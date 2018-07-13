Delta Air Lines Set To Takeoff

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) are down about 9% and the shares now represent good value in my view. I’ll be buying and I recommend that investors do the same. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by modeling what I consider to be a reasonable price forecast based on dividends. I’ll also look at the stock itself, using painful Christmas memories to help outline what is meant by expectations investing. I’ll make an appeal to authority, and I’ll conclude with a way that investors might reduce the risk of simply buying the shares.

I’ll start my argument with a suggestion that there are many economic tailwinds (forgive the pun) that suggest the company will continue to grow nicely in the coming years. These are:

The fact that the company’s domestic network is unrivaled. It serves the most desirable and profitable markets in the United States. It is number one or number two in 55 of the top 100 American cities. The company is taking 100 Airbus A321 aircraft between 2020 and 2023. These large, narrow body aircraft improve fuel efficiency by 40% relative to existing McDonnell Douglas “MD88” aircraft. The company is partnered with some of the best international carriers in the world. As per the graphic below, this gives the brand greater relevance and Delta’s customers more choice

Source: Company presentation

4. The company is now offering improved international services using a smaller fleet. For example, in 2012, the company used 36 aircraft to serve 10 Asian destinations out of Narita, Japan. Through their partnership with Korean Air, they now reach 80 destinations beyond Seoul using only 32 aircraft.

5. Proving that elephants can tap dance, this company that serves 200 million customers has the best operational record in the United States along a host of metrics, as per the graphic below

Source: Company presentation

Financial Snapshot

A cursory view of the financial history here indicates that Delta Air Lines has had a relatively volatile past. Although revenue has grown nicely every year, net income has shown far more turbulence (forgive the pun). The same can be said with free cash per share, and net income per share. This is obviously a function of the various variables the company needs to contend with, most of which are out of its control.

I am relatively forgiving of those variables that are beyond the power of management to influence. Beyond a prudent hedging strategy, I don’t hold management accountable for fuel costs, or the impact of a slowing economy. I do hold management accountable for those things that are within their control, and on that score, management of this company has been top notch in my view. It’s clear to me that Delta’s management team seems to be very owner focused, in that they’ve returned just over $11.1 billion to shareholders since 2013 (~$8.7 billion of this came from stock buybacks, the balance from ever growing dividend payments). In addition, the company announced just this morning that they will be raising the dividend 14.8% from $.30 to $.35 per quarter.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, I’ve lumped debt, capital leases and pensions together, and these have come down gradually since 2013. I would note that fully 25.5% of long term debt is due this year. I’m not that concerned about the debt level here, though, given that the interest expense has declined at a CAGR of about 6.7% (from $481 million in 2015 to $396 million in 2017). Thus, debt is getting less expensive in the main.

The following graphic from the company’s June investor presentations offers some of the additional financial highlights

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q

Modeling the Future Based On Dividends

The financial history has been interesting, particularly management’s treatment of shareholders, but obviously investors are more concerned with the financial future than the past. It’s with that in mind that I must spend some time trying to forecast what a reasonable future price might be. When I undertake the task of making a forecast, I try to hold all variables but the most relevant one constant. Having multiple variables moving simply increases complexity and doesn’t do much for the forecast in my view. In my view, the dividend is the single biggest “driver” of returns, and I’ll move it while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant. Over the past five years, the combination of aggressive share buybacks and dividend increases has resulted in dividends per share rising at a CAGR of 52% (!). I won’t assume that that rate will continue, so I’m going to forecast a 15% CAGR for the dividend over the next four years. When I grow the dividend in this way in my forecast, and hold the yield constant, I estimate a CAGR for the shares of about 18%.

Source: Author forecast

The Stock

In my view, it’s possible for an excellent business to be a terrible investment if you pay the wrong price for it. At the same time, it’s possible for a mediocre business to be a good investment if the price is right. Ideally, you’ll find an excellent dividend grower like this one that is trading at an inexpensive price. The only way for a stock to be “inexpensive” is for there to be a disconnect between market expectations and reality. If you want to “buy low”, you must do so at a time when most other people eschew the name. You only get to buy low when other people’s expectations about the future are pessimistic.

Expectations Investing and Christmas Morning

I’ve been asked to clarify why I think any disconnect between the market’s expectations and subsequent events is so important. I’ll frame the discussion using my Christmas morning experiences. There were many Christmas rituals, including the yearly itchy sweater from my grandmother. Every year a sweater encased in various scraps of wrapping paper would show up under the tree, and every year I knew that I was going to get a terrible sweater that I would be obliged to wear for the day. Christmas was in most ways wonderful, so I considered this to be a small price to pay. I always knew that I wasn’t going to get anything particularly interesting (to my child self) from her. I generally had low expectations where her presents were concerned. One year, though, she tucked money into the sweater. I think this was her way of saying “we’re from two different worlds, kid, and I have no idea what weird things you’re into, but this will help you achieve those freaky objectives.” Suddenly this “lame” present became surprisingly good. The value of this horrendous thing suddenly, and unexpectedly, skyrocketed.

I contrast this memory with one a few years later when I saw a huge box nicely wrapped under the tree with my name on it. My expectations grew daily. These expectations started out small and cautious and grew over time. Could it be a bunch of 1:32 scale models? Could it be a BMX bike? A remote control airplane? Hockey gear? I knew that shaking the box offered no information because my parents had a habit of putting a note in the box that simply told you where to go in the house to find real the present. I was (as usual) the first to the tree on Christmas morning, but that didn’t matter. My parents had imposed a sadistic ritual of insisting that present opening should be done in an orderly fashion (!?!). One person would open a present at a time, and everyone else had to watch their reaction, offer comments, and so on. We usually went by seniority, so I had to wait for my older brother and my older sister. I remember that waiting for them was torture, and it was made worse by my sister, who knew how impatient I was, deliberately slowed her own opening. When it was my turn to open a present, I leapt at my large box and thrashed at the paper like a dog digging a bone.

It was a housecoat.

It was a velour housecoat.

These two stories help me frame expectations investing. It’s like my past selves were a crowd that had built up an understanding of the world that went something like “Grandma’s present is going to be lame” and “big box = good!” As these examples demonstrate, though, expectations are dashed, and we can profit from that disconnect. In my view, it’s better when you buy the stock equivalent of my grandmother’s present because you’ll never be disappointed by it, and may sometimes (often) be pleasantly surprised. This is better than buying the stock equivalent of the ridiculous housecoat (that is still in my possession, by the way, and I have nicknamed it “Netflix.”)

With painful memories of luxuriant robes still floating around in my head, I’ll get back to the specifics of Delta Air Lines and market expectations. In order to work out what the market thinks about Delta, I employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” The method basically involves isolating “g” in a standard finance formula that uses current stock price. At the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a perpetual growth rate of about 1.3% for this company, which I consider to be an excessively pessimistic forecast. In other words, Delta Air Lines is a “grandma’s sweater” of stocks at the moment.

For those who prefer a more standard approach to understanding valuations, I offer the following graph.

Source: Gurufocus

At 12.3 times, it’s obvious that the company is inexpensive on a price to free cash basis, both relative to the overall market and to the company’s own recent history. Paying less for a dollar of future earnings is, by definition, a less risky prospect than paying a premium for those future dollars.

Appeal to Authority

I was the kind of kid who preferred copying the work of others, rather than doing my own homework. Not much is changed, as I frequently finding myself copying the work of great investors. At the very least, being on the same side of a trade as these people adds to my level of confidence about a name. It’s with that in mind that I’d point out that over the past six months, such investment luminaries as Warren Buffett, NWQ Managers, and Robert Olstein purchased shares. Buffett, for instance, owns just under 53.6 million shares of the company. In addition, Director George Mattison purchased 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines for about $763,000. In my view, when the people who know the company arguably better than other investors put capital to work, we should at least take note.

Options to Reduce Risk

As is frequently the case, options can be used to help the small investor reduce risk. For those who like the shares, but may not like the current share price, selling put options is a perfectly valid strategy. In fact, I’ve taken advantage of their risk reducing properties by selling the December 49 puts for $2.70 myself. Since I expect the shares to rally from here, I don’t suppose that I’ll enjoy any of that upside. That said, pocketing the premium is a nice consolation. If, on the other hand, the shares falter from here, I’ll be obligated to buy them at a net price about $46.30 ($49-$2.7), or about 8.5% below the current price. In my view, the strategy of selling puts reduces my risk (and reward). If the shares rally, I’ll not enjoy any of that gain, and will only pocket a maximum of $2.70. If the shares languish, I’ll be obliged to buy, but at a significantly lower price. Buying at a lower price by definition reduces risk. In addition to these puts, I’ll be buying the shares over the next few days.

Conclusion

In my view, there are a host of reasons to invest in Delta Air Lines at these levels. The company has grown dividends per share and has reduced shares outstanding very aggressively over the past five years. In spite of this, the shares are trading at a significant discount to the overall market and to their own history. In my view, the market’s expectations are way too pessimistic at this point. Such luminaries as NWQ and Buffett are buying. Finally, there is a way for investors to benefit from upside by selling puts on the stock. I think the stock and the business are misaligned for the moment, and investors would be wise to buy before the shares take off (final apologies for final pun).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold the puts I reference in the article this morning. I'll be buying some shares over the next couple of days or early next week.