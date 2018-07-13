Yaskawa Electric's Earnings Report Underlines The Uncertainties In Automation

Down another 10% over the past month, Yaskawa shares still aren't cheap enough to make for an easy buy-and-hold call as end-market trends weaken.

Order growth continues to slow, though, and management pointed to weakness in smartphone capex spending, as well as emerging weakness in semiconductors and China automation.

Investors looking to get a clear sense of the near-term direction of key automation segments like servomotors, drives, and robotics will need to wait a little longer, as Yaskawa Electric’s (OTCPK:YASKY) (6506.T) fiscal first quarter earnings report confirmed some worrying trends but also showed some better than expected strength in other areas.

Although Yaskawa shares are down another 10% from when I last wrote, I’m still not completely sold on the valuation argument at today’s price. This “lull” in smartphone-related capex could go on a little longer than expected, and I’m likewise concerned about the potential for weaker semiconductor, machine tool, and auto-related orders. Long term, I like Yaskawa’s position in both motion control and robotics, and the valuation is getting more interesting on an EV/EBITDA basis, but I’m inclined to stay on the sidelines here for now.

Good Earnings, If Not Quite As Expected

Although Yaskawa’s fiscal first quarter financial results were generally better than expected, the make-up of the earnings was different than the sell-side had forecast (better robotics, weaker motion control), and the orders remain a point of concern.

Revenue rose 19% yoy as the company continued to ride the surge in demand driven by stronger conditions in end-markets like machine tools, semiconductors, electronics, and autos (relative to last year). Motion Control sales were up 10%, matching the growth rate seen in the prior quarter and growing about 17% on a sequential basis, while Robotics revenue rose 23%, accelerating from the fourth quarter in yoy growth terms, but with a 5% sequential decline in revenue.

Gross margin declined about one point, which I attribute to mix and currency. Operating income was up 30% as reported, with a greater than one-point increase in operating margin on very well-controlled operating expenses. At the segment level, Motion Control earnings were up 14% (margins up 70bp), while Robotics earnings were up 42% (margins up 150bp). Yaskawa reported a smaller loss in the Systems Engineering business on an 8% revenue improvement.

Looking at the businesses, Motion Control’s growth was helped by healthy semiconductor and electronic component demand (in the servo/controller segment), as well as good growth for drives in the U.S. oil & gas market. Margins were helped in part by the company’s efforts to localize more production (particularly in China). With Robotics, auto demand remains surprisingly high in both Europe and Japan, while “general industrial” demand in China remains strong on an overall growing trend of automation.

Orders Are Where It Gets Murkier

It’s hard for me to say that 10% yoy and 8% qoq growth in orders is “bad”, particularly on a fairly robust comp (year-ago orders were up 8%). Still, year-over-year growth has continued to decelerate – from 29% in Q2 to 18% in Q3 to 16% in Q4 and now down to 10%. What’s more, Motion Control orders have gone negative (down 1%) and likely more substantially so on a constant currency basis. Robotics orders were up a strong 15%.

On the Motion Control side, management basically confirmed a lull in smartphone-related capex in China, and this is likely to impact other automation suppliers like Cognex (CGNX) and Rockwell (ROK). Management also talked weaker semiconductor front-end demand at Samsung (OTC:SSNLF); there have been growing worries about the semiconductor sector seeing a memory-driven capex slowdown, and this may be the first real signs of that.

More concerning was management’s commentary that China servomotor orders entered a “correction phase” in June and that full-year Motion Control earnings targets are now at risk. That’s not good news for Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), or Rockwell, even if not wholly unexpected. This may be signaling that machine tool growth in China has in fact peaked for this cycle.

On the other hand, the outlook for Robotics is fairly strong. I’m frankly surprised that robotics orders from the auto industry have remained as strong as they have for as long as they have, and that’s encouraging news for Cognex and Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), which both get significant business from auto OEMs. It should also be good news for ABB (ABB) heading into that company’s second quarter earnings report.

The Opportunity

Yaskawa is a key facilitator for factory automation, and I continue to believe that this is a long-term “mega-trend”, driven not only by rising labor costs in countries like China but also increasing awareness outside of the auto and electronics industries as to the benefits of automation. Industries like aerospace, food/beverage, and pharma/life sciences have been relatively slower adopters of automation technologies compared to the auto and electronics sectors, but I believe that is changing and likely to drive significant long-term growth opportunities.

I also believe Yaskawa has a good mix for the evolving landscape. As seen at the recent Automatica exhibition in Germany, companies increasingly want comprehensive automation solutions that incorporate robotics and controller functionality. That’s good for Yaskawa and arguably even better for ABB, as no company can match what ABB offers in terms of across-the-board integrated factory automation solutions with robotics, control systems, drives, and so on. In contrast, that’s not good for either Fanuc or KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), given their more limited range of offerings, though Fanuc does have broad alliances with companies that can offer those additional automation components/solutions.

My basic modeling assumptions for Yaskawa haven’t really changed, and I’m still looking for high single-digit long-term revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth, though I expect a near-term slowdown in revenue growth as multiple end-markets like machine tools, smartphone capex, semiconductors, and autos seem set for weaker demand.

The Bottom Line

Discounted cash flow modeling suggests that Yaskawa still doesn’t offer the sort of annualized return that I’m looking for, though the near-term EV/EBITDA valuation is getting more interesting. At this point, I still believe caution is the better approach, though, and I’d rather wait in the hope of getting a discount to fair value before buying in, particularly ahead of what could be a sharper slowdown in revenue and earnings growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.