MannKind Negotiates Debt With Deerfield - Issues Shares In Process

MannKind (MNKD) announced today via an 8-K SEC filing that the company has negotiated the terms of Deerfield debt again and as a result has issued 7,367,839 shares to handle some of the payment that was due on July 18th of this year. The company had $10,000,000 due and erased $7,000,000 of that obligation with this transaction. The other $3,000,000 has been deferred to August 31st of 2018. That amount can be paid with shares (at the option of Deerfield) at a price of $1.80 per share. The deal sets prices for conversion at $1.80 per share and MannKind has set aside 5,750,000 shares for debt conversion purposes. The repayment schedule, if shares are used, dictates that some longer-term debt be handled in conjunction with the near-term debt in an alternating fashion.

The good news is that the pending July 18 payment is now mostly addressed. The bad news is that $7,000,000 of the $10,000,000 dues were handled with shares at a price of just $1.71, and the future use of shares was reduced from a target price of $2.01 to just $1.80. Other bad news is that this negotiation telegraphs pricing of shares and impacts the ability of the company to raise additional capital at prices that are higher. Further compounding the issue is that this pricing makes the ability to see warrants on 14 million shares at $2.38 now a target that is much further away. Those warrants, if exercised, could bring in about $30,000,000 of much needed cash. The warrants go live in mid October of 2018 and expire in mid April 2019.

If investors apply a bit of logic here, you will see the following:

Anytime the price moves above $1.80, Deerfield can exercise its option, convert debt to shares and sell them on the market, thus having the effect of depressing share price.

Deerfield could also short the stock at any price above $1.80 and cover with shares that it can acquire through this deal. The short play puts selling pressure on the equity.

The cash situation is still not resolved, and the company needs more capital to be able to close out 2018.

The warrants only have a six-month window beginning in October. At this stage the equity needs to rise by about 33% to get these into the money, whilst pressures of new foundation prices will likely be well below.

The company hosted an investor conference over a week ago, and as yet has not put an offering on the table.

When we look at the cash commitments and debt picture, we can see that there is now about $8.5 million pending in 2018, with the bulk of that being required payments for insulin from the legacy deal between MannKind and Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH). The commitments for 2019 are just over $36 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

With the debt picture now covered, it is prudent to look at the cash picture. This is particularly true when one considers the possibility of an equity offering that would further dilute shareholders. By a covenant in the Deerfield agreement, the company must have $20 million in cash on hand at the end of any quarter. The company was in compliance with that covenant at the end of Q2, but at this time, it appears that it will not be able to comply with the covenant in Q3. My tracking of cash shows that MannKind had approximately $31 million in cash for the week ending July 6th.

The front and center observation when one assesses cash is that the company needs an infusion prior to the end of Q3. The chart below outlines that estimated cash at the end of Q3 will be about $11.2 million. This chart below does not consider that the company may have used its ATM facility to raise cash. MannKind is not required to disclose the ATM use until the quarterly call.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The reality is this. MannKind needs at least $9 million in cash to cover the covenant at the end of Q3. It also needs more money to get itself to the end of 2018. Without an infusion MannKind will be out of cash by December of this year. Simply stated, the odds of an equity offering in the near term are very high. In addition, the odds are that the infusion must be about $30 million simply to get to the end of the year.

Summary

MannKind is in a position where it needs to use equity to finance its cash obligations. Just after the reverse split, the outstanding share count was 95 million. A bit over a year later the outstanding shares are now approaching 150 million and the fully diluted count is much higher with warrants. The financial moves of MannKind allow savvy investors to play a trading range because of implied caps on price. The constraints on the equity rising are the lack of compelling Afrezza sales, the lack of needed cash, the warrants, and the knowledge that equity offerings are likely to happen at a discount. If you like MannKind's stock, there is not necessarily any hurry to get in. If you trade MannKind, you have a decent trading range to work with and predictable timing of equity offerings and cash commitments. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.