Micron, The Trade War, And The Failure To Realize The Ramifications

Micron has amazing fundamentals and has the potential to be an excellent value/growth play with a long-term horizon but even long-term there are risks and headwinds that investors must heed.

The hope that China will back down is misguided and based on an understanding of the old China rather than the new situation on the ground.

On March 15, 2018 I published an article titled The Glaring Risk Coming To Crush Micron's Rally highlighting what I perceived at the time to be a sizable risk to the recent rally that had driven Micron's (MU) stock price up almost 50%. The risk I believed the market and management was overlooking was a counter suite filled by United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). I discussed in depth some of the many reasons I believed:

The chances of a temporary injunction are high and a finding in favor of UMC’s injunction request a relatively decent possibility.... With the increased attention and crackdown at both the federal, local, and judicial level in China on foreign companies being accused of IP theft or infringement, I believe it is likely that Micron will lose this case. The question remains how severe the consequences will be for Micron within Mainland China, and all indicators point to the requested injunction being granted.

A preliminary injunction was imposed on Micron on July 5, 2018. All indications and information at the time of my article, up until Micron responded to the injunction, showed that the damage to annual sales was going to be higher than the 1% Micron has stated.

However, the preliminary injunction has exposed another sizable short-term risk in Micron's business. Often when a company or individual loses a lawsuit, there is some form of denial or claims of unfair treatment, especially when they are planning on appealing. Typically a company's press release is not worth the time it takes to read and does not offer any information that is new or of note. Micron's statement was different and included:

Micron is disappointed with the ruling by the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court. We strongly believe that the patents are invalid and that Micron’s products do not infringe the patents. The Fuzhou Court issued this preliminary ruling before allowing Micron an opportunity to present its defense.

Micron was not allowed to issue a defense which clearly highlights the purely political nature of the court's ruling and removes any doubt regarding the motivations surrounding the case.

Micron's loss with the United Microelectronics lawsuit comes down to three main things:

Retaliation for the trade war with the United States Attempting to put Micron in a compromising position in order to force a transfer of technology Weaken the position of a leader like Micron in preparation for the completion of the five year plan

The Trade War:

While many analysts have called July 6, 2018, the beginning of the trade war with the United States and China, I believe the start date was March 22, 2018, when President Trump imposed the first round of tariffs totaling $60 billion. The mistake many analysts have made in regards to the trade war with China is looking at China as if it was still the China of ten years ago. President Xi Jinping finalized his campaign to become the uncontested strongman of China on March 11, 2018, when he orchestrated the removal of China's presidential term limits. Arguably more telling of President Xi Jinping's supreme power was the addition of what has become know as Xi Jinping Thought as one of the guiding principles of the Chinese constitution. The last time a living, in power, leader was granted this honor was Mao Zedong and the parallels between both leaders iron grasp on power cannot be understated. Since President Xi Jinping ascended to power March 14, 2013, China has morphed from a country content with being an economic powerhouse to one intent on surpassing the United States as the world's leading superpower. On July 12, 2017, China sent troops to its first overseas military base in Djibouti, situated on the Horn of Africa. It is a well known fact that China is ramping up its military expenditures and has begun to make direct challenges to the United State's military domination from a technological basis. While China was challenging the United States long before President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative and Made in China 2025 are the most direct and focused challenges to date. President Trump has used the trade war against China to specifically target President Xi Jinping's Made in China 2025 initiative which hinges mostly on making China a world leader of technological innovation and production. President Xi Jinping cannot afford to lose the trade war to President Trump because it would jeopardize not only his key policy initiatives but could lead to questions regarding his leadership. For President Xi Jinping this trade war is not just about economics but about political survival and therefore, while concessions can be made, a full-fledged defeat as President Trump is looking for is an unacceptable reality no matter the cost. Consequently, it is clear that the trade war is just starting and analyst predictions of it ending relatively soon are misguided.

China's Shortcut: American Technology

The creation of a China owned semiconductor industry is one of the most critical aspects of the five-year plan and the Made in China 2025 initiative. As a report written for the Congressional U.S.-China Economic & Security Review Commission said in 2016:

No other Chinese industrial development program for the information technology (NYSE:IT) sector is supported with the financial resources and central government attention given to the IC (integrated circuits) industry plan.

Both China's military and economic ambitions rely on the creation of a homegrown and wholly controlled Chinese semiconductor industry that rivals the United States. Long-term this poses a severe threat to Micron. However, even for a country like China, catching up to the multi-decade advancements of the United States in five or even ten years is no easy task. Therefore, many experts have noted that it would be a lot easier for China if they could either steal or extort the necessary knowledge from the American semiconductor industry. It is well known that China has tried, with varying degrees of success, to execute both of these options throughout the years. As an article on the website The Street noted on July 3, 2018:

It's hard not to wonder if China will try to use the Micron-UMC dispute and/or the price-fixing probe to further its goal of building up a giant local memory industry. One that could eventually upend the favorable DRAM supply/demand and pricing environment that Micron, Samsung and Hynix hope to maintain.

While China does rely heavily on companies like Micron and Samsung for now, one must not forget that they are making enormous strides in their quest to replace them. In the long-run China views Micron and Samsung as competitors rather than allies and any chance of knocking them off balance, without destroying their ability to do business in China, will likely be grabbed by China especially in the context of the current trade war.

The Chinese Price Fixing Investigation:

On May 31, 2018, Chinese antitrust regulators raided Micron's Chinese offices in connection to a suspected DRAM price-fixing agreement between Micron and Samsung. As the world's largest consumer of DRAM memory, importing approximately $88.92 billion worth of chips in 2017, the price run since 2017 has been hurting China's margins. In the context of China, as I pointed out in my March article, guilt is not entirely relevant when politics are in play. The preliminary injunction handed down by the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in July shows that China has no qualms about using Micron as a proxy for its fight against President Trump's trade war. I believe as the trade war continues to heat up China will utilize their antitrust investigation to put further pressure on the United States by finding Micron guilty of colluding with Samsung and fining them accordingly. It is important to note that Micron may be guilty of this to some extent; in 1999 and 2002 Micron and Samsung were fined by US regulators for fixing the price of DRAM memory chips. In 2003 Micron was also reportedly in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for:

Amnesty from prosecution in exchange for providing information related to the Justice Department's investigation into whether Micron and three competitors manipulated prices on dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, chips. (Source)

The fine Micron is facing would not be insignificant as it could be anywhere from $800 million to $8 billion under Chinese antitrust laws. A fine of this magnitude would serve two purposes. The first is to increase pressure on the United States to settle the trade war and the second would be to entice Micron to handover some technological insights in exchange for a reduced fine. It is also possible that this would cause the price of DRAM memory chips to possibly be reduced or at least the rally stifled.

Threats to my Thesis:

The most significant risk to my thesis is that we have reached the culmination of the trade war between the United States and China. However, the continued rhetoric coming from President Trump and the fact that high-level talks have ground to a halt indicate to me that this is extremely unlikely. Additionally, I could be overestimating the ability of China to complete the Made in China 2025 initiative and compete with the American semiconductor industry. In the past, China has been plagued with over investment and misappropriation of funds for large projects.

Conclusion:

Micron is a company with seemingly stellar financials at an attractive valuation. However, there are considerable risks still on the horizon, and the eternal optimism and devotion of some analysts are ignoring the macroeconomic and political risks. China represents approximately 50% of Micron's annual revenue, therefore, any comments that Micron could pack up and leave China if they push too hard are unrealistic. The threat from China can be categorized as both a short-term and long-term threat. In the short-term Micron will continue to be used as a proxy for China's trade war retaliation against the United States. On a long-term horizon China's goal is to knock Micron out of the Chinese marketplace and have their own companies take control. Many people have underestimated the Chinese economy before, and I believe with the rise of President Xi Jinping, China is finally in a place to realize that vision.

Further Analysis on China:

For a more complete picture of my thoughts and analysis on China please see the following articles:

Disclosure:

In the spirit of full disclosure, I used to be a Micron bull and purchased shares of Micron on January 30, 2018, February 6, 2018, and February 10, 2018 and sold them before publishing my previous article on March 13, 2018 for a profit.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I express my opinion in this article, only you can determine if a specific strategy is right for your portfolio. You should always do your own research before buying, selling, or shorting any stock.