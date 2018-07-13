The Last Chance Saloon For Gold

The window opportunity for a relief rally in the gold market we've talked about lately is diminishing but hasn't closed yet. As I'll argue here, gold needs to rally now in order to encourage the bulls or else risk suffering the same fate as the Japanese yen did this week. Meanwhile the technical weight of evidence continues to support holding cash over gold in the interim.

The year to date has been particularly punishing for investors who chose to hold onto gold rather than moving into cash when the dollar rally began in April. Gold can't seem to catch a break despite a shaky global market which would normally argue for safe-haven buying. Instead of flight-to-safety purchases, however, investors in China and the emerging markets have turned from gold in the desperate process of selling assets and raising cash.

A July 11 Reuters news headline underscored the problem which has plagued the gold market since at least April: "Amid trade war, US investors find little safe haven in gold". The Reuters article noted that U.S. fund investors have removed $1 billion from commodity funds as of June, including those invested in gold. This represents the largest withdrawals since July 2017, according to Investment Company Institute (ICI) data. Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit last week also showed precious metals commodities funds posted nine consecutive weeks of withdrawals, with $2 billion pouring out in June alone.

Gold isn't the only traditional safety asset to get the cold shoulder treatment from investors, however. The Japanese yen currency has also suffered, as the chart of the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) shows. Historically, investors have turned to the yen in times of turmoil and uncertainty but this time is a rare exception to the rule.

Source: BigCharts

The yen often moves in line with the gold price as well, and it's not uncommon for directional moves in the yen to lead gold. That's why it's important for the gold bulls to immediately take advantage of their last remaining window of opportunity to ignite the built-up short interest in the gold market. This can be easily accomplished by simply closing the gold price above its 15-day moving average, a feat which it has been unable to manage so far this month. Otherwise the gold price will be quite vulnerable to suffering the same fate as the yen by breaking down to a new low next week.

Concerns over a trade war between the U.S. and China are mainly to blame for the move out of gold and commodities and into the dollar, and for good reason. The trade dispute would likely hurt China more than the U.S. and is giving international investors a reason to sell riskier assets and raise cash with the dollar being seen as a stable currency. As discussed in recent commentaries, a strong dollar will likely continue to weigh on gold as long as the threat of a trade war remains. Shown here is the dollar/gold ratio, which currently reflects the relative strength of the U.S. currency compared to gold. As long as this indicator is in a rising trend investors would do well to avoid owning the yellow metal due to the weakness generated by gold's currency component.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, gold is holding on by a thread above its yearly price low which was established on July 2. A short-covering rally attempt in the immediate term is still possible, though with each passing day the metal fails to close above its 15-day moving average the rally window will soon shut. The problem is that gold's June decline generated so much overhead supply as investors dumped the metal that a failure to quickly reverse the downside momentum could soon work against gold. Gold's path of least resistance is down, and the bulls will become discouraged if they're unable to force a simple close above the nearest technical benchmark, namely the 15-day moving average. Shown here is the daily graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my gold proxy, in relation to its 15-day MA. This illustrates IAU's failure to close above the moving average despite recent attempts at doing so.

Source: BigCharts

The latest bottoming attempt in IAU is precarious, yet a weekly close above the 15-day MA on Friday would set the tone for a follow-through relief rally next week. At this point, the gold bulls need some encouragement and a breakout above the widely watched 15-day trend line would be just the thing to lift their spirits.

On a strategic note, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's short-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.