato salad, and the whole arsenal of goodies when putting together a great long-term investment portfolio meal.

This leads to the first key point. Beware the pontifications of experts in the financial media that casually mention the bear market in bonds. For saying a bear market is underway in bonds because 10 Year Treasury yields have barely edged across the high end of a 37 year and counting trading channel is about as accurate as saying that a bear market in stocks is underway because the S&P 500 Index is still trading below its late January 2018 highs more than five months later. Put simply, both conclusions are completely unfounded. Could both eventually unfold into bear markets? Sure, but we are far from this point just yet.

Forward. All of this is great. The bull market in bonds is still intact. Same with the U.S. stock market since the calming of the financial crisis nearly a decade ago now. But as we all well know, past performance is no indication of future return. So what should we reasonably expect from these two major asset classes going forward? Let's run down some of the key indicators to try and find out.

1. Inflation

It has been a surprisingly resilient narrative throughout the post crisis period. Easy central bank money is going to lead to too much money chasing too few goods. This will cause U.S. economic growth to start raging and the U.S. Federal Reserve will be forced to pump on the monetary policy brakes. As the story goes, investors will need to flock to the safe haven of stocks (?) to protect the real value of their portfolio, as companies will have sufficient pricing power to continue to grow earnings above the rate of inflation, while fixed interest rate Treasury bonds will get clobbered. I don't remember this playing out this way during the period from 1968 to 1982, but let's work with it for a moment.

Here's the problem in 2018. It's been nearly ten years now, and inflation just ain't happening in any meaningful way. Yesterday's CPI report was just the latest confirmation that inflationary pressures remain fairly subdued.

But couldn't inflation eventually ignite? Sure. Prices, after all, have been rising back to 2016 levels since the start of the year (and we all remember the trying inflationary times of 2016, right?), and forces such as the budding trade war could bring with it some cost push pricing pressures. But here's the thing. Central banks are no longer accommodating. More specifically, the Fed is tightening policy fairly aggressively at this point, (important point to save everyone time in the comment section: which directly impacts the short end of the Treasury curve, but not the long end of the Treasury curve or stocks for that matter nearly as directly, as a variety of other factors are at work in these market segments at any given point in time). And this comes at a time when current inflation is still subdued, the notions of sustained economic growth much less an economy overheating remain an idea instead of a reality, and commodities prices remain mired in the depths what a real devastating bear market truly looks like. As the chart below shows, the near -70% decline in commodities prices to date since the pre-crisis peak more than a decade ago in 2008 makes the Japanese investor that put their money to work in stocks on the last trading day of the 1980s feel giddy by comparison.

Putting this all together, the current inflation story favors Treasuries over stocks going forward.

2. Economic Outlook

Then there's the economic outlook. Sure, corporate earnings are set to rage higher in 2018 thanks to the tax cut package passed at the end of last year. And the latest projections for 2018 Q2 GDP growth are coming in well above 4%. But I also feel full of energy after downing a bunch of pixie sticks. The bigger question is whether this growth will prove sustainable. And according to the latest Wall Street Journal Economic Forecasting Survey, it looks like we're set to head back to where we were before the tax cuts once the sugar high wears off, as forecasts have growth falling back below 3% toward the 2% range.

Making astrology look respectable. Of course, economists are notorious for deeply flawed economic forecasts. And it is possible that the U.S. economy could sustained +4% economic growth despite these forecasts. Of course, it is just as possible that economic growth come 2019 could end up coming in well below 2% or even end up being negative (gasp).

Cascading toward inversion. One such indicator is increasingly signaling trouble ahead for the U.S. economy. In arguably one of the most tired narratives of 2018 so far, the Treasury yield curve continues to plunge toward inversion. Some such as Morgan Stanley have proclaimed that the yield curve could be inverted by mid-2019. But if the current pace of flattening continues, the yield curve is on pace to be inverted in mid-2018 and as soon as late August. And with the 7/10 spread falling to 2 basis points on Wednesday, we could see selected segments of the curve inverted any day now.

Understanding the implications of an inverted yield curve. Another important point. Just because the yield curve inverts doesn't mean the stock market immediately falls into a bear market and the economy into recession. The last time the yield curve inverted in July 2006, it took 15 months before the bull market finally peaked and 17 months before the U.S. economy fell into recession. But it should also be emphasized that while the last 13 inverted yield curves dating back over a century have been followed by recessions in all but one instance, bear markets in stocks have also often started before the yield curve inverts. As one of several past examples, the yield curve inverted in March 1973 roughly two months after the bear market had gotten underway in January 1973. And if one were to declare that the tech bubble peak occurred in March 2000 instead of August 2000, then the yield curve inverting in April 2000 came one month after the bear market had gotten underway. Putting this into the context of today, if the S&P 500 Index is unable to break out above late January 2018 highs, we could see an inverted yield curve taking place as little as six to seven months after historians will someday declare the bear market got underway in the current cycle.

Overall, the current economic outlook coupled with trends in monetary policy and inflation as well as indicators such as the historically low unemployment rate and the flattening yield curve all favor Treasuries over stocks going forward.

3. Intangibles

Then there are the intangibles such as relative valuation. Consider stocks that continue to trade at premium valuations as high as 24 times trailing GAAP earnings despite strongly accelerating earnings growth. With the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield currently at 2.83%, this implies stock investors are receiving an earnings yield premium for owning stocks of less than 1.30% today, which is less than half of the historical average of 2.80% throughout stock market history dating back to the 1870s. And for those that wish to dismiss the past under the belief that the stock market is different today, this reading is even more so less than half of the 2.86% average premium dating back to the start of the current economic expansion in 2009.

In short, stocks are now expensive relative to Treasuries despite low absolute yields. Point Treasuries.

Relative valuations. Another intangible to consider is the relative price of these assets versus alternatives across the rest of the world. For example, U.S. stocks and their cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio north of 30 and P/E ratio north of 24 rank them among the most expensive equities in the world. By comparison, one can buy stocks in the United Kingdom for a CAPE and P/E ratio in the far more reasonable but still a bit pricey in its own right 16 to 17 times range. But when it comes to U.S. Treasuries, they are currently trading at their largest discounts to their global development market sovereign peers in recent history.

For example, 10-Year U.S. Treasury investors today can receive 1.57 additional percentage points in yield over equivalently dated U.K. gilts.

The same is true relative to Japanese government bonds.

And it is also true relative to German bunds.

So while U.S. stocks are now historically expensive relative to their global counterparts, U.S. Treasuries are historically inexpensive. Point Treasuries.

Currency effects. What was once a tailwind for U.S. stocks and a headwind for U.S. Treasuries has recently turned. The U.S. dollar has once again found its verve and has been strengthening relative to global currencies since the beginning of April. The fact that it bounced where it did was no accident, as the 88 to 89 range on the U.S. dollar index has been a key level of support and resistance dating back over the past three decades. And one has no shortage of reasons why the U.S. dollar may reasonable be expected to continue strengthening relative to global currencies going forward including relative tighter monetary policy, relatively higher interest rates, a relatively stronger and more stable economy, and its ongoing status as a safe haven relative to the rest of an increasingly unsteady rest of the world. Moreover, the U.S. dollar arguably has as much as another +10% of strengthening further to run from a technical perspective if the current trend persists.

Overall, a stronger dollar is challenging for the various multinational companies that make up the S&P 500 Index, as the revenues and profits that they generate overseas are worth less when reported on a U.S. dollar basis. And with corporate earnings expectations already sky high at a time when valuations are already as rich as they have ever been, this is not a helpful development in supporting further upside. Conversely, a stronger dollar is supportive of U.S. Treasuries, as the yield premium that foreign investors can earn on U.S. Treasuries is being increasingly complemented by the strengthening of the dollar currency that will eventually be used to convert their income stream back into their local currency, providing an added source of demand for the bond market.

So while the recently strengthening dollar is adding a headwind for U.S. stocks, they are providing a tailwind for U.S. Treasuries. Point Treasuries.

Stay bullish on Treasury bonds. Despite all of the free talk and offhand remarks in the financial media about the bear market in bonds, it doesn't actually exist (could you imagine the same bearish dialog taking place around U.S. stocks? I can feel the scoffs and looks of derision burning through my television screen and across the radio airwaves!). The bull market in both stocks and bonds remains very much intact today. And the bigger question going forward is which asset class will be the best destination to preserve and grow capital going forward.

Investors should focus on both, but stay selective. While so much of investor enthusiasm remains concentrated on the U.S. stock market, it remains challenged in a number of fundamental ways and the economic and market forces that lie ahead are largely tilted against it. Thus, investors with a longer term view are best served to focus on defensive allocations going forward with an emphasis on value over growth, as the former is now trading at a historical discount to the seemingly impenetrable latter. Conversely, the scorn for the U.S. Treasury market continues to present investors with opportunity, as many of the fundamental economic and market forces are increasingly aligning in favor of Treasuries over stocks.

Maintaining the long-term view. These forces may not play out in the coming days or weeks. Instead, they may take time that could include stocks breaking out to new all-time highs, the S&P 500 Index crossing the 3000 mark and 10-Year U.S. Treasury yields climbing back above 3% between now and the end of the summer. But for most investors, their investment time horizons are not measured in days or weeks but instead in years if not decades. And just as the NASDAQ crossing above 5000 was no solace to stock investors when this same index eventually crossed below 2000 a few years later back at the turn of the millennium, what plays out over time is just as much if not more so important as what takes place over the coming days and weeks in the current economic and market cycle.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.