Netflix Earnings Preview: Greater Probability Move Is To The Upside

Online media giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to release its second quarter earnings results on Monday at 12:05 PM EST. The stock has been on a tremendous run over the last year, and investors seem to be wondering how long it can keep going.

Looking at the company’s fundamentals, it has been an incredible story. Earnings per share have grown at an average rate of 61% over the last three years with sales growing by 30% per year over that same period. In the first quarter earnings report, earnings grew by 60%, and sales grew by 40%.

The stock gets a 97 rating in Investor’s Business Daily’s EPS rating system, meaning it has grown earnings better than 97% of publicly traded companies over the last few years. The company gets an A in IBD’s SMR rating system that measures sales growth, profit margins, and return on equity. Netflix shows an ROE of 17.9% and a profit margin of 4.2%. Those are a little lower than I would have expected.

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.79 per share for the second quarter. The EPS estimate has come down over the last 30 days, but only a penny from $0.80. The consensus revenue estimate is $3.94 billion for the quarter.

Given how strong the fundamentals are and the fact that the stock has gained over 170% over the last year, I expected the sentiment toward Netflix to be extremely bullish. It isn’t as bullish as I expected it to be. The short interest ratio is 3.07 currently, and I would consider that a neutral reading. There are 24 analysts that rate the stock as a “buy”, while 14 have it rated as a “hold”, and two have it rated as a “sell”. The stock was downgraded by UBS to a “hold” on Thursday, and that led to some selling, while the indices were experiencing solid gains.

Looking at the option, open interest for the July 20 and July 27 expirations, there are 19,780 puts open currently and 39,613 calls open. That gives us an open interest put/call ratio of 0.5 heading into the earnings report. That is the most bullish of the sentiment readings - including the short interest ratio and the analysts’ ratings.

As far as the technical picture is concerned, like I said before, the stock has gained over 170% in the last year. As a result of the incredible price performance, the daily, weekly, and monthly oscillators are all in overbought territory. In fact, the 10-month RSI has been in overbought territory for a year now, while the monthly stochastic readings have been in overbought territory since early 2017.

We see on the weekly chart that the oscillators haven’t even dropped below the midway point since the third quarter of 2016. That just shows how strong the move has been for the stock. It hasn’t given investors many pullbacks to try and get in at a better price. If you are like me and prefer to buy a stock when it reverts to the mean, you didn’t really get that chance with Netflix.

One thing that investors are always watching with Netflix and its earnings reports is the number of new subscribers. That has been a key number in the past, and it will be again this quarter. According to FactSet, analysts expect a net subscriber gain of 6.2 million for the quarter. That is similar to the estimates for subscriber gains in the first quarter.

Looking at the company’s history of earnings reports, it has matched estimates in three of the last four quarters, and it missed in one quarter. The stock has reacted positively the day after earnings three out of the last four times - the missed estimate being the exception. But even when the company missed it in October of ’17, the stock only dropped 1.6% the next day. The stock jumped 13.5% last July after matching analysts’ estimates, and it jumped 10% in January and 9.2% in April after matching the EPS estimate.

Given all of this information on Netflix, I would say there is a greater probability of an upside move after earnings than a downside move. I am basing that on the stock’s history of rallying after matching estimates, the neutral sentiment, the strong fundamentals, and the tremendous price momentum. While I would love to see a slight dip to move the oscillators out of overbought territory, I don’t think it will be this earnings report that does that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.