Alibaba: A Brilliant Opportunity

The addition of Groupon into the Alibaba/SoftBank network should be a big win for the company and provide it with a strong foothold in the North American market.

Alibaba can also benefit from Groupon’s technology and expertise in trying to limit the expansion of the group deal company Pinduoduo in China.

After discounting the cash on hand, Groupon’s enterprise value is close to $2 billion at current price which is a steal for a company with 50 million active customers.

Alibaba had purchased 5.6% of the company back in 2016 and would be more interested now given the increasing rivalry with other tech and retail giants.

Alibaba (BABA) is spoken of as the main contender in the purchase of Groupon (GRPN). Although Groupon has not seen much growth in the last few quarters, it has established itself with a sustainable business model which isn’t a loss-making enterprise. At the same time, the company has a very low valuation with a PS ratio of less than 1. Groupon also has sizable cash on hand which would make the enterprise value close to $2 billion. Compared to some of the other investments and acquisitions made by Alibaba, Groupon seems a much better option in terms of brand recognition, user base, profitability and future growth potential.

Advantages for Alibaba

Alibaba has been testing the waters for a long time in the U.S. market. Instead of making big acquisitions, it has bought a minority stake in a wide range of companies within retail, tech, mobility and other sectors. Alibaba has moved much more swiftly in other markets like Southeast Asia where it has bought a majority stake in local e-commerce giant Lazada.

Alibaba recently suffered a setback in the U.S. when its proposed acquisition of MoneyGram through its subsidiary Ant Financial was declined. The growing tariff war between the U.S. and China is also making the investment climate more uncertain. This year, Alibaba has made only one investment in the U.S. where it led a $26.4 million funding round.

Bloomberg reported that new investments in the U.S. from China have fallen by 92 percent in the first five months of this year, according to Rhodium Group. Given the current situation, a big stake in a leading US online retail player could give Alibaba greater confidence in ramping up its investments in the U.S.

Approval of this investment should meet lower resistance from the current White House administration compared to the MoneyGram deal. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has recently made over half a billion dollar investment in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), which is the second biggest e-commerce company in China and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) already has over a 10% stake in JD. Hence, an investment in a group deal company in the U.S. by Alibaba shouldn’t face a major regulatory hurdle if we look through reciprocity.

Groupon presents a number of advantages to Alibaba. It has 32.6 million active customers in the U.S. as of the recent quarter. This number fell by 100,000 in North America but was offset by the addition of 200,000 active customers in international locations. Overall, the company has 49.6 million customers. This alone is a very big positive factor for Alibaba. It is equal to over 8% of the 600 million customer base of Alibaba. More importantly, a major portion of these customers are in North America and Europe, where the company hopes to establish its business in the near future.

Most of Alibaba’s recent investments have been in startups, which are still trying to grow and have a significant operational loss. These include Ofo, Ele.me, Lazada, BigBasket, Paytm and more. On the other hand, Groupon has managed to become marginally profitable by slashing costs and concentrating on more lucrative markets. This should reduce any ongoing investments in Groupon unless it is for increasing market share.

Alibaba is also facing a significant challenge from homegrown group deal company Pinduoduo. This company has 295 million active customers according to a recent filing to raise $1 billion in IPO. This is equivalent to 50% of Alibaba’s customer base (although Alibaba’s customers are mostly located in higher income tier-1 and tier-2 cities whereas Pinduoduo customers generally come from lower-tiered cities). Pinduoduo’s strategy has been similar to Groupon’s earlier model where customers get greater discounts if they make a bulk purchase within their social network. Pinduoduo has big support from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

An acquisition and close partnership with Groupon should provide Alibaba with the requisite experience to take on Pinduoduo in its home base.

Will it happen?

The talks about a major outside investor in Groupon have been circulating for quite some time. Although the current management team has done a decent job in cutting expenses and bringing the company to profitability, the future growth prospects for Groupon are not bright as a stand-alone company. It needs a very strong backer who can provide enough resources to branch out into new segments. Before the company went public in 2011, it got a healthy offer of $5.75 billion from Google, which it turned down. For the past few quarters, Groupon has been trading at a much lower valuation compared to this offer by Google.

Fig: Groupon’s revenue has stabilized at $2.5 billion level. The PS ratio is less than 1 while net income on a TTM basis has turned positive in the last few quarters.

It looks like it is a question of when and not if the company will be acquired by another tech/retail Goliath. It has already shown a 10% jump in its stock price as the news became public. Google might still be interested in this company. Groupon would help in increasing Google’s contacts with local businesses that already pay the company for local search.

Google is also increasing its partnership with retail companies through Google Express. A big retail acquisition would help Google in showing its intention of limiting the growth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is rapidly expanding its own advertising segment and could hurt Google’s bread-and-butter advertising revenues.

Some other names have also been thrown about who might be interested in Groupon. However, I believe it would eventually come down to Google vs. Alibaba. Google’s investment in JD has already shown that it would be an ally with the JD/Walmart/Tencent group, which is Alibaba’s main competitor.

The direct benefits of an acquisition are much higher for Alibaba compared to Google. In the end, it might boil down to who wants it badly. If Alibaba does end up acquiring Groupon, at a reasonable valuation, it would improve the long-term growth runway for Alibaba. This will certainly be taken positively by the market, which is already nervous about the impact of the trade war on Alibaba.

Investor takeaway

Groupon provides a very big opportunity for Alibaba. It comes at a reasonable valuation and has a very high active customer base in North America and Europe, where Alibaba would like to get a good foothold. Although Google might also enter a bidding war for Groupon, the direct benefits from a business perspective are much greater for Alibaba. If Alibaba does end up acquiring Groupon, it would also reduce some of the bearish sentiment towards the stock due to ongoing trade tensions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.